shoofly
3d ago

I am tired of seeing her and her ads on the tv. It seems my tv is on mute more then unmuted. I refuse to listen to all her deception and lies she has in her ads.

American Patriot
2d ago

Gee, just another incident swept under the rug by dishonest democrats right before an election. Has anyone seen hunters laptop?

Good n Plenty
3d ago

Gawd. Having to look at that face on TV would make me toss my cookies.

opb.org

Harassment policies in Oregon Capitol appear headed for change

The state Capitol’s process for handling complaints of harassment and retaliation has always been prone to grumbling. Ever since lawmakers instituted the current policy in 2019 — in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal that revealed the Legislature’s failures to address the issue — lawmakers and staff in Salem have complained the system can be unfair to victims and the accused alike. The Capitol has been unable to fill a job designed to field complaints and help complainants navigate the complex process. And committee votes over lawmaker conduct have sometimes fallen along partisan lines, suggesting party affiliation can play an overriding role in whether a person faces consequences for their actions.
SALEM, OR
Action News

Oregon Race for Governor is Too Close to Call

On November 8th Republican candidate Christine Drazan will square off against Democrat candidate Tina Kotek for Governor. In total there are 5 candidates running for governor in Oregon. Betsy Johnson is running as an independent. She is polling at an impressive 14% which could show signs of growth amongst independents. This will not be enough to defeat either Tina or Christine, who are both polling at about 40%. Currently the race is too close to call, with Christine Drazan barely polling ahead of Tina Kotek, some polls by only 1% margin. This race has gained national attention because Oregonians have not elected a Republican candidate since 1978. If Tina Kotek wins, she will make history by becoming the first openly lesbian Governor in US history. Kotek was also the first lesbian to hold the position of speaker in any state legislature within the US.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon voter turnout surpasses 20% with a week to go

Voter turnout reached 21% by the end of the day Tuesday, state elections officials reported, leaving the other 79% of voters just seven days to get their ballots postmarked or turned in to county election offices to have their votes count. So far, statewide turnout has failed to keep pace...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Oregon Democrats Face Enthusiasm Gap

With less than a week to go until the Nov. 8 general election, ballots are trickling in: Fewer than 20% of voters had cast their ballots as of Oct. 31. That’s not surprising since ballots in recent election cycles have tended to come in during the final two days—a trend that will be amplified by the new law allowing ballots postmarked by Nov. 8 to be counted as well as those received by 8 pm on Election Day.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Republicans expect gains in the Oregon Legislature

Democrats have spent much of the last decade running up the score on Republicans in the Oregon Legislature. This year, with plenty of money and political winds at their backs, the GOP is looking to make up lost ground. Republicans appear certain to reclaim seats in the House and Senate,...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon elections officials field high volume of questions about elections integrity

With less than a week before midterms, Oregon elections officials say they’re fielding a higher-than-usual volume of calls about how votes are counted. “There’s a lot of concern from the public that tabulation systems might be vulnerable to hacking, or that they might be programmed in such a way as to deliver false results; this is misinformation,” said Dan Forester, Washington County elections manager, during an interview with OPB’s Think Out Loud.
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon Ballot Measure 114 Would Make it Harder to Purchase a Firearm

A proposed law could make it more difficult for Oregonians to purchase firearms. The idea is simple. Ballot Measure 114 would require a fee for gun purchases, as well as fingerprint submissions, background checks, and a firearm safety course. It would also ban high-capacity magazines carrying 10 rounds or more. If passed, the measure would place Oregon among the states with the strictest gun laws in the nation. As a result, it’s created a heated debate between proponents of gun control and residents that are worried about their rights as gun owners.
OREGON STATE
The Hill

How Oregon suddenly became a battleground

If you listen closely, in the distance you may notice the yawn of an awakening giant booming deep within Oregon’s ancient forests. From Cannon Beach, over the Cascades, with outstretched arms reaching across the continent, the rumbling is being noticed. Stirring is the typically electorally sleepy state of Oregon...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Don’t trust Kotek’s judgment

The Oregonian/OregonLive editorial board endorsed Tina Kotek for governor after stating that all three gubernatorial candidates were sharp, experienced and undeniably qualified. (“Editorial endorsement November 2022: A difficult call, but endorsement for governor goes to Tina Kotek,” Oct. 16) The editorial board stated that their endorsement of Kotek...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Support Measure 111

I was born to a single mom who lacked health insurance. OHSU provided charity care to my mom during my birth. Two years later, the Chemawa Indian Health Center in my hometown of Salem was established. I was able to get the care I needed that my family may not have been able to otherwise afford.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Mayors from Oregon cities big and small say they will press 2023 Legislature for more help to fight homelessness

More than two dozen Oregon mayors want the state to provide consistent, ongoing money to cities to address the state’s homelessness crisis. In a news conference on Monday, they said they hope to persuade the Legislature next year to allocate nearly $125 million, which would be distributed statewide based on the population. From there, they want cities to continue to receive annual funding. The money would allow local officials to use the money as they deem necessary based on local needs. Cities could staff homelessness outreach programs, stock food pantries, clean homeless camps or invest in affordable housing. Separately, they plan to develop a request for up to $175 million for shelter and housing projects statewide.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

If Voters Approve The Measure, Purchasing Firearms In Oregon May Become More Challenging

In the coming days, Oregon voters will be asked if they support much tighter gun control measures. If approved, a ballot initiative in that state would mandate that anybody seeking to purchase a firearm pay a fee, complete a safety course, provide their fingerprints, and pass a background check in order to acquire a permit. High-capacity magazines, or those that can store 10 rounds or more, would be outright prohibited.
OREGON STATE

