Annual Mid-Columbia Libraries used book sale announced

KENNEWICK — The Friends of the Mid-Columbia Libraries will hold the group’s annual used book sale beginning Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the MCL Kennewick branch, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. The sale runs from Nov. 4 to 13, according to an MCL press release.

Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5, 6, 12 and 13, and from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 7-10. The library will be closed for Veteran’s Day.

Debit and credit cards will be accepted. Customers are encouraged to bring their own box or bag, the press release said.