The father or mother firm of the United Illuminating Company, Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas is warning clients a couple of utility rip-off. AVANGRID, Inc. mentioned it has obtained a number of stories of scammers threatening to disconnect fuel or electrical service until the shopper makes an instantaneous fee over the cellphone utilizing a pay as you go debit card. The firm mentioned most clients acknowledge the calls as scams, however a small quantity have been persuaded to make funds.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO