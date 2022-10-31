Read full article on original website
Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina
Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant
After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
North Carolina City One Of 5 Best To Raise Children
Choosing where to settle down and raise your children is an important decision. Your job and being around family are important. But so are other factors like schools, cost of living, recreational activities, and more. That’s why our friends at StorageCafe released a data-driven report on the best cities for families with kids. And one North Carolina city ranked as one of the best to raise children in. While we already know that NC is a great place, it’s nice to see it confirmed by others!
South Carolina Island One of the Best Spots for Thanksgiving
Do you enjoy traveling for Thanksgiving? I much rather have a family trip for Thanksgiving than dinner at the house, it’s such a fun way to spend some time together. We eat good and have fun when we’re on vacation. I have been on about 6 Thanksgiving vacations with my family and we’re hoping to continue over the years.
North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ
Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
North Carolina Man Escaped Jail, Still In Handcuffs
If you come across a man in handcuffs along the North Carolina coast alert the authorities. A manhunt is currently ongoing after a North Carolina man escaped a jail in Currituck county while locked in handcuffs. Now that’s an “accomplishment” of sorts. According to a Facebook post...
North Carolina Town Named On Most Festive Christmas List
The best way to describe my wife’s mood once Thanksgiving is on the way and Christmas is just around the corner is “giddy.” A big part of it is location, location, location. Specifically, being close to North Carolina’s mountains. You’ve got to understand, we grew up in Texas. It’s flatter than a pool table. And the only snow you see is the fake stuff on your flocked Christmas Tree. So, to our family in general (and her in particular), the Asheville area of North Carolina mountains during the holidays is magic. Apparently, House Beautiful agrees as Asheville comes in at number eight on their list of most festive holiday towns.
College Students Facing Mold Issues at Colleges Across South Carolina
In the past few years, things have seemed to go from bad to worse when it comes to college students and their problems. When you head off to college, the joy and excitement of being on your own for the first time and moving into a dorm can be so exciting. But for some students across the state, there has been an even bigger issue to face… MOLD! The Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina is calling it “Mold U.”
Luke Bryan Plays Florida Concert, Gives To Hurricane Victims
During his concert in Jacksonville, Florida, last week (10/28), Luke Bryan announced he would donate proceeds from his upcoming Estero, Florida concert to the Florida Disaster Fund. Hurricane Ian pushed three of Luke’s “Raised Up Right Tour” dates to this weekend, November 2 in Estero, November 4 in West Palm...
North Carolina School Sporting Events Facing Cancellations Because Of A Referee Shortage
CBS17 took a look at an issue that will soon start affecting school sports in North Carolina. We are facing a shortage of referees for school athletics. North Carolina High School Athletic Association asked Steve Schwartz to chair the officiating ad hoc committee. This committee will look into ways to solve the shortage. Steve has three decades of experience as a referee. He said, “It was easy for me to be on the committee. I feel like I was given a great opportunity.” The committee is made up of fellow officials, coaches, and directors.
