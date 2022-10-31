ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

Curbs by CCISD schools undergo ADA upgrades

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three schools within the Corpus Christi Independent School District will be undergoing new upgrades to make them ADA compliant. New curb cuts will be put around those campuses so any person with a disability will be able to get around. Eugene Navarro picked up his...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
thebendmag.com

Rockport Coffee Company Built on Faith and Family

For the Meinhausen family, moving coffee from roaster to cup has been a well-caffeinated legacy for four generations. In the early 1900s, the Meinhausens worked in the Jewel Tea Coffee Company in Chicago, a wildly successful endeavor that gave many households access to coffee for the first time. This led Lewis Meinhausen’s grandson, Steve Lewis Meinhausen, to pursue the coffee bean business with his family through Rockport Coffee Company.
ROCKPORT, TX
KIII 3News

Adventure and responsibility await students who join up with Youth Odyssey

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Youth Odyssey targets kids ages 10 through 17-years-old through teaching basic life skills. Those skills include: communication, teamwork, problem-solving, goal-setting, leadership, trust, empathy, mindfulness, self-confidence, and positive coping skills. These are taught through adventure activities that include team-building sessions, ropes challenge courses, kayaking, canoeing, rock...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
brproud.com

DCFS receives approval to distribute supplemental benefits for November

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was given permission by the federal government to send out supplemental SNAP benefits for this month. So when should the most recent SNAP benefits show up on EBT cards?. DCFS said, “For current SNAP recipients, all...
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy