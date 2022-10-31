Read full article on original website
Related
AirAsia X on Strong Footing, Capital A to Benefit as Economy Tightens, CEO Tony Fernandes Says
Despite soaring oil prices and weakening currencies, the outlook for aviation remains positive due to "extremely strong" demand, said Tony Fernandes, CEO of AirAsia parent company Capital A. AirAsia X slipped into PN17 status in October 2021, a designation issued by Bursa Malaysia to financially distressed firms. Even as the...
Crypto Winter ‘Only Going to Get Worse,' Co-Founder of Tezos Blockchain Says
Kathleen Breitman told CNBC's Karen Tso that "easy money" from venture capitalist profit-seeking and low interest rates had artificially inflated the valuations of many crypto firms. Even if the Fed pauses rate hikes next year, only the "small minority" of crypto applications that are truly useful and can organically grow...
Germany's Scholz in China amid trade, Ukraine, rights issues
BEIJING — (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday for a one-day visit that has drawn criticism over China’s tacit support for Russia in its war on Ukraine and lingering controversies over economic ties and human rights issues.
Twitter layoffs – live: Elon Musk to announce ‘thousands’ of job losses
Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk will begin massive layoffs at the company on Friday, days after closing the deal to buy the social media giant for $44 billion.Thousands of employees at the company may lose their jobs, with staff notified about the layoffs in an email on Thursday, according tomultiple US media reports.“Team, In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” the internal memo to the employees noted.“We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to...
North Korea Forces Evacuation Alerts in Japan With Missile Launch
North Korea added to its barrage of recent weapons tests on Thursday, firing at least three missiles including an intercontinental ballistic missile that forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains. The launches are the latest in a series of North Korean weapons tests in recent...
Comments / 0