Bham Now
Order specialty pecans, coffees + more this holiday season during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale—Nov. 1-Dec. 31
Does holiday shopping drive you nuts? We have the perfect solution to make gift giving quick and simple—order delicious pecans, specialty coffees and holiday assortments during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale taking place November 1-December 31. Read on for info on items for sale, ordering details and how your purchase makes a huge impact on children, adults and families in Birmingham.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
birminghammommy.com
2022 Halloween Candy Buy Back Programs
Not sure you can handle all of that candy your kids brought home from Trick or Treating, or just want to do something good with what you have leftover? Here are a few local offices participating in a Candy Buy Back program:. If you know of a local office participating,...
Bham Now
Biscuit Love to open in Cahaba Heights by mid-December
Calling all biscuit lovers! Southern favorite restaurant Biscuit Love is opening its first Alabama location in Cahaba Heights by mid-December. Keep reading for all the delicious details. About Biscuit Love. Founded in 2012 by Karl and Sarah Worley, Biscuit Love is a beloved Nashville-based brunch concept known for its Southern...
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to distribute 25K holiday food boxes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s annual Holiday Food Box Program will feed 25,000 households this year in central Alabama. The Holiday Food Boxes contain over 24 pounds of shelf-stable food items and come with a box of produce as well as protein such as chicken and pork.
wvtm13.com
Inflation impacting mothers in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mothers in Birmingham are feeling the impacts of inflation. Many families in the Birmingham area say this inflation is looking to spoil the holidays for them. Birmingham Mom Collective, an organization that prides itself on helping local moms with resources and encouragement, is seeing firsthand how...
otmj.com
One of a Kind: Collector of Vintage Furniture, Art and Clothing on Finding Treasures for Your Home
MK Quinlan, the newest retail addition to Forest Park Village on Clairmont Avenue, is a concept shop that carries everything from high-end vintage clothing to jewelry, textiles, fine art and unique objects for the home. The selection is a showcase of the interests and expertise of owner M.K. Quinlan, an...
wbrc.com
Family Fun Center coming to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was announced by Mayor Randall Woodfin that a new city owned family fun center is coming to the CrossPlex property. In a press release the mayor says the 20,000 sq. ft. facility is currently in the early stages of the design concept. New businesses in...
momcollective.com
Ultimate Guide to Christmas Markets in Birmingham
As the Christmas season nears, there are many opportunities to get ahead on your holiday shopping. If you’re looking for unique gifts, there are quite a few upcoming Christmas Markets in Birmingham. These are great places for supporting small businesses while marking some names off of your shopping list.
wvtm13.com
BHM Xpress line serving 1,000 riders daily
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Earnest Batie experienced Birmingham's Bus Rapid Transit system for the first time Wednesday. Since he claims it shaved ninety minutes off his normal trip to town, it's safe to say the express bus service is living up to its name. "It was great. Excellent. I like...
thebamabuzz.com
3 unique food trucks you must try in Tuscaloosa
There are a number of great food trucks around the Tuscaloosa area, from fruity smoothies to specialty grilled cheese. Read on to learn more about three T-town food trucks you should try. Trust us, your taste buds will be thanking you. Blenz Bowls. Starting off with Blenz Bowls, this healthy...
Miss Calhoun County Christmas
Anniston, AL – Saturday, November 5th at 10:00 am will be the Miss Calhoun County Christmas hosted at the Anniston Performing Arts Center. Join them for a fun and exciting day at the annual Miss Christmas pageant. No residency Requirements! $1000 scholarship guaranteed with at least 75 contestants. $1500 with 100 contestants. Unique awards, gorgeous crowns, custom sashes, parade artwork for your parade sign designed for the winners, and queen’s photo shoot!
Bham Now
Foodie TV personality Andrew Zimmern calls Birmingham a “best food city” in Tasting Table
Four-time James Beard Foundation honoree and TV personality Andrew Zimmern named Birmingham — “as a place to go on your next foodie road trip.”. In an exclusive interview with the popular and trendy culinary digital site Tasting Table, Zimmern names The Magic City, alongside Minneapolis, his hometown, and the two Portlands – Maine and Oregon – as cities making a big impact on the American food scene.
Shelby Reporter
Church at Brook Hills sees large turnout at 2nd annual Trunk or Treat
NORTH SHELBY – Rain didn’t stop the Halloween festivities as children collected candy at the annual Church at Brook Hills Trunk or Treat. The second annual Trunk or Treat was held on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5-7:30 p.m. “It’s just our way of saying welcome to everybody in...
wvtm13.com
Dia de los Muertos Numero 20 festival in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 20th Day of the Dead Festival kicked off in Birmingham Wednesday. Also known as Dia de los Muertos, it's described as a vibrant, colorful and joyful commemoration of lost loved ones that began in Mexico centuries ago. Bare Hands, Inc. is presenting the 2022 version,...
wvtm13.com
Several children develop E. coli symptoms after eating chicken McNuggets at Alabama McDonald's
ASHLAND, Ala. — Six children develop E. coli after eating McDonald's chicken McNuggets in Ashland Alabama. A lawsuit filed on behalf of families whose children were exposed to E. coli shows Alabama Department of Public Health investigators inspected the restaurant and found numerous violations for contamination. “Our clients, like...
Bham Now
9 new Birmingham businesses, including Adiõs bar
Birmingham, it’s a new week and we have nine businesses for you to get excited about. From a classy cocktail bar to a flower shop, there are many new spots for you to look forward to and visit in The Magic City. 1. Adiõs | Downtown. It’s official,...
Beloved meteorologist calls for prayers for wife
HOOVER, Ala. – Lacey Simpson, wife of Holly Pond native and WVTM-13 meteorologist Jason Simpson, suffered a traumatic medical emergency last week while shopping at the family’s local Publix at Valleydale Village in Hoover. Lacey Simpson collapsed, hit her head and was unresponsive. Jason Simpson was heading to the newsroom to cover the imminent tornado watch on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when he received a call from Lacey Simpson’s cell phone. He answered what he thought was his wife’s call with his usual “yes ma’am.” Instead of her voice on the other end of the call, it was a stranger with concerning...
wvtm13.com
Foundation work underway at former Ramsay McCormack site
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Construction crews are beginning foundation work on the long-awaited development to replace the former Ramsay McCormack building in downtown Ensley. On Wednesday, workers were seen filling the old building's basement with gravel and paver base. The former office tower was demolished last summer, and the community...
Temporary Emergency Services Unveil Mobile Shower, Washer Units for Homeless Community
Temporary Emergency Services will now offer additional resources to Tuscaloosa citizens in need, unveiling their new mobile shower and washer units Monday. The local non-profit celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama. The units will aim to benefit the homeless population by...
