Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is $580 today, and we can’t believe it
Right now, as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals event, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV for just $580. That’s a considerable saving of $270 off the usual price of $850 and a great price for anyone looking for a large TV from a reputable brand. It’s one of the best TV deals around thanks to being part of the Best Buy sales event which means you get Black Friday prices early, giving you a chance to beat the rush. Read on while we explain why it’s worth your time.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Next-gen flagship's 200 MP camera hyped for its "unparalleled analytical power"
As established by prior reports, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be equipped with a 200 MP sensor on its main camera. Public opinion on the potential performance of that camera has mostly leaned towards it being disappointing, but it now appears Samsung could deliver massive improvements nonetheless. According to...
Phone Arena
Walmart's spectacular iPad Air 4 Black Friday 2022 deal is already live... for a limited time
In keeping with the tradition of the last few years, Walmart is taking what should be 2022's biggest shopping day and turning it into a "black month" filled to the brim with great deals on popular products covering essentially all imaginable categories. In theory, that gives you more time to...
Samsung Galaxy S22 just got schooled by this cheap Android phone
The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition features a 200MP camera and 210W HyperCharge for a full battery in 9 minutes
Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100
It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 just crashed to lowest price ever in early Black Friday deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has been slashed to $229 at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal — that's its lowest ever price
Phone Arena
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Instead of waiting until the end of November as tradition dictates and disturbing your Thanksgiving dinner digestion by dropping a sudden avalanche of deals on thousands of popular products across dozens of different categories, Best Buy has started a slow and gradual drip of Black Friday 2022 promotions last week.
Snag this air fryer for just $59 before Black Friday — over 50% off right now
The Bella Pro Series 8-qt air fryer is $70 off right now at Best Buy.
Android Authority
Android 13 is coming to a Galaxy S10 phone, but not the one you want
Samsung is testing Android 13 on the Galaxy S10 Lite. Samsung released an update schedule for One UI 5. The release schedule reveals that the update will arrive for one Galaxy S10 device. The S10 phone getting the update will be the Galaxy S10 Lite. Among all the Samsung phones...
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
How to get a 24 hour battery life on the Google Pixel Watch
Google explained how the smart watch can get an all-day battery life – but you may have to sacrifice one key feature
Phone Arena
Amazon's enormous Echo Show 15 smart display scores rare discount ahead of Black Friday
Amazon is selling many different smart speakers and smart displays with built-in Alexa assistance nowadays, ranging in price from as little as $39.99 (not considering discounts) to as much as $249.99. But only one of these very popular and convenient products is still at its first generation, and coincidentally or not, the Echo Show 15 is the costliest member of its family (along with the third-gen Echo Show 10).
Phone Arena
You can now play Android games on your Windows PC in the US
Back in 2021, Google told the world that it plans to make Android games playable on Windows. This wasn’t surprising, as rumors and talks about it have been circulating around the interweb for years. At the beginning of this year the first beta of the Play Games for Windows...
Phone Arena
Get the best Xperia phone and earbuds package with a huge discount
When the Sony Xperia 1 IV hit the stores it revolutionized the mobile game with its variable zoom camera system. The phone can physically move the lens inside the periscope camera between 80 and 125 mm focal lengths. You not only get the two separate ends of that specter but also everything in between.
Phone Arena
Crazy new Microsoft Surface Duo deal makes the cheap foldable concept a reality
Regardless of their manufacturer, apparent durability, software experience, and hardware execution, all foldable devices released in the last few years have had one important thing in common. The best foldables money can buy in 2022 (as well as the not-so-good) are priced... pretty excessively compared to their non-foldable counterparts, often exceeding $1,000 and sometimes well exceeding $1,000 in brand-new condition with no carrier strings attached.
Google wants to give you the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro for free
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are among the best Android phones you can buy right now. They look similar to their predecessor, but Google has refined almost every aspect of these phones to deliver an overall better experience. If you have been looking to get your hands on the latest Pixel phones for a while, you can now practically get one for free. As a part of its early holiday deal, Google is offering trade-in discounts of up to $900 on the Pixel 7 Pro and up to $600 on the Pixel 7.
Black Friday camera deals in the UK: what we expect to see
Black Friday is soon approaching – this is what we expect to see in the Amazon Black Friday 2022 shopping event
Phone Arena
Google's Pixel 7 Pro passes exhaustive durability test but only barely
If you've ever passed an exam by the smallest of margins after disregarding a certain academic discipline or focusing on the wrong learning material, you'll probably empathize with the Pixel 7 Pro's durability issues discovered and highlighted in a new JerryRigEverything video. Although we can't say Google focused on the...
Phone Arena
Apple's stunning Beats Fit Pro are cheaper than ever, but probably not for long
Discounted by Amazon during both the July and October Prime Day festivals (for members only), the state-of-the-art Beats Fit Pro are incredibly (and randomly) available at a new all-time low price today for all bargain hunters to enjoy active noise cancellation on a relatively tight budget. Released about a year...
Early Olympus Black Friday deals in 2022: the sales have started
These are the Olympus Black Friday deals we expect to see this November on Olympus and OM System camera gear
