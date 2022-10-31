ELK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 69-year-old Kansas man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Elk County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, a 2006 Hummer was driving southbound on Kansas Highway 99 when it crossed the centerline for an unknown reason. A 2019 Ford F350 that was driving northbound applied its brakes and steered right in an attempt to avoid a collision. The front end of the Hummer hit the drivers side of the Ford pickup truck and both vehicles came to rest on the northbound shoulder of the highway.

ELK COUNTY, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO