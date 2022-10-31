Read full article on original website
NHPR
N.H. is using telehealth to expand access to a key COVID-19 treatment
The state is launching a telehealth program to expand access to Paxlovid for New Hampshire residents. The antiviral treatment reduces severe illness among people at high risk from COVID-19. Plenty of Paxlovid is available in New Hampshire, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said at Wednesday’s Executive...
We cannot understand the plight of the homeless without understanding their experiences
On Nov. 5, in South Windsor's Nevers Park, I will co-host, alongside the anti-homelessness charity Hartford Bags of Love, the fourth-annual Sleep Out to End Homelessness.
State officials: Connecticut to help more residents with job training and placement thanks to federal funding
State officials announced Connecticut is receiving nearly $24 million in federal funding as part of the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge.
NHPR
Where they stand: Sununu and Sherman on energy, climate change, and the environment
New Hampshire is experiencing major changes – from less snowpack to rising seas – as the burning of fossil fuels warms up the earth. But climate change and environmental issues have taken a back seat throughout the race for governor in New Hampshire, despite voter interest. Meanwhile, energy...
NHPR
N.H. plans to roll out its voluntary paid family leave program within months
State officials announced more details about the rollout of a new paid family and medical leave program Wednesday. Expected to launch in 2023, the program will cover roughly 10,000 New Hampshire state employees, plus private businesses and individual workers who opt in. At a news conference Wednesday, Gov. Chris Sununu...
Vote 2022: Fired health commissioner blasts Lamont in campaign appearance with Stefanowski
Connecticut’s former public health commissioner harshly criticized Gov. Ned Lamont’s COVID response in a campaign appearance with his opponent Thursday. Renee Coleman-Mitchell was fired two months into the pandemic and has since filed a federal discrimination lawsuit.
NHPR
Several western Massachusetts districts will see ballot question seeking to address climate change
Voters in several Massachusetts House districts will see a question on their ballots next week which seeks to combat climate change. Question 5 is non-binding. It asks voters in three Hampshire, Franklin and Worcester districts whether their state representatives should introduce and support legislation that would add a fee to fossil fuel products and return most of the money to state residents.
Journal Inquirer
Natural gas shortage this winter could lead to rolling blackouts in state, Eversource CEO warns
The chief executive officer of Eversource Energy is asking President Joe Biden to take action so that utilities across New England, including Connecticut, will have enough natural gas to meet the region’s electric power generation needs. Eversource’s Joe Nolan sent a letter to Biden on Oct. 27 as the...
Connecticut receiving extra $21.4M for home heating aid
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut will receive $86.4 million in federal funds to help people make home improvements to lower their heating bills, according to an announcement Wednesday from the state’s congressional delegation. The $86.4 million is $21.4 million more than what the state typically sees from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. It is […]
NHPR
N.H. hospitals are seeing more children with RSV infections
New Hampshire hospitals are seeing an early increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, this year. The cold-like infection is mild for most people but sometimes causes more severe respiratory illness in infants and very young children. Health care workers said RSV typically starts to spread more widely...
NHPR
Lead poisoning is declining in CT, but still disproportionately affects vulnerable communities
Children in New Haven, Bridgeport, Waterbury, Hartford, and Meriden made up 49% of cases between 2012 and 2020. And, although the numbers are generally improving, lead poisoning disproportionately hits children of color — affecting mental, behavioral, and educational health. “If you think about a preventable cause for those types...
NHPR
Where they stand: How the economy and housing are shaping the race for N.H. Gov
The economy is in a state of contrasts at the moment: Inflation has reached its highest levels in a generation. Counter that with what has been a sustained hot streak in the labor market, with unemployment at historic lows nationally — and just 2.2% in New Hampshire. Wages are also rising, though not as fast as prices.
Connecticut utility companies fined $4.48M for not telling customers about COVID payment plans
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The parent company for United Illuminating, Connecticut Natural Gas and Southern Connecticut Gas will pay $4.48 million for not informing customers about payment plans during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement Tuesday from the Connecticut Office of Consumer Counsel. “UI should have been seeking to assist low-income customers during […]
daystech.org
Warning Issued About Utility Scams – NBC Connecticut
The father or mother firm of the United Illuminating Company, Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas is warning clients a couple of utility rip-off. AVANGRID, Inc. mentioned it has obtained a number of stories of scammers threatening to disconnect fuel or electrical service until the shopper makes an instantaneous fee over the cellphone utilizing a pay as you go debit card. The firm mentioned most clients acknowledge the calls as scams, however a small quantity have been persuaded to make funds.
NHPR
Where they stand: How the candidates for N.H. governor compare on education issues
New Hampshire spends nearly a quarter of its state budget each year on public education. Where that funding goes — and who might benefit most from those investments — are likely to remain key questions for whomever serves as governor in the years ahead. On the campaign trail,...
Fact checking the candidates for Connecticut governor
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — How accurate were the candidates for Connecticut governor during Tuesday night’s debate? It depends on the claim. News 8 looked into the candidates’ statements during the debate, from current Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s words about the state budget, to Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski’s numbers about law enforcement. Here are the claims, […]
Will This Be a ‘No Heat November’ Connecticut?
I was sweating on the way home yesterday. November 2, 2022 and my car felt like it was close to 100 when I got in. This is good for our pocket energy conservers. I always tried to wait until November 1 before I turned the heat on, can we make it to December 1 Connecticut?
NHPR
In Holyoke, 2 Green-Rainbow Party candidates run for statewide office
There are 18 candidates for statewide office on the general election ballot in Massachusetts this year. Only two of them are from the western part of the state, and they are both from Holyoke. The pair are running as candidates from the Green-Rainbow party. Juan Sanchez is in the race...
NHPR
N.H. Secretary of State: Elections are ‘a public process’ that anyone can watch
Election Day is just around the corner. What should New Hampshire voters expect at the polls on Nov. 8? How are election officials preparing? And what happens after the polls close, to make sure the results are counted fairly and accurately?. This will be New Hampshire Secretary of State Dave...
NBC Connecticut
Here's How You Can Apply for Connecticut Home Heating Assistance
The State of Connecticut is receiving funding for home heating assistance to help families offset costs this winter. Connecticut will receive $86.4 million in funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and that money will go directly to helping families that are bracing for rising home heating costs.
