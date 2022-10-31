ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bham Now

Order specialty pecans, coffees + more this holiday season during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale—Nov. 1-Dec. 31

Does holiday shopping drive you nuts? We have the perfect solution to make gift giving quick and simple—order delicious pecans, specialty coffees and holiday assortments during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale taking place November 1-December 31. Read on for info on items for sale, ordering details and how your purchase makes a huge impact on children, adults and families in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

2022 Halloween Candy Buy Back Programs

Not sure you can handle all of that candy your kids brought home from Trick or Treating, or just want to do something good with what you have leftover? Here are a few local offices participating in a Candy Buy Back program:. If you know of a local office participating,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Biscuit Love to open in Cahaba Heights by mid-December

Calling all biscuit lovers! Southern favorite restaurant Biscuit Love is opening its first Alabama location in Cahaba Heights by mid-December. Keep reading for all the delicious details. About Biscuit Love. Founded in 2012 by Karl and Sarah Worley, Biscuit Love is a beloved Nashville-based brunch concept known for its Southern...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
wvtm13.com

Inflation impacting mothers in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mothers in Birmingham are feeling the impacts of inflation. Many families in the Birmingham area say this inflation is looking to spoil the holidays for them. Birmingham Mom Collective, an organization that prides itself on helping local moms with resources and encouragement, is seeing firsthand how...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Family Fun Center coming to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was announced by Mayor Randall Woodfin that a new city owned family fun center is coming to the CrossPlex property. In a press release the mayor says the 20,000 sq. ft. facility is currently in the early stages of the design concept. New businesses in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
momcollective.com

Ultimate Guide to Christmas Markets in Birmingham

As the Christmas season nears, there are many opportunities to get ahead on your holiday shopping. If you’re looking for unique gifts, there are quite a few upcoming Christmas Markets in Birmingham. These are great places for supporting small businesses while marking some names off of your shopping list.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

BHM Xpress line serving 1,000 riders daily

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Earnest Batie experienced Birmingham's Bus Rapid Transit system for the first time Wednesday. Since he claims it shaved ninety minutes off his normal trip to town, it's safe to say the express bus service is living up to its name. "It was great. Excellent. I like...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

3 unique food trucks you must try in Tuscaloosa

There are a number of great food trucks around the Tuscaloosa area, from fruity smoothies to specialty grilled cheese. Read on to learn more about three T-town food trucks you should try. Trust us, your taste buds will be thanking you. Blenz Bowls. Starting off with Blenz Bowls, this healthy...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Miss Calhoun County Christmas

Anniston, AL – Saturday, November 5th at 10:00 am will be the Miss Calhoun County Christmas hosted at the Anniston Performing Arts Center. Join them for a fun and exciting day at the annual Miss Christmas pageant. No residency Requirements! $1000 scholarship guaranteed with at least 75 contestants. $1500 with 100 contestants. Unique awards, gorgeous crowns, custom sashes, parade artwork for your parade sign designed for the winners, and queen’s photo shoot!
ANNISTON, AL
Bham Now

Foodie TV personality Andrew Zimmern calls Birmingham a “best food city” in Tasting Table

Four-time James Beard Foundation honoree and TV personality Andrew Zimmern named Birmingham — “as a place to go on your next foodie road trip.”. In an exclusive interview with the popular and trendy culinary digital site Tasting Table, Zimmern names The Magic City, alongside Minneapolis, his hometown, and the two Portlands – Maine and Oregon – as cities making a big impact on the American food scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Dia de los Muertos Numero 20 festival in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 20th Day of the Dead Festival kicked off in Birmingham Wednesday. Also known as Dia de los Muertos, it's described as a vibrant, colorful and joyful commemoration of lost loved ones that began in Mexico centuries ago. Bare Hands, Inc. is presenting the 2022 version,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

9 new Birmingham businesses, including Adiõs bar

Birmingham, it’s a new week and we have nine businesses for you to get excited about. From a classy cocktail bar to a flower shop, there are many new spots for you to look forward to and visit in The Magic City. 1. Adiõs | Downtown. It’s official,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Beloved meteorologist calls for prayers for wife

HOOVER, Ala. – Lacey Simpson, wife of Holly Pond native and WVTM-13 meteorologist Jason Simpson, suffered a traumatic medical emergency last week while shopping at the family’s local Publix at Valleydale Village in Hoover. Lacey Simpson collapsed, hit her head and was unresponsive.   Jason Simpson was heading to the newsroom to cover the imminent tornado watch on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when he received a call from Lacey Simpson’s cell phone. He answered what he thought was his wife’s call with his usual “yes ma’am.” Instead of her voice on the other end of the call, it was a stranger with concerning...
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

Foundation work underway at former Ramsay McCormack site

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Construction crews are beginning foundation work on the long-awaited development to replace the former Ramsay McCormack building in downtown Ensley. On Wednesday, workers were seen filling the old building's basement with gravel and paver base. The former office tower was demolished last summer, and the community...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

