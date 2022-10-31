Read full article on original website
Wisconsin governor’s race shatters spending record
Wisconsin's hotly contested race for governor is officially the most expensive in state history.
'It's impacting everyone': Voters, clerks adjust to new election rules after litigation surge
Since mid-September, residents in Poynette have been unable to drop their utility bills or other documents into the village hall's outdoor drop box, which is closed until after the election since the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled such unattended boxes could not be used to receive absentee ballots. Closing the drop...
Schools on the ballot: Breaking down district referenda
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There are 81 referendum questions regarding public schools on ballots around the state — including 24 districts in our viewing area. Oregon School District Superintendent Dr. Leslie Bergstrom and Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Superintendent Dr. Dana Monogue sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview some of the referenda in the area, and what they mean.
Evers’ campaign outspends Michels by $12.5 million
Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening. Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant...
Daroline Drowley announces campaign for president 2023
Madison, Wis. — Daroline Drowley of Madison, Wis. will run for president in the November gubernatorial race for the 2023-2027 presidential term. Yes, you read that correctly. Why wait until 2024? Daroline Drowley will be on the ballot for President of the United States this November. This premature initiative speaks to Drowley’s character — Drowley is a candidate who ALWAYS jumps the gun. Drowley is so ahead of the game that she has already filed her taxes for fiscal year 2028. That’s why she is the best choice for president in the 2022 Governor’s race.
Dane County ballot abortion question an example of ‘misleading’ advisory referendums, UW law expert says
MADISON, Wis. — One of the big topics on the ballot in this year’s election is abortion, not just in candidates’ platforms, but in a referendum question in Dane County. However, local experts said it’s deliberately misleading and a common tactic used by both parties. On the bottom of Dane County’s midterm ballot, voters will be asked: “Should Wisconsin...
Town of Madison officially absorbed by City of Madison, Fitchburg
It's been in the works for decades, but now it's official: The Town of Madison is no more.
Madison leaders, community members bring awareness to homeless crisis
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - November is Homelessness Awareness Month here in Wisconsin, and Madison community members and leaders gathered at the Wisconsin State Capitol Wednesday to call for change. The event was hosted by the Dane County Homeless Service Consortium, who said the purpose of the event was to build...
An 82-year-old priest from Princeton gearing up for 86th marathon
“Madison on Tap” aims to bring people to the craft beverage scene
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new program is now underway in Madison encouraging people to explore city’s vibrant craft beverage scene. It’s called Madison on Tap. There are more than 30 different venues to check out. From popular local breweries like Great Dane and Hop Haus, to distilleries like Yahara Bay and Wollersheim Winery.
Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigning to get out the vote in Wisconsin
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Just days before the midterm elections, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is joining the campaign trail in the Badger State this weekend. The independent and former presidential contender announced Wisconsin is one of 7 states he’ll be traveling as part of his “Our Future is Now” tour to encourage people to vote.
Stoughton poll workers receive active shooter training
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Poll workers in Stoughton are receiving active shooter training ahead of Election Day in Wisconsin. Election inspectors greet voters, check registration and make sure the process runs smoothly. However, Stoughton volunteers trained extra to prepare for the worst, though they still hope for the best. Stoughton...
Neighborhood Politics: Beaver Dam street has a history of ‘big sign wars’
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
Madison police introduce new hire for recently created data-driven role
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Madison Police Department welcomed a new employee this week. His civilian role was created within the last city budget for the police department. Dr. Eleazer (Lee) Hunt is now the Police Director of Data, Reform, and Innovation. “He is going to take over our record section,...
Inside Wisconsin’s investigation of ‘Center for COVID Control’
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A coronavirus testing center scrutinized nationwide for its testing practices has paid a $22,500 fine in Dane County, a state official said Tuesday. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) launched an investigation into the Center for COVID Control (CCC) months ago, receiving more than two dozen complaints about the company, Michael Domke said.
Second Harvest Implements Farm to Foodbank Initiative
Second Harvest Foodbank fights hunger with Farm to Foodbank Initiative
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin will formally launch the Farm to Foodbank Initiative in January to fight food insecurity in Southern Wisconsin. Crossroads Community Farm co-owner Cassie Wyss said locally harvested fresh produce is not always an option for people because it’s too expensive.
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
"Madison on Tap" encourages people to explore city's vibrant craft beer scene
