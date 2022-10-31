ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Town One of the Best Places to Visit for Christmas

I know, it’s only about to be November but let’s be serious. Christmas begins on November 1. At least for me and the majority of my fellow Christmas lovers, we want to enjoy as much time as possible to enjoy all of our holiday favorites. From home decor to gift shopping to planning your holiday celebration, its almost game time! I know some people do enjoy traveling for Christmas with their loved ones, so why not check out some of the best places to travel for Christmas? This year, Travel + Leisure released the 15 best places to go for Christmas in case you wanted to plan a trip this year. If so, luckily you may not have to travel too far from the Carolinas for one of the locations.
HIGHLANDS, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State

The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
ashevillemade.com

“Controlled Chaos” at the WNC Pottery Festival

Fong Choo is a Singapore-born studio potter whose miniature sculptural teapots have garnered international acclaim, turning heads at lauded venues like the Smithsonian Craft Show and the American Craft Exposition. And yet, in a recent conversation with Asheville Made, Choo spoke as much about cucumber salad as he did ceramics.
ASHEVILLE, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Food & Drink: The Highlands Kitchen & Bar at Lake Lure

The Highlands Kitchen and Bar boasts an undeniably beautiful view over Lake Lure, but the restaurant’s scenic location is only one facet of its appeal. Owners Megan and John Venuto have combined their very different backgrounds—John is Italian and Megan is Korean—to create a diverse and delicious menu. “We have both grown into a love for seafood and the freshest ingredients when preparing dishes and it shows in our entrees,” says Megan. “The menu has a splash of each of our own cultures. We want to provide dishes that we know our guests will enjoy.”
LAKE LURE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
iheart.com

This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Louisiana

For a sweet tooth, nothing is better than a warm cookie fresh out of the oven. That's why chocolate chip cookies are one of the most popular treats in the country. Tasting Table searched bakeries around the country to compile a list of the best chocolate chip cookies available in each state, from cookies with a crunch to gooey morels overloaded with chocolate chunks.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kiss951.com

The 2022 US Capitol Christmas Tree Will Come From North Carolina

North Carolina City Makes List Of Best Places To Spend The Holidays. If you ask people the best place to spend the holidays you’ll most likely get varying answers. Many people would say ‘home’ wherever that is for them. Some people love going where they can have a white Christmas and others want to escape the cold at a more tropical resort-type destination. WalletHub conducted a survey to determine the best places to spend the holidays in the US.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

N.C. patients lose when clinics duel for government favors

Two North Carolina rivals will meet Nov. 18 in a showdown that never should occur in the United States. Instead of competing for a sports trophy or academic prize, they will battle for government favoritism. Millions of dollars will be on the line. The winner will receive state approval to...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
ashevillemade.com

Maggie Valley Woodcarver Saws Through the Competition

“Mountain Mike” Ayers is a Maggie Valley-based sculptor who carves wood in extraordinary detail using a chainsaw and does it faster than almost anyone else on earth. Ayers, a former cabinet maker, has been a member of the U.S. Speed Carving Team, was captain of the 2020 World Speed Carving Team, and has won numerous awards in about half a dozen countries. In competitions, chainsaw carvers are judged on criteria such as speed, accuracy, design complexity, or how much a piece sells for at competition event auctions. While most chainsaw carvers also rely on a variety of rather tiny saws designed for ice carving, 99 percent of Ayers’ work is done with ordinary chainsaws of standard lengths.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
iheart.com

Warm-Weather Lovers Flock To This Arizona City The Most During Winter

Snowbird season is upon us. Where will you travel to in hopes of avoiding the frostbite?. WalletHub compiled a list of the most popular warm-weather travel destinations in the United States. Here's how they did it:. To help Americans plan their travels over the colder months, WalletHub developed a ranking...
ARIZONA STATE
Jamel El Amin

NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.

NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. Roanoke Rapids NC- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Seasonal flu activity increases in Western North Carolina

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue across the Southeast and in North Carolina. According to the CDC, the Southeast and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of influenza activity. In Western North Carolina, it's cases of Influenza A that have impacted the region, according to local health officials, who have seen the number of lab-positive cases double over the last two weeks.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy