Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
$50K reward for information on Greensboro restaurant owner shot to death in parking lot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — More money was poured into the Mark Freedman homicide reward fund, bringing the new total up to $50,000. What is now, House Divided Bottle and Taps used to be Mark's Restaurant owned by Freedman. Freedman was shot to death in 2020 outside his restaurant in Greensboro...
Man injured after shooting in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A man is injured after a shooting in Jamestown. Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrived at Kivett Drive around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and is in...
$10,000 reward in unsolved Greensboro homicide case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police continue to search for the person who shot and killed 20-year-old Autumn Miller and 22-year-old Gustav Brown. The total reward in the case is now up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest. In addition to the Crime Stoppers reward of $5,000, another $5,000 was donated by an anonymous person.
$5K reward in unsolved High Point hit-and-run case
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding the person who hit and killed a man in High Point on Oct. 16. High Point police found 62-year-old Frederick C. Council lying in the road dead. Investigators determined he was hit from behind by a car traveling on South University Parkway.
Greensboro police searching for suspects after Walgreens robbery
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police are searching for two suspects after a Walgreens was robbed on Halloween. At 6:19 p.m., officers responded to the Walgreens on 2913 E. Market Street when they were told about a robbery, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Two men with handguns reportedly went into the Walgreens […]
chathamstartribune.com
Alleged Mall shooter was Project Imagine grad
After a two-day manhunt, the alleged gunman in Saturday's deadly shooting at the Danville Mall was arrested Tuesday morning without incident in Burlington, N.C. Christian Pinckney, 18, of Danville will be held in the Alamance County, N.C. jail while awaiting extradition back to Virginia for trial. Pinckney is being charged with second-degree murder, malicious discharge of a firearm in a public building and several weapons charges in the death of Tyshais Dashawn King, 26, of Danville.
Former Blind Tiger owner releases surveillance video from night of deadly shooting in Greensboro
Bradford McCauley’s full 11-minute statement on the deadly shooting is included in full above. Below you can find a video featuring just the surveillance video released in McCauley’s statement. GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Newly-released surveillance camera footage is shedding new light on the night that a teenager was shot and killed outside of The Blind […]
Victim speaks about being robbed in Greensboro along Adams Farm Trail
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One victim has detailed an armed robbery along a popular walking trail in Greensboro. They said it happened right at dusk in Adams Farm Park on the city’s southwest side. It’s in a neighborhood with 1,600 homes and two apartment complexes and has five miles of walking paths, according to the […]
Deadly crash on Shields Road in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A person died after a head-on crash in Kernersville Tuesday morning, according to police. The Kernersville Police Department said they received a report about a crash with serious injuries around 7:24 a.m. at the 1300 block of Shields Road. When police arrived, they found the driver...
1 shot in Jamestown on Kivett Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Jamestown on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:00 p.m., deputies with the GCSO responded to the southwest part of Guilford County when they were told about a shooting. Arriving deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Kivett Drive. […]
wschronicle.com
Wage this fight like the next bullet has your name on it
“The fight against gun violence must be an ongoing one,” Velma Terry told me the other day. Hers is a terrible wisdom. On Valentine’s Day 2021, the body of her 35-year-old son, Te’Ore, was found in Winston-Salem. He’d been fatally shot. In the year and a half since, Terry has spoken out against gun violence at numerous local rallies. Her words spill out cold and powerful, like winter raindrops from her broken heart. She has seen leaders and rank-and-file citizens listen and embrace the fight, then fall away.
Hundreds of dollars in frozen meat stolen from Greensboro church food pantry
Higher food prices are making it difficult for charitable programs to help those in need.
Police searching for 5 suspects after North Carolina Lowe’s robbery
The photos also included images of two vehicles -- a minivan and an SUV -- that were driven to Lowe's Home Improvement, where the thefts took place, police said.
Suspect charged in connection to Glenwood Avenue homicide, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made a month after a 19-year-old was shot and killed. According to Greensboro Police Department, they have arrested Deonte Javon Neal, 19, in connection to the shooting death of Camren Cole in September. Neal has been charged with first-degree murder. Cole was shot on September 29 and […]
Hundreds of dollars worth of frozen meat stolen from Vandalia Presbyterian Church in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Vandalia Presbyterian Church in Greensboro discovered its food pantry was broken into over the weekend. The thief got away with $800 of frozen meat, as well as the laptop computer provided to the church by their partner, Second Harvest Food Bank. Church leaders said the food...
Trunk-or-treat and a movie
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was an event that originally was planned for the parking lot of Red Cinemas on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro but some Halloween rain changed all that. "We had to make a quick decision to move the entire thing inside," said general manager Chrystal Herbin, "And...
Why community tips are helpful when solving crimes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several families across the the Triad need the community's help looking for answers in their loved ones murders. "Any little piece of information that you may have may be the missing link or the missing puzzle piece that a detective needs to solve a crime and help bring justice to the victims and these families," Stacey Finch with Crime Stoppers said.
$5M bond set for 61-year-old man found with weapons of mass destruction in Eden
EDEN, N.C. — Eden police arrested a man who had weapons of mass destruction in his possession Wednesday. Detectives with the Eden Police Department said they secured a warrant for 61-year-old Wayne Neil Maddison after learning he had weapons of mass destruction through an investigation with the Rockingham County District Attorney's Office.
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around Greensboro for 2 months with $653,599 lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since September, Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $500,000 was sitting beside her, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no idea I had a […]
Friends remember Greensboro restaurant owner who's murder remains unsolved
GREENSBORO, N.C. — More hugs and tears, as people honor the life of a Greensboro restaurant owner. It's been 2 years, and still no answers in the murder of Mark Freedman. "It's a very difficult day for all of us," said Mark Freedman's sister, Robin Freedman. She relives the...
