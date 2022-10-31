Read full article on original website
shoofly
3d ago
I am tired of seeing her and her ads on the tv. It seems my tv is on mute more then unmuted. I refuse to listen to all her deception and lies she has in her ads.
American Patriot
2d ago
Gee, just another incident swept under the rug by dishonest democrats right before an election. Has anyone seen hunters laptop?
Good n Plenty
3d ago
Gawd. Having to look at that face on TV would make me toss my cookies.
On November 8th Republican candidate Christine Drazan will square off against Democrat candidate Tina Kotek for Governor. In total there are 5 candidates running for governor in Oregon. Betsy Johnson is running as an independent. She is polling at an impressive 14% which could show signs of growth amongst independents. This will not be enough to defeat either Tina or Christine, who are both polling at about 40%. Currently the race is too close to call, with Christine Drazan barely polling ahead of Tina Kotek, some polls by only 1% margin. This race has gained national attention because Oregonians have not elected a Republican candidate since 1978. If Tina Kotek wins, she will make history by becoming the first openly lesbian Governor in US history. Kotek was also the first lesbian to hold the position of speaker in any state legislature within the US.
