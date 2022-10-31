ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 1

Related
NHPR

N.H. is using telehealth to expand access to a key COVID-19 treatment

The state is launching a telehealth program to expand access to Paxlovid for New Hampshire residents. The antiviral treatment reduces severe illness among people at high risk from COVID-19. Plenty of Paxlovid is available in New Hampshire, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said at Wednesday’s Executive...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NHPR

Several western Massachusetts districts will see ballot question seeking to address climate change

Voters in several Massachusetts House districts will see a question on their ballots next week which seeks to combat climate change. Question 5 is non-binding. It asks voters in three Hampshire, Franklin and Worcester districts whether their state representatives should introduce and support legislation that would add a fee to fossil fuel products and return most of the money to state residents.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTNH

Connecticut receiving extra $21.4M for home heating aid

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut will receive $86.4 million in federal funds to help people make home improvements to lower their heating bills, according to an announcement Wednesday from the state’s congressional delegation. The $86.4 million is $21.4 million more than what the state typically sees from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. It is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NHPR

N.H. hospitals are seeing more children with RSV infections

New Hampshire hospitals are seeing an early increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, this year. The cold-like infection is mild for most people but sometimes causes more severe respiratory illness in infants and very young children. Health care workers said RSV typically starts to spread more widely...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTNH

Connecticut utility companies fined $4.48M for not telling customers about COVID payment plans

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The parent company for United Illuminating, Connecticut Natural Gas and Southern Connecticut Gas will pay $4.48 million for not informing customers about payment plans during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement Tuesday from the Connecticut Office of Consumer Counsel. “UI should have been seeking to assist low-income customers during […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
daystech.org

Warning Issued About Utility Scams – NBC Connecticut

The father or mother firm of the United Illuminating Company, Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas is warning clients a couple of utility rip-off. AVANGRID, Inc. mentioned it has obtained a number of stories of scammers threatening to disconnect fuel or electrical service until the shopper makes an instantaneous fee over the cellphone utilizing a pay as you go debit card. The firm mentioned most clients acknowledge the calls as scams, however a small quantity have been persuaded to make funds.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Fact checking the candidates for Connecticut governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — How accurate were the candidates for Connecticut governor during Tuesday night’s debate? It depends on the claim. News 8 looked into the candidates’ statements during the debate, from current Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s words about the state budget, to Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski’s numbers about law enforcement. Here are the claims, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NHPR

In Holyoke, 2 Green-Rainbow Party candidates run for statewide office

There are 18 candidates for statewide office on the general election ballot in Massachusetts this year. Only two of them are from the western part of the state, and they are both from Holyoke. The pair are running as candidates from the Green-Rainbow party. Juan Sanchez is in the race...
HOLYOKE, MA
NBC Connecticut

Here's How You Can Apply for Connecticut Home Heating Assistance

The State of Connecticut is receiving funding for home heating assistance to help families offset costs this winter. Connecticut will receive $86.4 million in funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and that money will go directly to helping families that are bracing for rising home heating costs.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy