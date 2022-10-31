Read full article on original website
Man injured in Highway 99 crash in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A man was injured in a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Chico Thursday morning, according to the CHP. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 just before East Avenue. The CHP said the driver of a Chevrolet SUV became drowsy before hitting the...
actionnewsnow.com
Overnight fire burns near mobile homes north of Chico Airport
CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters put out a vegetation fire overnight in Chico that burned behind a group of mobile homes. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Oasis Drive, off Hicks Lane. It burned about 2.5 acres north of the Chico Airport. A Butte County deputy said when they...
Plumas County News
Fire spreads to second structure at Bucks Lake UPDATED
At roughly 12:30 p.m. today, firefighters responded to a report of a fully engulfed structure just past Bucks Lake. The address was reported as being on Bucks Lake Road and Big Creek Road, alternately. (It was on Bucks Lake Road.) Bucks Lake, Meadow Valley, Quincy, Crescent Mills and Greenville fire...
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to PG&E customers in the Kelly Ridge area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:55 P.M. UPDATE - Power was restored to all 2,000 PG&E customers in the Kelly Ridge area on Thursday. According to the PG&E outage map, 2,013 customers lost power shortly before 12:09 p.m. At 2:15 p.m., 1,790 customers were without power. Power was restored before 3 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico police comb East Chico neighborhood after early-morning burglary
CHICO, Calif. - A burglary suspect got away Thursday; morning after an early-morning break-in at an East Chico neighborhood. Chico police said just after 3 a.m. Thursday a person reported someone was inside their home in the 300 block of St. Augustine Drive in Little Chico Creek subdivision off Bruce Road.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward spread of vegetation fire north of Chico stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 9:44 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire that burned half an acre north of Chico Tuesday morning, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE said the fire was burning off of Keefer Road and power lines are down. According...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters knockdown travel trailer fire east of Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters knocked down an RV fire Monday morning in the Kelly Ridge area, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Crews said the travel trailer caught on fire on Highway 162 near Canyon Drive. Firefighters said no injuries were reported. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said four engines...
actionnewsnow.com
Home in Gridley caught fire in lightning storm
GRIDLEY, Calif. - 9:46 P.M UPDATE - An abandoned, double-wide mobile home was badly damaged by a fire that started during a lightning storm. The fire started on Gilstrap Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Officials say a nearby barn was damaged on the exterior by the flames. A row of nine...
actionnewsnow.com
Camp Fire survivor receives 1st settlement paycheck
REDDING, Calif. - Nearly four years after the Camp Fire, victims are still waiting for their settlement money. The Camp Fire ripped through the ridge four years ago destroying 19,000 homes and businesses and killing 85 people. Now four years later, victims are still waiting for their settlement. Action News...
kiem-tv.com
Manila RV Park Residents Unexpectedly Evicted
MANILA, Calif. (KIEM) – Residents of an unlicensed and unpermitted RV park in Manila were served an eviction notice by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office this Wednesday. The tenants claim they were not notified of the eviction by their landlord, some finding out just days before it was to happen.
actionnewsnow.com
1-lane traffic control in place in eastern Tehama County after logging truck rollover
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 2:43 P.M. UPDATE - One-way traffic control is in place on Highway 32 in eastern Tehama County following a big rig rollover, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans says the crash happened about four miles east of the Butte County line. The crash was reported just before...
actionnewsnow.com
Burn permit suspension to be lifted Thursday in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The burn permit suspension in Butte County will be lifted Thursday morning, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE Butte Unit Chief Garrett Sjolund will lift the burn permit suspension at 8 a.m. Thursday. People who have current and valid agriculture and residential burn permit...
actionnewsnow.com
Willows man injured in Glenn County shooting has died
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was injured in a shooting last week in Glenn County has died, according to deputies. Deputies identified the man as 46-year-old Ramiro Licea Martinez from Willows. At about 5:30 p.m., deputies said they responded to County Road 60 and County Road 99W, south...
actionnewsnow.com
All public roads in Paradise to be paved by 2025
PARADISE, Calif. - The Town of Paradise has released a map of when public roads will be paved. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Town of Paradise said all public roads will be paved by 2025. It said after completing coordination with utility companies for undergrounding and repairs, it...
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to 1,400 PG&E customers in Chico
CHICO, Calif. 9:24 A.M. UPDATE - More than 1,400 PG&E customers were without power in the downtown area of Chico Tuesday morning, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage affected 1,417 customers near Main Street, Mangrove Avenue and Vallombrosa Avenue. . It was first reported at about 8:30 a.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Shots fired early Sunday morning near Chico High
CHICO, Calif. - Police confirmed that shots were fired early Sunday morning on W. Sacramento Avenue near Chico High School. The Chico Police Department said someone reported hearing gunshots and officers found evidence that a gun was fired in the roadway of the 400 block of West Sacramento Avenue. Officers...
krcrtv.com
Deputies looking for answers after man found dead south of Willows
WILLOWS, Calif. — Glenn County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for answers after a man was shot to death on Friday near County Road 60 and County Road 99W south of Willows. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the area around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a man in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
actionnewsnow.com
Robbery on Chico State bike path leaves some students concerned
CHICO, Calif. - Some students are concerned about their commute to and from campus after a Chico State student said he was robbed on a bike path nearby. The trail runs along the sports fields from West Sacramento to Warner Street in Chico. The student's girlfriend Isabella Requiro spoke with...
actionnewsnow.com
Police seek information after a man was shot in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Police are looking for two people in connection with a shooting in Oroville that sent a man to the hospital. The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at a home on High Street. Police said they found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
Man arrested, accused of stealing wire from area around Yuba County Sheriff's Office
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A man is in custody and accused of stealing wires from Comcast, resulting in hours of outages in Yuba County and Nevada County Wednesday. According to the Marysville Police Department, they were called to East 11th and Ramirez Streets around 7 a.m. for a report of two men dragging copper wires. Officers arrived and didn’t see anyone matching the description.
