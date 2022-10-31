Bronx residents celebrate Halloween on City Island

Hundreds of New Yorkers dressed up as their favorite spooky characters took to the streets of City Island in the Bronx to celebrate Halloween.

City Island held a Halloween parade on Monday, where families can celebrate and take their kids trick-or-treating or participate in the parade themselves.

The costumes on display, from Marvel characters to horror movie icons like Freddy and Jason, will be judged in a competition to win prizes. Contestants will be split into categories including best group, best adult, best boy, girl, and infant!

While families are walking up and down City Island Avenue, judges will be weaving through the crowds to find the best costumes for each category.

This is the 30th annual Halloween parade done on City Island, and locals told News 12 that every year the prizes and the celebration get bigger and better.