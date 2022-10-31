ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'

As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
EverydayHealth.com

Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk

Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
News-Medical.net

Low meal frequency is suggested to decrease Alzheimer’s disease risk

In a recent study published in iScience, researchers evaluated the associations between low meal frequency (LMF) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Accumulating evidence suggests an association between food intake and the risk of AD and associated cognitive decline. Some reports indicate that dietary restriction, intermittent fasting, or caloric restriction may protect against age-associated neurodegeneration or AD. Several studies with animal models have demonstrated that LMF enhances resistance to excitotoxic injury and decreases memory/learning deficits.
Good News Network

Delicious Cancer Breakthrough: Pomegranates Found to Significantly Fuel Tumor-Fighting Immune Cells

A new study shows that a substance found in pomegranates significantly boosts the immune system to fight cancer—triggering a constant supply of endless rejuvenated T cells. German scientists studying therapies for colorectal cancer discovered that a metabolite in the red fruit, known as urolithin-A, rejuvenates immune T cells to make them better at fighting tumors.
Maya Devi

The first person to live for 1,000 years has already been born, says scientist

Although aging is a natural process, humans since time immemorial have sought to fight it. Dr. Aubrey de Grey, a brilliant scientist and co-founder of the SENS Research Foundation, has stated that science will find a way to control aging in the next 20 years. The SENS Research Foundation, an NGO organization that performs research programs and public relations work for the application of regenerative medicine to aging, has set anti-aging solutions as its mission.
The List

How Much Water Should You Drink If You're In Your 60s?

Many of us go out of our way to eat nutritious foods and get our veggies and fruit in daily, and also find time to move our bodies and work out (via Medical News Today). We do our best to sleep well and destress with yoga, meditation, or mindfulness. Yet many of us do not make it a point to drink water throughout our busy days. The truth is we're missing a lot when we don't consume enough water.
DOPE Quick Reads

Older Adults Are 40% More Likely To Develop Heart Disease & Cancer If They Always Get Less Than 5 Hours Of Sleep Nightly

Nearly one-third of human life is spent sleeping. A published article recently conducted a cohort study to determine if sleep duration correlates with individual chronic diseases common in older adults. For this study particularly, the incidence of an individual's first chronic disease and subsequent mortality were analyzed over 25 years. [i]
TheDailyBeast

The Nightmare COVID Variant That Beats Our Immunity Is Finally Here

A new subvariant of the novel-coronavirus called XBB dramatically announced itself earlier this week, in Singapore. New COVID-19 cases more than doubled in a day, from 4,700 on Monday to 11,700 on Tuesday—and XBB is almost certainly why. The same subvariant just appeared in Hong Kong, too.A highly mutated descendant of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that drove a record wave of infections starting around a year ago, XBB is in many ways the worst form of the virus so far. It’s more contagious than any previous variant or subvariant. It also evades the antibodies from monoclonal therapies,...
News-Medical.net

Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells

In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
icytales.com

How To Lower Blood Pressure Instantly: 7 Quality Food

Seen by more than 10 million people in India. It is perhaps one of the most commonly found chronic conditions that tend to be ignored by many. This article will discuss everything you need to know about elevated blood pressure and how to lower blood pressure instantly. At the end of the article, you will get bonus recipes to lower your blood pressure.
The Independent

Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis

It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
Fortune

Getting just five hours of sleep or less a night can raise your risk for multiple conditions, including cancer and diabetes

Prioritizing ample sleep each night matters, and a new study further emphasizes that sacrificing those hours has consequences. In a study published this week in PLOS Journal, researchers at The University of College London used data from the Whitehall II study (a long-term study of British civil servants) to analyze over 7,000 civil servants in the United Kingdom over the course of 25 years, who reported how much they slept at about ages 50, 60 and 70 respectively. The study notes whether the participants developed a chronic condition, or multimorbidity, meaning having two or more of 13 chronic diseases: cancer, diabetes, heart disease, dementia, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, liver disease, arthritis, Parkinson’s, depression and other mental health disorders.
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research

Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
BGR.com

Urgent cookie recall: Potentially deadly allergen found in these cookies

Consumers who recently purchased Hammond’s Salted Caramel Cookies should know the company has a recall in place because the product might contain peanuts. The ingredient isn’t listed on the label, turning the cookies into potentially fatal food for buyers who suffer from severe peanut allergies. Not to be...
EverydayHealth.com

Body Lice Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

There are three types of lice that live off of humans: head lice, pubic lice, and body lice. While they are all flat, wingless, parasitic insects, there are some key differences. Body lice (Pediculus humanus corporis), for instance, are the only variety of lice known to spread disease. (1) Also, while body lice do feed off of human blood like the others, they don’t actually reside on the body. Instead, body lice lay their eggs on or near the seams of clothing and bedding, and simply crawl onto the skin several times a day to feed. (2)

