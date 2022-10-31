ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

newsantaana.com

A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Santa Ana tonight

911 callers reported smoke alarms sounding and fire at a multi-unit residential complex at the 700 block of S. Euclid in Santa Ana tonight at at 6:40 p.m. Which Santa Ana City Council candidates will you vote for this November?. OCFA and Fountain Valley Firefighters arrived to find flames at...
SANTA ANA, CA
westsidetoday.com

Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health. Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Suspect Dead following East Willow Street Assault Incident

LONG BEACH, CA – On Nov. 2, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of East Willow Street regarding an assault that resulted in the death of a male adult, which is being investigated as a justifiable homicide. Prior to officers’ arrival, the calling...
LONG BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

It’s Surf City’s new royalty

A reminder to you regardless of which city you live in … daylight savings ends this weekend and standard time resumes. To put it another way, it’s spring forward and fall back. On Sunday you should set your clock back at 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. (assuming you’re awake that that time). Or you can just change your timepieces before you go to bed on Saturday night.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
sunnews.org

Sheriff’s Office says Rossmoor suspects in police custody

Four men are now in custody accused of committing a rash of residential break-ins and other crimes, one of which was an attempted home invasion in Rossmoor. Orange County Sheriff’s Department Captain Gary Knudson told Rossmoor Directors at their regular meeting last week that the men are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Canyon Lake Home, Injures Occupants

A fire erupted Monday in a Canyon Lake home, injuring the two occupants and damaging the attic and roof. The blaze was reported about 12:55 p.m. in the 23000 block of Canyon Lake Drive North, near Cove View Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Multiple county engine crews...
CANYON LAKE, CA
foxla.com

OC bus maintenance workers take to streets to strike, bus service impacted

ORANGE, Calif. - Orange County bus maintenance workers went on a strike Tuesday after negotiations between the workers' union and the Orange County Transportation Authority broke down, according to the union. Bus service throughout the county were shut down as maintenance workers are set to picket as soon as 4 p.m. today.
ORANGE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

OCFA announces 2 new helicopters on order

IRVINE, Calif. (CNS) — The Orange County Fire Authority Thursday announced it had approved the acquisition of two new firefighting helicopters. The new Sikorsky S70 Firehawk helicopters were approved by the authority's board a week ago. The new helicopters replace the authority's 1966 UH-1H "Super Hueys" that had become too expensive to maintenance.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Santa Ana Takes First Step Creating a Police Oversight Commission

After years of community activism, Santa Ana is one step closer to formalizing its long awaited and historic police oversight commission. City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously in support of what will, for now, be an advisory board but with an “Independent Oversight Director” to investigate police misconduct complaints and use of force reports as directed by commissioners.
SANTA ANA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man shot, killed at Marie Kerr Park

PALMDALE — A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning drive-by shooting, Tuesday, at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Deputies responded to the park for reports of gunshots and an assault with a deadly weapon at about 12:46 a.m. Once there,...
PALMDALE, CA
kclu.org

Fire chiefs from Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange Counties say 2022 brush fire potential still high

Two giant firefighting helicopters are hovering over a special helipad in the Santa Monica Mountains. But, this time, it isn’t the real deal. It’s a demonstration for a unique partnership involving the Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange County Fire Departments, which are getting the use of extra helicopters during high fire season thanks to Southern California Edison.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
idesignarch.com

Whimsical Rock House in Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach, California – The “Rock House” is a piece of whimsical real estate art on a desirable beachfront lot in Laguna Beach. The unique home was designed by Brion Jeannette Architecture. It is an exquisite landmark inspired by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi. The 3,000-square-foot 3 bedroom...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
CBS News

Hazmat team called to Mission Viejo for unknown smell

Orange County firefighters and a hazardous materials team are responding to the 26600 block of Plaza in Mission Viejo for an unknown smell. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, a 30-member crew arrived on the scene around 2:43 p.m. Tuesday. The first floor of the building is being evacuated.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
onscene.tv

Garbage Truck Rolls Down Embankment Off The Freeway | Riverside

11.01.2022 | 11:20 AM | RIVERSIDE – California Highway Patrol, Riverside responded to a reported overturned trash truck that had left the freeway and rolled down the embankment, landing on the Market Street Off ramp. When they arrived, they found garbage truck from Burrtec Waste Management that had rolled...
RIVERSIDE, CA

