Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Man injured after shooting in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A man is injured after a shooting in Jamestown. Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrived at Kivett Drive around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and is in...
JAMESTOWN, NC
WFMY NEWS2

$10,000 reward in unsolved Greensboro homicide case

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police continue to search for the person who shot and killed 20-year-old Autumn Miller and 22-year-old Gustav Brown. The total reward in the case is now up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest. In addition to the Crime Stoppers reward of $5,000, another $5,000 was donated by an anonymous person.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

$5K reward in unsolved High Point hit-and-run case

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding the person who hit and killed a man in High Point on Oct. 16. High Point police found 62-year-old Frederick C. Council lying in the road dead. Investigators determined he was hit from behind by a car traveling on South University Parkway.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro police searching for suspects after Walgreens robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police are searching for two suspects after a Walgreens was robbed on Halloween. At 6:19 p.m., officers responded to the Walgreens on 2913 E. Market Street when they were told about a robbery, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Two men with handguns reportedly went into the Walgreens […]
GREENSBORO, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Alleged Mall shooter was Project Imagine grad

After a two-day manhunt, the alleged gunman in Saturday's deadly shooting at the Danville Mall was arrested Tuesday morning without incident in Burlington, N.C. Christian Pinckney, 18, of Danville will be held in the Alamance County, N.C. jail while awaiting extradition back to Virginia for trial. Pinckney is being charged with second-degree murder, malicious discharge of a firearm in a public building and several weapons charges in the death of Tyshais Dashawn King, 26, of Danville.
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Former Blind Tiger owner releases surveillance video from night of deadly shooting in Greensboro

Bradford McCauley’s full 11-minute statement on the deadly shooting is included in full above. Below you can find a video featuring just the surveillance video released in McCauley’s statement. GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Newly-released surveillance camera footage is shedding new light on the night that a teenager was shot and killed outside of The Blind […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Deadly crash on Shields Road in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A person died after a head-on crash in Kernersville Tuesday morning, according to police. The Kernersville Police Department said they received a report about a crash with serious injuries around 7:24 a.m. at the 1300 block of Shields Road. When police arrived, they found the driver...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

1 shot in Jamestown on Kivett Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Jamestown on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:00 p.m., deputies with the GCSO responded to the southwest part of Guilford County when they were told about a shooting. Arriving deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Kivett Drive. […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
wschronicle.com

Wage this fight like the next bullet has your name on it

“The fight against gun violence must be an ongoing one,” Velma Terry told me the other day. Hers is a terrible wisdom. On Valentine’s Day 2021, the body of her 35-year-old son, Te’Ore, was found in Winston-Salem. He’d been fatally shot. In the year and a half since, Terry has spoken out against gun violence at numerous local rallies. Her words spill out cold and powerful, like winter raindrops from her broken heart. She has seen leaders and rank-and-file citizens listen and embrace the fight, then fall away.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Trunk-or-treat and a movie

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was an event that originally was planned for the parking lot of Red Cinemas on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro but some Halloween rain changed all that. "We had to make a quick decision to move the entire thing inside," said general manager Chrystal Herbin, "And...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Why community tips are helpful when solving crimes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several families across the the Triad need the community's help looking for answers in their loved ones murders. "Any little piece of information that you may have may be the missing link or the missing puzzle piece that a detective needs to solve a crime and help bring justice to the victims and these families," Stacey Finch with Crime Stoppers said.
GREENSBORO, NC
