Related
‘There Was No Plan’: Lawyer for Florida Oath Keepers Leader Claims Client Went to D.C. to Help Roger Stone, Not to Storm U.S. Capitol
Former President Donald Trump’s associate Roger Stone personally invited the Florida chapter leader of the Oath Keepers to attend the rally at the Ellipse in on Jan. 6th in Washington, D.C., an attorney said as the defense kicked off in the seditious conspiracy case. That detail, as asserted by...
Mayor Bowser, DC Police encourage residents to plan for safety measures ahead of the holidays
WASHINGTON — The holidays are approaching and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is encouraging residents to use safer alternatives including using DC Police's Safe Exchange Zone locations and participating in the Private Security Camera System Incentive Program. According to a press release from Bowser's office, in D.C. there was a...
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Wes Moore campaigns in Montgomery County
the Democratic nominee for Maryland governor, made a stop at several Bethesda businesses while on the campaign trail in Montgomery County today, including Smoke BBQ at 4858 Cordell Avenue. The candidate was touring the downtown with local Democratic elected officials. Montgomery County is a major electoral prize in any statewide race, and a Democratic stronghold.
Embattled interim director defends herself and the Office of Unified Communications
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Amid calls for D.C.'s 911 call center to make changes, the embattled interim director is defending herself and her agency. Karima Holmes returned to the Office of Unified Communications in March. Since then, OUC has been plagued with a series of mistakes, including ambulances being sent to the wrong addresses and at least five D.C. residents dying while waiting for help to arrive.
WMATA GM: No juveniles have been cited for fare evasion in DC
One Metro official took time Thursday to clear up a rumor regarding D.C. students being cited during the Metro's fare evasion enforcement period. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) began issuing fare evasion citations on Nov. 1. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement.
Pro-business Chamber of Commerce repeats endorsement of Dem Abigail Spanberger, despite GOP blowback
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The pro-business US Chamber of Commerce Thursday reiterated its support for Democrat Abigail Spanberger in the hotly contested race for Congress in Virginia's 7th District. Republican Yesli Vega has been hammering Spanberger over inflation and the economy. On Caroline Street in Fredericksburg, smack in the middle...
Maryland Decides: Voters will decide whether to legalize cannabis next week
MARYLAND, USA — Maryland residents will head to the polls next week to vote on whether cannabis should be legalized in their state. Residents will vote on Question 4, which will decide if Maryland will create a new constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana use for people ages 21 and up next July.
dcpolicycenter.org
Testimony on housing and affordable housing District-wide and downtown
Housing production is more critical today than it has ever been. As remote work has taken hold, it has been breaking the relationship between where people live and where they work. This trend has had two distinct but connected effects on the city: first, the loss of population, largely driven by outmigration, and second, the loss of commuter activity.
Youngkin’s controversial email tip line draws in variety of concerns, shows no widespread worries over critical race theory
VIRGINIA, USA — Editor's Note: All emails depicted below are published as they were written. Newly released documents reveal the type of issues sent to a controversial tip line created by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to “root out” topics deemed divisive in Virginia schools. The administration turned over...
popville.com
About that 3:45am police response/Helicopter circling around Thomas Circle.
Noah (and many others) wrote us at 3:43am: “pretty crazy situation here at 13th and Mass. Woken up to 10-15 pops 20 minutes ago. Now areas swarmed with police and a chopper”. DB wrote: “Omg the helicopter was so low to the ground and circling for what seemed like...
Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says
A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
WTOP
Metro starts cracking down on fare evasion
In recent weeks, Metro has been issuing warnings to riders who do not pay the fares required to ride the systems trains and buses. And starting Tuesday, police will begin issuing tickets again. The transit system said fare evasion results in tens of millions of dollars in unpaid fares. It...
Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger says economy is biggest concern for most constituents
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Editor's Note: This is the first part in a series of candidate profiles leading up to Election Day. Check back daily for additional candidate profiles, including Spanberger's challenger, Yesli Vega. The 7th Congressional District in Virginia is one of the most competitive races that could help...
Virginia elections software glitch has local registrars racing to get 149,000 voters on the rolls
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Local elections workers across Virginia are scrambling to get almost 150,000 voters into the system after a big glitch with the state elections IT system. It's the second time in weeks that the state's delivered a big chunk of registrations late. Some local registrars are...
WUSA9 talks state of crime, youth offenders with DC Police Chief Contee
WASHINGTON — D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee joined WUSA9's Larry Miller Monday to talk about crime in the city, what the chief has observed and what progress the department hopes to see moving forward. Contee specified that the department is continuing to focus on violent crime. He said, despite...
WTOP
Where renters outnumber homeowners in DC
More households are renting rather than owning their home than any time in the past 55 years, and the makeup of renters versus owners in some neighborhoods in major metropolitan areas has radically changed. Research done by RentCafe and based on U.S. Census Bureau data puts one D.C. ZIP code...
The Most Notorious Neo-Fascist Hate Group in Texas Can’t Catch A Break
As much as 10 percent of the white supremacist, ultranationalist Patriot Front, including its leader Thomas Rousseau, are currently facing civil or criminal cases. Under the cover of a cool October night in 2021, two masked men wearing gloves and carrying cans of spray paint entered a pedestrian tunnel in a public park in Richmond, Virginia. They proceeded to spray over a mural dedicated to Arthur Ashe, a Black hometown tennis legend, while a third person filmed. Their target was not incidental, and their actions were not mere graffiti tagging nor petty vandalism. They’d come to leave an ominous message: stencil designs of the white supremacist neo-fascist group, Patriot Front, identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a white nationalist hate group.
ncsha.org
DCHFA Funds Market-Rate to Affordable Housing Rehabilitation at Ridgecrest Village
Washington, D.C. — The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has financed the rehabilitation of Ridgecrest Village Phase I in Ward 8’s Shipley Terrace neighborhood. The Agency issued $21.9 million in tax exempt bonds and underwrote $16.83 million in D.C. and federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity. Phase I of the project will consist of remodeling 13 existing buildings on the property originally constructed in 1951.
$10.7 million in Homeland Security funds awarded to Maryland religious groups
Religious and nonprofit institutions statewide - the majority of them synagogues and other Jewish institutions - are getting $10.7 million in federal funding to boost security measures.
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through November
Emergency SNAP benefits have once again been extended for another month by the commonwealth.
WUSA9
