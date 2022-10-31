Madison, Wis. — Daroline Drowley of Madison, Wis. will run for president in the November gubernatorial race for the 2023-2027 presidential term. Yes, you read that correctly. Why wait until 2024? Daroline Drowley will be on the ballot for President of the United States this November. This premature initiative speaks to Drowley’s character — Drowley is a candidate who ALWAYS jumps the gun. Drowley is so ahead of the game that she has already filed her taxes for fiscal year 2028. That’s why she is the best choice for president in the 2022 Governor’s race.

