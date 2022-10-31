Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
wortfm.org
Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters
It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
nbc15.com
Evers’ campaign outspends Michels by $12.5 million
Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening. Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant...
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
nbc15.com
Clerk’s office to implement Badger Books at all Janesville polling places
Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening. Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant...
nbc15.com
Town of Madison absorbed into neighboring Madison and Fitchburg
Wohler injured his leg during the Badgers first game against Illinois State. The crazy concoction stirred up a lot of controversy when it debuted last fall in Madison. DOJ names Dane Co. detective who shot and killed suspect in Oregon.
nbc15.com
“Madison on Tap” aims to bring people to the craft beverage scene
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new program is now underway in Madison encouraging people to explore city’s vibrant craft beverage scene. It’s called Madison on Tap. There are more than 30 different venues to check out. From popular local breweries like Great Dane and Hop Haus, to distilleries like Yahara Bay and Wollersheim Winery.
nbc15.com
Neighborhood Politics: Beaver Dam street has a history of ‘big sign wars’
A crash involving a Madison Police Department cruiser, a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser, and a driver allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon caused major delays on the Beltline, the police department reports.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
nbc15.com
Gas prices really jumped in the past day, AAA numbers show
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You’re not imagining things when you pass the gas station. Prices have gone up in the past several days and they’ve gone up fast. Just waiting an extra day to fill the tank may have cost you a couple dollars at the pump. AAA...
nbc15.com
Inside Wisconsin’s investigation of ‘Center for COVID Control’
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A coronavirus testing center scrutinized nationwide for its testing practices has paid a $22,500 fine in Dane County, a state official said Tuesday. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) launched an investigation into the Center for COVID Control (CCC) months ago, receiving more than two dozen complaints about the company, Michael Domke said.
nbc15.com
Starring as Salome: Soprano relishes role with Madison Opera
A crash involving a Madison Police Department cruiser, a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser, and a driver allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon caused major delays on the Beltline, the police department reports.
nbc15.com
Second Harvest Implements Farm to Foodbank Initiative
A crash involving a Madison Police Department cruiser, a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser, and a driver allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon caused major delays on the Beltline, the police department reports.
nbc15.com
Madison police introduce new hire for recently created data-driven role
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Madison Police Department welcomed a new employee this week. His civilian role was created within the last city budget for the police department. Dr. Eleazer (Lee) Hunt is now the Police Director of Data, Reform, and Innovation. “He is going to take over our record section,...
nbc15.com
Schools on the ballot: Breaking down district referenda
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There are 81 referendum questions regarding public schools on ballots around the state — including 24 districts in our viewing area. Oregon School District Superintendent Dr. Leslie Bergstrom and Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Superintendent Dr. Dana Monogue sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview some of the referenda in the area, and what they mean.
nbc15.com
Meet the 82-year-old Princeton priest hand cycling to his 86th marathon
Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening. Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant...
nbc15.com
Grand Lighted Holiday Parade returns to Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grand Lighted Holiday Parade is returning to downtown Beloit this holiday season. The Downtown Beloit Association said the fan-favorite event will return to downtown Beloit on Friday, Nov. 25. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 and 2021 the parade was offered in reverse, with...
Halderson case to be featured on 48 Hours this weekend
The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson -- and the conviction of their son, Chandler, for their deaths -- will be covered in this weekend's episode of 48 Hours on CBS.
nbc15.com
Soup's On! supporting Dane County restaurants returns for 3rd season
The crazy concoction stirred up a lot of controversy when it debuted last fall in Madison. DOJ names Dane Co. detective who shot and killed suspect in Oregon.
Dane County ballot abortion question an example of ‘misleading’ advisory referendums, UW law expert says
MADISON, Wis. — One of the big topics on the ballot in this year’s election is abortion, not just in candidates’ platforms, but in a referendum question in Dane County. However, local experts said it’s deliberately misleading and a common tactic used by both parties. On the bottom of Dane County’s midterm ballot, voters will be asked: “Should Wisconsin...
