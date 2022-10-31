ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gopack.com

Pack Cruises Past Lees-McRae, 107-59, in Exhibition Contest

RALEIGH, N.C. – The NC State men's basketball had no trouble in its lone exhibition tune-up of the 2022-23 season as the Pack beat Lees-McRae, 107-59, on Wednesday night inside PNC Arena. The Pack jumped out to an 11-0 lead and extended it to 27-2 in the opening 10...
RALEIGH, NC
gopack.com

Pack to Host Lees-McRae in Exhibition Game Wednesday Evening

RALEIGH, N.C. – The NC State men's basketball team will play its lone exhibition game prior to the start of the 2022-23 regular season when it hosts Lee-McRae Wednesday night inside of PNC Arena. The game will tipoff at 7 p.m. and parking and tickets are free for fans...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy