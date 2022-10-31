ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

wortfm.org

Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Evers’ campaign outspends Michels by $12.5 million

Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening. Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant...
MADISON, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Town of Madison absorbed into neighboring Madison and Fitchburg

Wohler injured his leg during the Badgers first game against Illinois State. The crazy concoction stirred up a lot of controversy when it debuted last fall in Madison. DOJ names Dane Co. detective who shot and killed suspect in Oregon. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. The detective who fatally shot...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

“Madison on Tap” aims to bring people to the craft beverage scene

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new program is now underway in Madison encouraging people to explore city’s vibrant craft beverage scene. It’s called Madison on Tap. There are more than 30 different venues to check out. From popular local breweries like Great Dane and Hop Haus, to distilleries like Yahara Bay and Wollersheim Winery.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Neighborhood Politics: Beaver Dam street has a history of ‘big sign wars’

MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Gas prices really jumped in the past day, AAA numbers show

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You’re not imagining things when you pass the gas station. Prices have gone up in the past several days and they’ve gone up fast. Just waiting an extra day to fill the tank may have cost you a couple dollars at the pump. AAA...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Inside Wisconsin’s investigation of ‘Center for COVID Control’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A coronavirus testing center scrutinized nationwide for its testing practices has paid a $22,500 fine in Dane County, a state official said Tuesday. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) launched an investigation into the Center for COVID Control (CCC) months ago, receiving more than two dozen complaints about the company, Michael Domke said.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Starring as Salome: Soprano relishes role with Madison Opera

MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Second Harvest Implements Farm to Foodbank Initiative

MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police introduce new hire for recently created data-driven role

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Madison Police Department welcomed a new employee this week. His civilian role was created within the last city budget for the police department. Dr. Eleazer (Lee) Hunt is now the Police Director of Data, Reform, and Innovation. “He is going to take over our record section,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Schools on the ballot: Breaking down district referenda

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There are 81 referendum questions regarding public schools on ballots around the state — including 24 districts in our viewing area. Oregon School District Superintendent Dr. Leslie Bergstrom and Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Superintendent Dr. Dana Monogue sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview some of the referenda in the area, and what they mean.
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

Meet the 82-year-old Princeton priest hand cycling to his 86th marathon

MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Grand Lighted Holiday Parade returns to Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grand Lighted Holiday Parade is returning to downtown Beloit this holiday season. The Downtown Beloit Association said the fan-favorite event will return to downtown Beloit on Friday, Nov. 25. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 and 2021 the parade was offered in reverse, with...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane County ballot abortion question an example of ‘misleading’ advisory referendums, UW law expert says

MADISON, Wis. — One of the big topics on the ballot in this year’s election is abortion,  not just in candidates’ platforms, but in a referendum question in Dane County. However, local experts said it’s deliberately misleading and a common tactic used by both parties.   On the bottom of Dane County’s midterm ballot, voters will be asked:  “Should Wisconsin...
DANE COUNTY, WI

