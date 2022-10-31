ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

abc45.com

Clemmons Hospital Pharmacy Thief Caught and Arrested

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriffs apprehended a man after he broke into and stole items from the pharmacy at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Clemmons. Tuesday at approximately 3:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to an alarm at the pharmacy building. Upon arriving, a broken window was located and an individual soon used it to exit the building. The suspect proceeded to run away, not responding to the officer's commands. The suspect was then followed, continuing to ignore the officers. A Taser was deployed in order to safely and swiftly take the man into custody. A firearm, multiple pharmaceuticals, and cash were seized from the perpetrator.
CLEMMONS, NC
abc45.com

Rockingham County Man Arrested on Weapon of Mass Destruction Charge

EDEN, N.C. — On Wednesday, Eden Police served an arrest warrant on Wayne Neil Maddison, 61, for manufacture/possession of a weapon of mass destruction. At roughly 4:00 p.m., Maddison was found and arrested. At the time of Maddison’s arrest, he received charges including: possession of a weapon of mass destruction, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting public officers.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Walgreens Robbed in Greensboro, Suspects Still at Large

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Monday at 6:19 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to a robbery of the Walgreens on 2913 E. Market Street. Two men reportedly armed with handguns took an unknown amount of cash before escaping. The suspects, described as Black males, were each wearing a blue hoodie and a...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Two Juveniles Shot, Hospitalized in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — At roughly 6:00 p.m. Monday evening, High Point Police were alerted to a drive by shooting at 1407 Bridges Drive. Officers located a vehicle with two juvenile victims who had been shot. Both victims were taken to local hospitals, and are in stable condition. This...
HIGH POINT, NC
abc45.com

Juvenile Shot, Man Hit by Car in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Monday just after 9:00 p.m., High Point Police responded to gunfire at an apartment complex at 3026 Sherrill Avenue. A short time later, a juvenile who had been shot arrived at a local hospital. This victim is now in stable condition. A second injured person...
HIGH POINT, NC
abc45.com

Suspect Arrested in Murder of Camren Cole

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Monday, Greensboro Police arrested Deonte Javon Neal, 19, in connection to the death of Camren Cole. Cole, 19, was killed by gunshot on September 29 on Glenwood Avenue. Neal has been charged with First Degree Murder.
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Randolph County Sheriffs Unveil Patrol Cars Honoring Veterans

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Asheboro business Beane Signs has designed and donated vinyl graphics on two Randolph County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles to honor veterans. This reveal comes just in time for Veteran's Day. Many employees in the Randolph County Government or their family members have armed forces...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Fatal car crash kills one in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — On Tuesday, Kernersville Police’s Traffic Unit responded to a head on collision on the 1300 block of Shields Rd. Forsyth County EMS pronounced one driver dead on scene. The other driver was transported to Atrium Health with non-life threatening injuries. The road was closed for...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
abc45.com

Teacher Killed in Alleghany County Crash

SPARTA, N.C. — On Tuesday at roughly 6:45 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alleghany County on NC 18 near NC 88. A Ford F-150 was driving north on NC 18, hit a deer in the roadway, lost control, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a southbound Ford Ranger.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Prayer vigil held two years after unsolved Greensboro homicide

GREENESBORO, N.C. — A killer still on the loose after a restaurant owner was killed on election night 2020. It's been two years since Mark Freedman was killed outside his restaurant on Dolley Madison Rd. in Greensboro. Thursday night, friends of Mark gathered close by to honor his legacy and hold a prayer vigil.
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Female Inmate Found Dead in Stokes County Jail

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — On Monday, Stokes County Jail officers discovered a 41-year-old white female inmate unresponsive in her cell while they were making rounds. Lifesaving measures began immediately, as EMS was notified soon arrived on scene. The female inmate was pronounced dead by EMS. The SBI was immediately...
abc45.com

Oak Ridge community seeks change after two kids killed on Halloween

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — People who live in an Oak Ridge community are fighting for change after two teens were hit and killed on Halloween night. In 2019 on Halloween night, a car hit and killed 11-year-old Noah Chambers off Haw River Road in Oak Ridge while attending a trunk-or-treat at a nearby church.
OAK RIDGE, NC
abc45.com

Bus driver walkout disrupts bus services

“It's a big deal to me, I've been down here for 20 years, I've moved here from New York and I've never seen anything like this,” said bus rider Alvin Barnett. Barnett arrived this morning to a station filled with buses but none would take him. “I had to...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

NC A&T Unveils Autonomous Shuttle Test Track

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University opened a rural test track for demonstrating new autonomous vehicles Tuesday. The school is a leader for transportation technology and autonomous research. One of the only test tracks of its kind in the nation, the university also revealed a unique fleet of connected self-driving shuttles. These vehicles will be used for developing advanced public transportation technologies.
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

GCS Superintendent joins high school seniors to cast early votes

Greensboro — Now that people can go out and Early Vote one local Superintendent is making sure Students take full advantage of the opportunity. Guilford County Schools, Superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley joined a bus full of students from Smith Highschool to accompany them on their trip to cast early votes.
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

North Wilkesboro NASCAR All-Star Race Tickets on Sale Now

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race from North Wilkesboro Speedway. The weekend of events will feature the NASCAR Truck Series, the All-Star race, two late model races, and two concerts from May 16-21, 2023. After Racetrack Revival efforts brought this historic venue back from the brink of extinction this year, May will mark the first NASCAR racing in Wilkes County since September 1996. Tickets are available now for this once-in-a-lifetime celebration, part of NASCAR's 75th-anniversary season.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC

