Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk will begin massive layoffs at the company on Friday, days after closing the deal to buy the social media giant for $44 billion.Thousands of employees at the company may lose their jobs, with staff notified about the layoffs in an email on Thursday, according tomultiple US media reports.“Team, In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” the internal memo to the employees noted.“We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to...

34 MINUTES AGO