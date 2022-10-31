1997… what a year. Harry Potter made his debut, Titanic was in theaters, Nintendo 64 started cranking out games like Donkey Kong and Golden Eye, and nine year old me had a poster of Shania Twain on my bedroom door. You know how hard it was to land that coveted bedroom door poster real estate? Pretty damn hard. Michael Jordan, Sammy Sosa, Shania Twain… we’re talking elite company here. Why? Because 25 years ago today, Shania Twain dropped one of the best-selling […] The post 25 Years Ago Today, Shania Twain Released ‘Come On Over,’ The Highest Selling Country Album Of All Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

