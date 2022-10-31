Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Death in the family.’ California tribe anguished as water, sacred fish vanish from rivers
Carrying a pair of 20-foot wooden poles with a net strung between them, Ron Reed shimmied above the Klamath River across wooden boards perched between slippery boulders. He paused and stared into the white foam. With a lunge, Reed, a 60-year-old fisherman who belongs to the Karuk Tribe, thrust his dip net into the Klamath’s swirling current.
KSBW.com
California program offers money for earthquake protection
There is a new program where people can get cash to pay for earthquake protection. The 'Brace and Bolt' program gives eligible homeowners money to pay for what is known as a 'seismic retrofit.' The idea is to lessen the potential for damage during an earthquake. Like most California homeowners,...
Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains
The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
Watsonville and Gilroy expecting possible hail and strong winds
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The National Weather Service is issuing a special weather statement telling people in Watsonville and Gilroy to watch out for extreme weather. Winds of 40 mph and pea-sized hail are expected until 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. A special weather statement has been issued for Watsonville CA, Gilroy CA and Interlaken CA until 2:15 The post Watsonville and Gilroy expecting possible hail and strong winds appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
More Bay Area rain and Sierra snow on the way
OAKLAND, Calif. - While rain hit the Bay Area Tuesday, snow fell in the Sierra. Amid unseasonably cold temperatures, the National Weather Service said more rain and snow is headed to California this weekend. The Sierra snow forced the closure of Interstate 80 overnight. It was snowing as low as...
Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Chilly temperatures are hitting the entire region. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Northeast winds are expected in the Central Coast and Ventura County. It is close to an advisory level. A freeze watch is in place from late Thursday night into Friday for parts of the San Luis Obispo County The post Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KSBW.com
Cal Fire plans prescribed burn in Soquel Demonstration State Forest
LOS GATOS, Calif. — According to Cal Fire CZU, a prescribed fire will be set in the Soquel Demonstration state forest. Cal Fire says the prescribed fire will be approximately 15 acres and will burn near the lower helipad on the Soquel Demonstration state forest on Nov.24 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
KSBW.com
Gas prices dip below $5 on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Gas prices continued to go down on Wednesday across the Central Coast, with many stations selling a gallon for less than $5. It's the cheapest gas has been in California since the beginning of the year. On Wednesday, AAA listed the average price for a gallon...
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes in the Ring of Fire 750 miles off the coast of California - just a week after a 5.1 magnitude hit San Francisco - but no tsunami warning will be issued
A magnitude 6 earthquake struck in the Ring of Fire, just 750 miles off the coast of California, but no tsunami warning will be issued. A massive earthquake hit the Pacific Ocean shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), just a week after San Francisco was hit with a 5.1 magnitude earthquake.
Preliminary 2.8 earthquake strikes near San Jose, USGS says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary magnitude 2.8 earthquake struck northeast of San Jose Thursday around 8:45 a.m., just over a week after a 5.1 earthquake hit the area.
KSBW.com
Prescribed burn planned for Wilder Ranch State Park starting Wednesday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Prescribed burns have been scheduled at Wilder Ranch State Park starting on Wednesday and going through Dec. 13. Several trails in the park will be closed during the burns. The burns are part of a fire program designed to enhance the health of the forest...
KSBW.com
Northern California's wildfire threat dwindles as weather pattern favors cooler, damper conditions
For the first time since the water year began on Oct. 1, measurable rain and snow fell across Northern California on Tuesday. Of course, this isn't the first time the region has seen rain this fall season. Between Sept. 18 and 21, downtown Sacramento picked up nearly half an inch of rain. Some spots in the Foothills saw over an inch of rainfall during that same stretch.
GV Wire
New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route
California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
Dungeness crab season delayed again along California coast
Crab is one of the more popular Thanksgiving dishes in the Bay Area.
Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter
Officials have seized over 230 dogs and cats from a California shelter under “inhumane” conditions, according to authorities. Animal control officers seized the animals from the rescue shelter, in southern California, said authorities on Tuesday (Nov. 1). This comes after a search warrant was served last week at the property in the Antelope Valley, around 60 miles […] The post Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
KSBW.com
Monterey Bay Aquarium to bring back community open house
MONTEREY, Calif. — The Monterey Bay Aquarium announced that it is bringing back the Community Open House event next year. Anyone who lives in Monterey County, Santa Cruz County, or San Benito County will get free admission to the aquarium Jan. 21-29, 2023. In order to get in for...
GV Wire
California Storm Closes Yosemite’s Tioga Road, Other Mountain Passes
A potent cold front from the Gulf of Alaska pushed into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, and forecasters predicted it would bring widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds, and unusually low temperatures in much of the state. With the calendar still saying autumn, winter storm warnings went into effect in much...
KTLA.com
California ski resort opening dates
Fresh snow and ideal snowmaking conditions this week have allowed many California ski resorts to start building a base for the 2022-2023 ski season. Ski areas in the Sierra Nevada and San Bernardino mountains have received several inches to more than a foot of snowfall and high temperatures have remained below freezing.
beniciamagazine.com
Nuts and Bolts: Big Creek Lumber
Ten years ago, Benicia lost a valued business when Dolan’s Lumber closed shop; this made building a fence or deck much more difficult for weekend warriors and contractors as the closest lumber yards were big box stores not necessarily known for quality. So, it is my pleasure to share with you some good news: A lumber company with a redwood sawmill and its headquarters in Santa Cruz County has moved into the area bringing with it not only extensive experience, it stocks some of the best redwood available to the North Bay! The company is Big Creek Lumber and they just acquired O’Connor Lumber & Ace Hardware in Vallejo!
americanmilitarynews.com
5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area
The San Francisco Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake centered near San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department did not receive any emergency calls related to the incident, spokesperson Erica Ray said. The San Jose Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage or injuries.
