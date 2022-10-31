The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are among the best Android phones you can buy right now. They look similar to their predecessor, but Google has refined almost every aspect of these phones to deliver an overall better experience. If you have been looking to get your hands on the latest Pixel phones for a while, you can now practically get one for free. As a part of its early holiday deal, Google is offering trade-in discounts of up to $900 on the Pixel 7 Pro and up to $600 on the Pixel 7.

1 DAY AGO