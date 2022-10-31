Read full article on original website
5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town One of the Best Places to Visit for Christmas
I know, it’s only about to be November but let’s be serious. Christmas begins on November 1. At least for me and the majority of my fellow Christmas lovers, we want to enjoy as much time as possible to enjoy all of our holiday favorites. From home decor to gift shopping to planning your holiday celebration, its almost game time! I know some people do enjoy traveling for Christmas with their loved ones, so why not check out some of the best places to travel for Christmas? This year, Travel + Leisure released the 15 best places to go for Christmas in case you wanted to plan a trip this year. If so, luckily you may not have to travel too far from the Carolinas for one of the locations.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State
The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
ashevillemade.com
“Controlled Chaos” at the WNC Pottery Festival
Fong Choo is a Singapore-born studio potter whose miniature sculptural teapots have garnered international acclaim, turning heads at lauded venues like the Smithsonian Craft Show and the American Craft Exposition. And yet, in a recent conversation with Asheville Made, Choo spoke as much about cucumber salad as he did ceramics.
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to study
North Carolina is remote work-friendlyCody Scott Milewski on Unsplash. So your company is now enabling employees to work remotely. Congratulations, you have the ultimate freedom! But the million-dollar question is, where should you move to?
thelaurelofasheville.com
Food & Drink: The Highlands Kitchen & Bar at Lake Lure
The Highlands Kitchen and Bar boasts an undeniably beautiful view over Lake Lure, but the restaurant’s scenic location is only one facet of its appeal. Owners Megan and John Venuto have combined their very different backgrounds—John is Italian and Megan is Korean—to create a diverse and delicious menu. “We have both grown into a love for seafood and the freshest ingredients when preparing dishes and it shows in our entrees,” says Megan. “The menu has a splash of each of our own cultures. We want to provide dishes that we know our guests will enjoy.”
carolinacoastonline.com
Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
iheart.com
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Louisiana
For a sweet tooth, nothing is better than a warm cookie fresh out of the oven. That's why chocolate chip cookies are one of the most popular treats in the country. Tasting Table searched bakeries around the country to compile a list of the best chocolate chip cookies available in each state, from cookies with a crunch to gooey morels overloaded with chocolate chunks.
kiss951.com
The 2022 US Capitol Christmas Tree Will Come From North Carolina
North Carolina City Makes List Of Best Places To Spend The Holidays. If you ask people the best place to spend the holidays you’ll most likely get varying answers. Many people would say ‘home’ wherever that is for them. Some people love going where they can have a white Christmas and others want to escape the cold at a more tropical resort-type destination. WalletHub conducted a survey to determine the best places to spend the holidays in the US.
carolinajournal.com
N.C. patients lose when clinics duel for government favors
Two North Carolina rivals will meet Nov. 18 in a showdown that never should occur in the United States. Instead of competing for a sports trophy or academic prize, they will battle for government favoritism. Millions of dollars will be on the line. The winner will receive state approval to...
Cape Fear Area in North Carolina Preps for Wawa Invasion
There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in North Carolina, reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff. The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties.
ashevillemade.com
Maggie Valley Woodcarver Saws Through the Competition
“Mountain Mike” Ayers is a Maggie Valley-based sculptor who carves wood in extraordinary detail using a chainsaw and does it faster than almost anyone else on earth. Ayers, a former cabinet maker, has been a member of the U.S. Speed Carving Team, was captain of the 2020 World Speed Carving Team, and has won numerous awards in about half a dozen countries. In competitions, chainsaw carvers are judged on criteria such as speed, accuracy, design complexity, or how much a piece sells for at competition event auctions. While most chainsaw carvers also rely on a variety of rather tiny saws designed for ice carving, 99 percent of Ayers’ work is done with ordinary chainsaws of standard lengths.
iheart.com
Warm-Weather Lovers Flock To This Arizona City The Most During Winter
Snowbird season is upon us. Where will you travel to in hopes of avoiding the frostbite?. WalletHub compiled a list of the most popular warm-weather travel destinations in the United States. Here's how they did it:. To help Americans plan their travels over the colder months, WalletHub developed a ranking...
WLOS.com
Asheville GreenWorks makes 400 native trees available for 'adoption' at Halloween event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville GreenWorks made 400 native trees available for adoption to Buncombe County residents on Sunday, Oct. 30. In 2019, the organization set the goal of restoring the tree canopy to 50% by 2040. So far, GreenWorks has planted about 900 trees on public and private...
NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.
NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. Roanoke Rapids NC- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
WLOS.com
Seasonal flu activity increases in Western North Carolina
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue across the Southeast and in North Carolina. According to the CDC, the Southeast and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of influenza activity. In Western North Carolina, it's cases of Influenza A that have impacted the region, according to local health officials, who have seen the number of lab-positive cases double over the last two weeks.
‘This was very slick.’ North Carolina man loses $14,400 in ‘screen overlay’ scam
QUEEN CITY NEWS – Imagine seeing your life savings disappear in the blink of an eye. It happened to one man who thought scammers got into his bank account and stole $14,400, however, the deception was only the beginning of a gut-wrenching life lesson. “It’s not like I’m some old guy that’s going to fall […]
‘Disturbing’ photos taken at cemetery link back to one of North Carolina’s greatest ghost stories
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Tragedy has a way of lingering, like the car crash that spurred the haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown or the construction accident that gave rise to the Little Red Man in Old Salem. But some tragedies leave a more powerful legacy, one that spans multiple towns or, in this […]
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Restaurant To Appear On ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’
We have had a lot of Carolina food places make it to TV lately. Guy Fieri’s tour of the Crystal Coast continues with a fourth restaurant being showcased on his Food Network show, “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.” This is all according to CBS17. The Emerald Isle restaurant...
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina Attorney General flooded with Pink Energy complaints
Total complaints now top 473. What you should do if you're having an issue with the Pink Energy company.
