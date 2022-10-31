Read full article on original website
Mysterious group wants to ‘Take Back San Jose’
A new group has emerged in San Jose politics just in time for a consequential election with an ominous message to “take back” the city—but no one seems to know who is behind it. It started two months ago when signs with a QR code began lining...
Sideshow in Santa Clara turns violent, gunfire erupts
The mayor of Santa Clara says there needs to be a regional solution to sideshows or stunt driving that can lead to dangerous conditions and escalating violence. Over the weekend, a sideshow turned violent as gunfire erupted.
Arrest made in San Jose hit-and-run collision where grandma and toddler were struck
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police on Wednesday announced an arrest in a hit-and-run collision that injured a woman and her grandson as she was pushing the child across the street in a stroller last week. Police said Alexa Hadjilatiph, 20, of San Jose was arrested for felony hit-and-run...
Injured store worker speaks out after deadly random attack in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A longtime 7-Eleven worker in San Francisco says he is grateful to be alive after trying to stop an assault suspect who then punched him before killing a third man. The employee who wishes to only be identified as Bob said, "Yeah, I was lucky." He was...
Woman arrested for San Jose hit-and-run that injured grandmom, toddler in crosswalk
SAN JOSE -- Police arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run collision last week which injured a grandmother and toddler walking in a San Jose crosswalk.The collision happened on Oct. 25 in the area of Sierra Road and Mauna Kea Lane in East San Jose. Security camera footage showed the grandmother pushing the stroller in a marked crosswalk when an older model Mazda sped through, barely missing hitting them straight on and sideswiping them to the ground.Both the woman and the child suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.On Oct. 27, police said an alert community member reported seeing a vehicle similar to images of the suspect vehicle distributed by police and reported on local media outlets. Officers responded to a home in San Jose and found the vehicle, along with 20-year-old resident Alexa Hadjilatiph, who police say admitted to being the driver of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.Officers arrested Hadjilatiph of felony hit-and-run charges and booked her into the Santa Clara County Main Jail. She has since been released on bail.
Gunfire erupts at Santa Clara sideshow, authorities take action
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Authorities in the city of Santa Clara are taking action, after a sideshow turned violent over the weekend. They say gunfire erupted and several cars were hit. It happened at the intersection of De La Cruz and Laurelwood, just blocks from a neighborhood. "They ended up...
Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Woman's Car at San Jose Gas Station
A South Bay mother managed to record the moment a knife-wielding man attacked her car while she was at a gas station in San Jose. Isabel Cruz said she just paid for gas at a Quik Stop on Lucretia Avenue when the man, who was previously yelling obscenities while at a nearby bus stop, came up behind her car, punched a window and then slashed a tire with a large knife.
Police Investigate Car Break-Ins at Santa Clara Shopping Center
Police are investigating a string of car break-ins that occurred in Santa Clara Wednesday night. The incident happened at the Rivermark Shopping Center. Police confirmed there were at least three break-ins. But they said it's possible some additional reports are still being processed. Piatti restaurant manager Parviz Pazoki told NBC...
Update: Pedestrian fatally struck crossing Cherry Avenue in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A homeless man crossing a San Jose street near the intersection of Almaden Expressway and Cherry Ave. was fatally struck early Wednesday by a vehicle, authorities said.A 2020 Hyundai sports utility vehicle, driven by an adult female driver, was traveling westbound on Cherry Avenue when it struck an adult male pedestrian. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. No drug or alcohol influence is suspected.San Jose police said the preliminary investigation has revealed that a homeless male was crossing Cherry Ave. outside of a marked crosswalk on 4:26 a.m. when...
Day Around the Bay: Condor Club In North Beach Seeks Legacy Status
The judge in the corruption trial of Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith, who abruptly resigned on Monday, has ruled against shutting down jury deliberations and a conviction may still be looming. Smith's attorney had moved to have all charges dismissed in the civil trial because the only penalty, removal from the Sheriff's Office, was now moot. [Mercury News]
Armed robber holds up two women in Menlo Park
MENLO PARK (CBS SF/BCN) – An armed robber held up two women in Menlo Park on Wednesday evening, according to police.Police received reports of the robbery around 7:15 p.m., which occurred near the railroad tracks at Bayfront Expressway, also known as state Highway 84.Officers found the two women, ages 35 and 39, who reported being approached from behind by a suspect who elbowed one of them in the stomach and took out a firearm, causing her to fall to the ground, police said.The suspect grabbed a purse from one woman and took a backpack from the other and fled toward the marshland area off of Willow Road, according to police.One of the women was taken to a hospital to be treated for a complaint of pain to her stomach and was later released.The suspect remains at large and was described as a Black man around 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and wore all black clothing and a black ski mask, police said.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Menlo Park police at (650) 330-6300 or a tip line at (650) 330-6395.
Car buried at Atherton mansion possibly concealed for insurance fraud purposes
ATHERTON, Calif. - Authorities believe the mystery behind a Mercedes Benz buried in an Atherton backyard over 30 years ago involves insurance fraud. Detectives have been investigating the case since Oct. 20 when landscapers discovered the buried 1991 Mercedes Benz 500 SL on the property. Authorities said Thursday that they...
SF man fights back in attempted robbery in Lower Pac Heights
(KRON) — A San Francisco man is recovering after he says he was brutally assaulted in Lower Pac Heights on Sunday evening. Richard Titus has lived in San Francisco for years, and he says he hasn’t had issues like this before. The last thing he remembers clearly is leaving a brunch around 5 or 6p.m. […]
Crackdown at SF Safeway following shooting of security guard
SAN FRANCISCO - A change in security at the Safeway in San Francisco's outer Mission is expected soon after a security guard was shot and wounded over the weekend. DeOndre Walker, the guard, was shot Saturday about 6 p.m. when he was trying to stop a shoplifter. The suspect was arrested but Walker said he doesn't feel safe working at that store.
DA not charging driver who killed Supervisor Wilma Chan; successor faces trial
ALAMEDA, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney's Office says it will not be filing charges against the driver who hit and killed Supervisor Wilma Chan. Chan died almost one year ago while walking her dog near the corner of Grand and Shoreline Drive in Alameda. The driver remained on...
Suspect in Stabbing of Woman in San Jose Detained by Police
A suspect has been detained following a stabbing in San Jose, police confirmed Tuesday. The woman is hospitalized, but stable, with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident was reported at 11:28 a.m. on the 5400 block of Drysdale Drive, according to police. No further information has been released. This is a developing...
Santa Clara County expands household hazardous waste collection
The County of Santa Clara (California) Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Program is expanding access to a service that provides a simple, cost-effective way for small businesses to dispose of hazardous waste. The Very Small Quantity Generator (VSQG) disposal program is a drop-off service for businesses that generate fewer than 220...
Man dies after being struck by driver of SUV in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A man died in San Jose on Wednesday morning after he was struck by the driver of a 2020 Hyundai sports utility vehicle, police said. The collision was reported at 4:36 a.m. at Cherry Avenue and Almaden Expressway. Police said the driver was traveling westbound on...
Safeway security guard shot trying to stop alleged shoplifter
SAN FRANCISCO - A change in security at the Safeway in San Francisco's outer Mission is expected soon after a security guard was shot and wounded over the weekend. The guard was shot Saturday about 6 p.m. while he was trying to stop a shoplifter. The suspect was arrested. San...
Fire crews respond to house fire in San Jose
Fire crews are on the scene of a two-alarm structure fire in northeast San Jose, according to the San Jose Fire Department.
