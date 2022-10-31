ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Annual Mid-Columbia Libraries used book sale announced

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 3 days ago

KENNEWICK — The Friends of the Mid-Columbia Libraries will hold the group’s annual used book sale beginning Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the MCL Kennewick branch, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. The sale runs from Nov. 4 to 13, according to an MCL press release.

Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5, 6, 12 and 13, and from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 7-10. The library will be closed for Veteran’s Day.

Debit and credit cards will be accepted. Customers are encouraged to bring their own box or bag, the press release said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northeastoregonnow.com

Hermiston Christmas Bazaar to Include 3 Shopping Locations

The Hermiston Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with the Harkenrider Senior & Activity Center and Inland Northwest Musicians to provide three shopping locations for this year’s Christmas Bazaar. The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information,...
HERMISTON, OR
Mega 99.3

Seize The Dining Deal at Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish

Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday's deal is a Legends Casino Hotel Buffet gift certificate. Dining Deals for Friday, November 4th at Legends Casino Hotel. This Friday's deal is a Legends Casino Hotel Buffet gift certificate - good for everything...
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Zillah to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for Vintage Valley Parkway

ZILLAH, Wash. — The City of Zillah has announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. November 1 for the brand-new Vintage Valley Parkway, according to a press release from City Administrator Michael Eklund-Grayum. The new road is said to open access to 175 acres of commercial land and up to 160 new homes in Zillah.
ZILLAH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

2nd Ave in Walla Walla to be closed the first week of November

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- South 2nd Avenue in Walla Walla will be closed from Birch Street to Alder Street from November, 1-11. According to a City of Walla Walla press release the closure will be due to utilities work, paving, and striping. South 3rd Avenue will remain open as part of...
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Elaborate Richland Halloween display: A 20-year collection

RICHLAND, Wash. — It’s pure Halloween dedication—a display that consists of over 20 years of collecting for a Richland couple, Cynthia Hamilton and Dante Holmes. The outside of the house, off Columbia Park Trail in Richland, is one thing, but walking inside is like walking into a Halloween-Wonderland. Each room is themed, with an overarching core of skeletons and pirates...
RICHLAND, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Hermiston UPS Among Those Fined for Hazardous Waste Violations

More than a dozen UPS distribution and transportation centers in Oregon have been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal hazardous waste reporting and disposal rules. The fines, for $4,589 each or just over $64,000 collectively, are part of a nationwide settlement that the global delivery company reached...
HERMISTON, OR
NEWStalk 870

The 2 Most Shocking Things to Happen in Tri-Cities Washington

It is Halloween, and if there was a time to remember strange and shocking stories from the Tri-Cities area it is today. These are the 2 craziest and most shocking stories I have ever heard about, and both happened at the same popular park by the river in Tri-Cities Washington. WARNING: these stories are so shocking they are only appropriate for adults to read.
TRI-CITIES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

$100,000 in damage after Walla Walla apartment fire

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded to an apartment fire at 20 S. Clinton Street in Walla Walla around 6:30 p.m., November, 2. Fire crews arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from a second floor apartment at the Clinton Street Apartments North. According to...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Private lands hunting program offers potential for more opportunities

ELLENSBURG — Dozens of elk hunters gathered at the Wild Horse Wind and Solar Facility near Ellensburg last Friday for a hearty breakfast before the start of Washington’s modern firearm general elk season. Just like thousands across the state, they’d acquired their license, put in preparations, and perhaps...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
yaktrinews.com

Silver SUV that struck Richland boy, fled scene seen on surveillance camera

RICHLAND, Wash. — Police have released security camera stills of the vehicle which they believe to have struck a 14-year-old student of Chief Joseph Middle School and fled from the scene in late October. According to a social media alert from the Richland Police Department, officers were dispatched to...
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Richland police release photo of skimmer suspect

—— RICHLAND, WA – The Richland Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of installing credit card skimmers at the local Walmart, 2801 Duportail Street. Police reported that multiple skimmer devices, used to capture debit and credit card information and the customers’ personal identification numbers, were found. However, RPD did not specify the exact date the devices were located.
RICHLAND, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Murder Suspect Allegedly Had Mass Quantity Of Drugs In Walla Walla

Walla Walla Police now say a man they arrested last month on a murder charge in Wenatchee was also in possession of a huge quantity of illicit drugs. Officers say a follow-up search of the residence where 27-year-old Javier Valdez was arrested in Walla Walla turned up more than 11,000 fentanyl pills along with large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine.
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Accidental fire forces Walla Walla apartment building to evacuate

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Firefighters investigate that an accidental fire, which they suspect began on a stovetop, caused roughly $100,000 worth of damages and forced a highly populated apartment building to evacuate on Tuesday night. According to the Walla Walla Fire Department, crews from Fire Stations 1 and 2 were sent to the apartments at 10 S Clinton St for...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
3K+
Followers
146
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy