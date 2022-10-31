The best way to describe my wife’s mood once Thanksgiving is on the way and Christmas is just around the corner is “giddy.” A big part of it is location, location, location. Specifically, being close to North Carolina’s mountains. You’ve got to understand, we grew up in Texas. It’s flatter than a pool table. And the only snow you see is the fake stuff on your flocked Christmas Tree. So, to our family in general (and her in particular), the Asheville area of North Carolina mountains during the holidays is magic. Apparently, House Beautiful agrees as Asheville comes in at number eight on their list of most festive holiday towns.

