Day of Giving: Aransas County Council on Aging expects to serve over 50k meals this year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aransas County Council on Aging in Rockport seeks to provide meals to senior citizens to make sure they don't go without eating. The group's mission statement is to provide nutrition for seniors. The center goes beyond feeding senior citizens, offering different sorts of resources.
TROUBLESHOOTERS: Foot Problems
Several weeks ago, an elderly Corpus Christi woman told us she went to The Good Feet Store because her feet were hurting.
Fifth annual You Matter Feast seeks to spread the joy of giving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The fifth annual You Matter Feast is just around the corner, with the goal being to share the gift of giving with others. This year the Pursuit City Church is aiming to feed more people than last year. "We started out feeding about 250 people...
RSV cases see considerable rise in the Corpus Christi area, medical experts say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Congestive illnesses are on the rise in the Coastal Bend, especially Respiratory Syncytial Virus -- which is seeing a considerable spike this time of year compared to last year's numbers. RSV cases at Driscoll Children's Hospital have more than tripled. Dr. Jaime Fergie, Director of...
Curbs by CCISD schools undergo ADA upgrades
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three schools within the Corpus Christi Independent School District will be undergoing new upgrades to make them ADA compliant. New curb cuts will be put around those campuses so any person with a disability will be able to get around. Eugene Navarro picked up his...
Area students participate in 2022 Special Olympics Texas Bowling Competition
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of area students competed in the 2022 Special Olympics Texas Bowling Competition at Bowlero earlier Thursday. The event allowed students to have fun while also going head to head against students from several Coastal Bend area school districts. For those involved, it was a...
Windsor Park Elementary students debate important city issues
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Windsor Park Elementary School students got a chance to debate inside city council chambers about whether the city should build a homeless community center. Most of the third grade students took the role of residents addressing Corpus Christi City Council about the legitimacy of the...
Be free, turtles! Sea turtles to be released Saturday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Grab the family and head out to the island this weekend!. The Amos Rehabilitation Keep at the UT Marine Science Institute is preparing to release several turtles into the ocean at 10 a.m. this Saturday. One of the key missions of the Amos Rehabilitation Keep...
Rockport Coffee Company Built on Faith and Family
For the Meinhausen family, moving coffee from roaster to cup has been a well-caffeinated legacy for four generations. In the early 1900s, the Meinhausens worked in the Jewel Tea Coffee Company in Chicago, a wildly successful endeavor that gave many households access to coffee for the first time. This led Lewis Meinhausen’s grandson, Steve Lewis Meinhausen, to pursue the coffee bean business with his family through Rockport Coffee Company.
Adventure and responsibility await students who join up with Youth Odyssey
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Youth Odyssey targets kids ages 10 through 17-years-old through teaching basic life skills. Those skills include: communication, teamwork, problem-solving, goal-setting, leadership, trust, empathy, mindfulness, self-confidence, and positive coping skills. These are taught through adventure activities that include team-building sessions, ropes challenge courses, kayaking, canoeing, rock...
Beeville Vineyard provides beacon of hope for South Texas families down on their luck
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas non-profit was organized in 1984 by local churches in Bee county after they saw the need that some residents faced situations beyond their control. They have continued this effort since that time. They rely entirely on donations from the community, churches and...
Flooding forces Rockin' K Farms to close Fall Festival early
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday’s heavy rains meant the end of the season for one popular local attraction. Rockin’ K Farms Fall Festival out in Robstown is shutting down after being overrun with mud and standing water. The farm featured several fall activities including a pumpkin patch,...
Matching scars: Father and son assisted by Ronald McDonald House years apart
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Beeville family is forever thankful for the care they are receiving from Ronald McDonald House Charities - South Texas where they've had to call home for the last two months. Their son Gage was born with a heart defect that would require several surgeries...
Flu cases see earlier spike than usual, health experts say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flu cases in the Corpus Christi area are skyrocketing compared to past years, and earlier than usual. Assistant Public Health Director Dante Gonzalez explained to 3NEWS that due to the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down, residents have loosened their health precautions. "We were washing our hands....
'Last year was tough': Farmers hope recent rainfall will help area agriculture
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Area farmers say that the recent rainfall will be the perfect setup for their 2023 crops. "This is the third year in a row to the best of my memory that planting conditions are extremely difficult," said area farmer Jon Gwynn. Gwynn is a Pioneer...
Art Museum of South Texas hosts annual ARTball to ring in 50 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several Corpus Christi residents were there to celebrate ARTball -- the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Art Museum of South Texas. A night when the museum transforms into a party of glitz and glamour. This year's theme was avant-gold -- the theme to...
UPDATE: Student arrested in Northside threat
The student was arrested and booked into the detention center on a charge of terrorizing, Lafayette Police say.
Reverse Alert system informed residents about the Valero East fire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several viewers called and messaged the newsroom Thursday morning saying they felt some sort of explosion near refinery row around 6 a.m. A Reverse Alert, sent around 7:10 a.m., said units are responding to a "localized fire at the Valero East Plant." The alert said...
DCFS receives approval to distribute supplemental benefits for November
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was given permission by the federal government to send out supplemental SNAP benefits for this month. So when should the most recent SNAP benefits show up on EBT cards?. DCFS said, “For current SNAP recipients, all...
Seaside Memorial filled with family, friends honoring those lost too soon
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dia de los Muertos is a two day event that millions of people celebrate from all over. The popular event began yesterday, where children who passed away were honored and celebrated, today adults were. Lots of residents took time out of their day to visit their loved ones who've passed at Seaside Memorial.
