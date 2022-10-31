Read full article on original website
newsantaana.com
DTSA traffic will be a mess this weekend with several street closures set for Nov. 4-7
There will be major street closures and traffic impacts throughout Downtown Santa Ana due to several special events this weekend, beginning Friday, Nov. 4, through Monday, Nov. 7. The following street closures will be in effect for these...
newsantaana.com
A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Santa Ana tonight
911 callers reported smoke alarms sounding and fire at a multi-unit residential complex at the 700 block of S. Euclid in Santa Ana tonight at at 6:40 p.m. OCFA and Fountain Valley Firefighters arrived to find flames at...
westsidetoday.com
Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations
Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health. Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Suspect Dead following East Willow Street Assault Incident
LONG BEACH, CA – On Nov. 2, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of East Willow Street regarding an assault that resulted in the death of a male adult, which is being investigated as a justifiable homicide. Prior to officers' arrival, the calling...
orangecountytribune.com
It’s Surf City’s new royalty
A reminder to you regardless of which city you live in … daylight savings ends this weekend and standard time resumes. To put it another way, it’s spring forward and fall back. On Sunday you should set your clock back at 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. (assuming you’re awake that that time). Or you can just change your timepieces before you go to bed on Saturday night.
sunnews.org
Sheriff’s Office says Rossmoor suspects in police custody
Four men are now in custody accused of committing a rash of residential break-ins and other crimes, one of which was an attempted home invasion in Rossmoor. Orange County Sheriff’s Department Captain Gary Knudson told Rossmoor Directors at their regular meeting last week that the men are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Canyon Lake Home, Injures Occupants
A fire erupted Monday in a Canyon Lake home, injuring the two occupants and damaging the attic and roof. The blaze was reported about 12:55 p.m. in the 23000 block of Canyon Lake Drive North, near Cove View Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Multiple county engine crews...
foxla.com
OC bus maintenance workers take to streets to strike, bus service impacted
ORANGE, Calif. - Orange County bus maintenance workers went on a strike Tuesday after negotiations between the workers' union and the Orange County Transportation Authority broke down, according to the union. Bus service throughout the county were shut down as maintenance workers are set to picket as soon as 4 p.m. today.
Fontana Herald News
Five people are arrested after Fontana deputy conducts patrol at park on Halloween
One suspect was arrested on gun charges and four other people were arrested on various charges at a park in Bloomington on Halloween night, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Oct. 31 at about 11:21 p.m., Deputy Nunez from the Fontana Sheriff's Station was conducting proactive...
spectrumnews1.com
OCFA announces 2 new helicopters on order
IRVINE, Calif. (CNS) — The Orange County Fire Authority Thursday announced it had approved the acquisition of two new firefighting helicopters. The new Sikorsky S70 Firehawk helicopters were approved by the authority's board a week ago. The new helicopters replace the authority's 1966 UH-1H "Super Hueys" that had become too expensive to maintenance.
Santa Ana Takes First Step Creating a Police Oversight Commission
After years of community activism, Santa Ana is one step closer to formalizing its long awaited and historic police oversight commission. City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously in support of what will, for now, be an advisory board but with an “Independent Oversight Director” to investigate police misconduct complaints and use of force reports as directed by commissioners.
Bread: Freshly baked, warm, and wonderful options are all over Orange County
We suggest some of the best examples of all shapes, sizes, and origins of your favorite carb treats. The post Bread: Freshly baked, warm, and wonderful options are all over Orange County appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
newsantaana.com
Smash and grab robbers rammed a truck through the front door of an O.C. scooter store
Smash and grab robbers were able to steal several scooters at an Orange County store by ramming a truck through the front doors. The robbery happened early on Tuesday at OC Pro Scooters in Laguna Niguel, before they opened that day.
Antelope Valley Press
Man shot, killed at Marie Kerr Park
PALMDALE — A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning drive-by shooting, Tuesday, at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials reported. Deputies responded to the park for reports of gunshots and an assault with a deadly weapon at about 12:46 a.m. Once there,...
kclu.org
Fire chiefs from Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange Counties say 2022 brush fire potential still high
Two giant firefighting helicopters are hovering over a special helipad in the Santa Monica Mountains. But, this time, it isn’t the real deal. It’s a demonstration for a unique partnership involving the Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange County Fire Departments, which are getting the use of extra helicopters during high fire season thanks to Southern California Edison.
idesignarch.com
Whimsical Rock House in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, California – The "Rock House" is a piece of whimsical real estate art on a desirable beachfront lot in Laguna Beach. The unique home was designed by Brion Jeannette Architecture. It is an exquisite landmark inspired by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi. The 3,000-square-foot 3 bedroom...
CBS News
Hazmat team called to Mission Viejo for unknown smell
Orange County firefighters and a hazardous materials team are responding to the 26600 block of Plaza in Mission Viejo for an unknown smell. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, a 30-member crew arrived on the scene around 2:43 p.m. Tuesday. The first floor of the building is being evacuated.
A miraculous coffee & tea shop coming to Garden Grove
Iker Nguyen said he wanted a tea shop that focused on just fresh tea.
foxla.com
Moonshadows Malibu owner, 13-year-old son identified as victims of fiery Woodland Hills crash
LOS ANGELES - Moonshadows Malibu owner Andrea Bullo and his 13-year-old son, Marco, were the victims of a fiery crash involving a suspected DUI driver in Woodland Hills, employees of the restaurant confirmed to FOX 11. The coroner has not officially released their identities, listing both of the deceased victims...
onscene.tv
Garbage Truck Rolls Down Embankment Off The Freeway | Riverside
11.01.2022 | 11:20 AM | RIVERSIDE – California Highway Patrol, Riverside responded to a reported overturned trash truck that had left the freeway and rolled down the embankment, landing on the Market Street Off ramp. When they arrived, they found garbage truck from Burrtec Waste Management that had rolled...
