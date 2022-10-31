Keith Urban, George Strait, More Honor Loretta Lynn at CMT Memorial

Read full article on original website
Related
70-Year-Old Country Star George Strait's Marriage Problems With Wife Norma Exposed
Country legend George Strait is ready to put his music career in the rearview mirror and saddle up as a full-time rancher, but he is reportedly butting heads with his wife, Norma, who isn’t quite as ready to give up on the big life, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 70-year-old...
County Music Queen Loretta Lynn’s Dying Last Words Revealed
County superstar Loretta Lynn’s final last days were a mix of joy and tragic tears as the singer bared her deathbed confessions and final regrets while bravely staring death in the eye and refusing to blink, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the late entertainer revealed that as the end approached, Lynn shared her deepest secrets, including the truth about her love for county music titan Conway Twitty, why she was jealous of her best friend Dolly Parton and how she blamed herself for her beloved son Jack’s death, said a close friend of the family. “Loretta had time to...
Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter and Willie Nelson’s Son Earn Standing Ovation at Lynn’s Memorial Service
The granddaughter of Loretta Lynn joined the son of Willie Nelson to pay a perfect tribute to the queen of country music at a memorial service held for Lynn this weekend. The official musical celebration of life had a name — it was CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. And Emmy Russell, the daughter of Lynn’s daughter, Patsy, told the audience of her grandmother:
Faith Hill Absolutely Crushed A Cover Of Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” Back In 2009
One of my all-time favorite country songs is Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man).”. The country icon sadly passed away on Tuesday morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at age 90, and I haven’t been able to get this one out of my head ever since.
musictimes.com
Naomi Judd Estate: Wynonna Judd Reveals Why She Won't Contest Mom's Will Against Sister Ashley
Wynonna Judd has disputed the fact that there is a brewing feud with her sister Ashley Judd over the estate of their late mother Naomi Judd. In April of this year, Naomi committed suicide at the age of 76. In her testament, the country singer who created The Judds with...
LeAnn Rimes’ Husband Eddie Cibrian Hospitalized After ‘Traumatic’ Accident
LeAnn Rimes shared that her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, was involved in a serious accident this week. The Blue singer took her Instagram stories late last night (Oct. 21), and wrote that Cibrian injured himself. The couple apparently spent the day at the hospital as a resut. “Spend a prayer...
Gwen Stefani Demands Husband Blake Shelton Cut All Ties With Alleged Cheater Adam Levine: Report
Not in her house! Gwen Stefani is urging her husband, Blake Shelton, to say goodbye to his friendship with Adam Levine after several women accused the Maroon 5 frontman of cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo. According to a source close to the couple, Stefani refuses to be a bystander...
Dolly Parton Releases Statement On Loss Of Her “Lil Brother” Leslie Jordan: “I Am As Hurt And Shocked As If I Have Lost A Family Member”
The world lost a great one today. Beloved actor, singer and comedian Leslie Jordan sadly passed away at the age of 67 this morning, according to TMZ. Law enforcement said that Jordan was driving in Hollywood this morning when he suffered from an apparent medical emergency, and crashed his car into the side of a building.
Loretta Lynn’s Son-in-Law Reveals Some of Her Heartbreaking Last Words
Loretta Lynn was an icon. Her passing earlier this week hit the country music world like a cosmic gut punch. Part of the reason that it stung so much is that it was so unexpected. As far as the world at large knew, Loretta was just as hale and hearty as ever. Not long ago, she celebrated her 90th birthday and still seemed to be going strong.
Garth Brooks Fans Slam Concert as ‘Worst’ Experience After Nightmare Traffic Situation
When attending the concert of one of the biggest country music stars of all time it makes sense to expect some big crowds and a few parking issues. However, some fans who attended a recent Garth Brooks concert are claiming that the situations they faced along these lines were beyond the “normal” issues. Some fans are even going as far as calling the concert the “worst” after facing nightmare traffic situations.
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Posts Sweet Message, Pics From Her ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Tour
Showing his support for his country music superstar wife, Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher took to his Instagram to celebrate her Denim and Rhinestones tour. In the sweet social media post, Carrie Underwood’s husband declared that the recently launched tour is on fire. “Proud of you!” the former professional hockey player declared to Underwood. “The boys and I were in awe of the show!”
Hank Williams Jr.’s Son, Sam, Comes Out as Gay
Country music singer Sam Williams, who is the son of Hank Williams Jr., has come out as gay. Williams’ new video shows him kissing his boyfriend on camera for the very first time. The video goes along with his new song, Tilted Crown. The new video also documents some of his early years. PEOPLE reported that Williams spoke with Hunter Kelly on Apple Music’s Proud Radio With Hunter Kelly podcast.
Herald-Journal
CORRECTION Obit Jerry Lee Lewis
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87. The untamable and often outrageous rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87. Spokesperson Zach Farnum said Lewis died Friday morning at his Mississippi home near Memphis. Of all the greats to emerge in the 1950s after Elvis Presley, no one personified every parent’s fear of the dangers of rock ’n roll more than Lewis, with his leering tenor and cocky sneer. His talent, energy and ego collided into piano-pumping perfection on hits like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” Lewis' infamous private life included a marriage to his 13-year-old cousin who later alleged physical and mental cruelty.
The Daily South
Reba McEntire On Raising Son Shelby To Be Humble, How She Kept Him From Becoming A "Spoiled Brat"
Growing up in Chockie, Oklahoma, in the 50s and 60s, Reba McEntire learned the importance of humility and respect from her parents. In a recent interview with People, the Queen of Country discussed her efforts to impart those same country values to her own son, Shelby Blackstock. Reba and her...
Faith Hill Gets Choked Up Honoring Loretta Lynn During Tribute Special
Faith Hill and her husband Tim McGraw took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House to celebrate the incredible life of Loretta Lynn. CMT’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn” aired tonight, Oct. 30. The memorial featured performances and memories from Loretta Lynn’s friends, contemporaries, and those she influenced in the music industry.
Camila Cabello reveals how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton act off camera on 'The Voice'
Camila Cabello is spilling the tea on what it’s actually like to work with married couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice and what they told her is “the key” to a lasting relationship. LISTEN NOW: Camila Cabello discusses her new role as a coach...
Men's Health
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Are ‘Pretty Much Inseparable’
Country music superstar Reba McEntire has been dating actor Rex Linn for more than a few years now. And, according to the couple, the pair is “pretty much inseparable.”. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Reba McEntire discussed her history with Rex Linn. And the magic that makes the famous couple’s relationship work. According to McEntire she and Linn have known each other since the 1990s after working on various projects together. However, the couple never took things to the next level until they truly got to know each other’s eccentricities. Getting to know each other’s quirks has helped the couple thrive, McEntire tells the outlet.
Popculture
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Wynonna Judd Speaks Out About Her Husband Cactus as She Grieves Naomi’s Death
It’s been a trying year for Wynonna Judd. After The Judds announced a reunion tour, her mother Naomi committed suicide. It was one day before the iconic duo was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Through those difficult times, Wynonna Judd says that her husband, Cactus Moser, has made her life easier. The 58-year-old spoke to People about their relationship.
Comments / 0