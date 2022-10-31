A reminder to you regardless of which city you live in … daylight savings ends this weekend and standard time resumes. To put it another way, it’s spring forward and fall back. On Sunday you should set your clock back at 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. (assuming you’re awake that that time). Or you can just change your timepieces before you go to bed on Saturday night.

