Jim Cramer Picks 4 Apparel Stocks That Are ‘Worth Owning' When the Market's Oversold
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of apparel stocks they should consider adding to their shopping lists. "I'm still bearish on apparel and footwear in general, but if you're selective, some of these are definitely worth owning," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made it clear Wednesday that he won't yield in his battle to tame inflation. "We still have some ways to go, and incoming data since our last meeting suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than previously expected," Powell said after the central bank's policy makers voted to raise its benchmark rate by another three-quarters of a point. At first, it appeared the Fed was going to take a more dovish tack, indicating that it may raise rates in smaller increments. Markets jumped on the news. Then Powell delivered his hawkish message and stocks reversed course. The chairman's remarks will put even more focus on Friday's October jobs report. If it's strong, markets could be in for more turmoil. Read live market updates here.
How the CNBC Stock World Cup 2022 Works
From Apple to Tencent, LVMH to BHP, Naspers to Netflix. As we head into the World Cup season, CNBC will be taking a look at some of the world's biggest companies and pitting them against each other for the inaugural CNBC Stock World Cup 2022. Starting with the initial stages...
Yield on 2-Year Treasury Note Hits Highest Level Since July 2007 as Markets Absorb Fed Rate Hike
The yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note climbed to its highest level since July 2007 on Thursday as markets weighed the Federal Reserve's fourth consecutive 75 basis point rate hike and warnings of more increases ahead. The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury was up last up 12 basis points after notching...
Value Investors Make a Big Comeback With One of Their Best Months Since 1978
Value investors have come back with a vengeance as inexpensive stocks pulled off a historic month of outperformance against growth names. The Russell 1000 Value index jumped 10.1% in October, beating its growth counterparts by 4.3 percentage points. The value outperformance spread is in the 96th percentile of outcomes since 1978, according to Bank of America. The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) raked in $444 million inflows last month during the rally.
Fed Approves 0.75-Point Hike to Take Rates to Highest Since 2008 and Hints at Change in Policy Ahead
The Federal Reserve, in a well-telegraphed move, raised its short-term borrowing rate by 0.75 percentage point to a target range of 3.75%-4%, the highest level since January 2008. The central bank's new statement hinted at a potential change in how it will approach monetary policy to bring down inflation. However,...
DoorDash Stock Surges After Sales Beat Expectations
DoorDash reported better-than-expected sales and total orders for the third quarter. The stock surged in extended trading Thursday. Shares of DoorDash popped more than 14% in extended trading Thursday after the food delivery company posted better-than-expected sales and total orders in the third quarter. Here's how the company did:. Loss...
AirAsia X on Strong Footing, Capital A to Benefit as Economy Tightens, CEO Tony Fernandes Says
Despite soaring oil prices and weakening currencies, the outlook for aviation remains positive due to "extremely strong" demand, said Tony Fernandes, CEO of AirAsia parent company Capital A. AirAsia X slipped into PN17 status in October 2021, a designation issued by Bursa Malaysia to financially distressed firms. Even as the...
Qualcomm Shares Fall on Weak First-Quarter Outlook
Shares of chipmaker Qualcomm fell Thursday, a day after the company reported weak first-quarter guidance and said it started a hiring freeze in the current quarter. But the company lowered guidance for calendar year 2022 handset volumes, citing macroeconomic uncertainty. In notes to clients after the report, several analysts seemed...
Facebook Parent Company Meta Is Now the Worst Performer in the S&P 500 This Year
Meta is at the bottom of the S&P, trailing Align Technology, Generac Holdings, SVB Financial Group and Match Group. Meta shares are down roughly 73% over the past year. Investors appear concerned about Meta's expensive bet on the metaverse. With Meta shares sinking to new lows, the social media giant...
Atlassian Plummets More Than 20% on Weak Earnings Report and Disappointing Forecast
Atlassian's quarterly revenue outlook missed expectations. The software maker said existing customers are adding users at a reduced pace. Atlassian shares fell as much as 22% on Thursday after the collaboration software maker reported lower earnings than analysts expected and issued a disappointing outlook. Here's how the company did:. Earnings:...
Labor Costs Show Slower Rise, While Trade Deficit Widens and Jobless Claims Nudge Lower
Unit labor costs increased 3.5% for the July-to-September period, below the 4% Dow Jones estimate. The September trade deficit widened to $73.3 billion, $1 billion more than expected and up from August's $65.7 billion. Weekly unemployment insurance claims totaled 217,000 for the week ended Oct. 29, down 1,000 from the...
UK Faces Longest Recession Since Records Began, Bank of England Says
LONDON — The Bank of England warned Thursday that the U.K. is facing its longest recession since records began, with the economic downturn expected to extend well into 2024. The central bank described the outlook for Britain's economy as "very challenging," noting that unemployment would likely double to 6.5% during the country's two-year slump.
Turkey's Inflation Tops 85% as Erdogan Continues to Rule Out Interest Rate Hikes
Inflation in Turkey rose 85.5% year-on-year in October for the 17th consecutive month as food and energy prices continued to climb, according to official figures. The dramatic rise in living costs for the country of 85 million has continued unabated for nearly two years. Food prices were 99% higher than...
Live Updates: Watch Fed Chair Powell's Press Conference After Central Bank's Latest Jumbo Rate Hike
The Federal Reserve delivered its latest monetary policy announcement, with the central bank hiking rates by 75 basis points, or 0.75 percentage point. Follow along with our live coverage of the announcement and subsequent news conference with Chair Jerome Powell. Fed statement language 'somewhat' surprising, BMO's Lyngen says. BMO capital...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Block, PayPal, Carvana, Twilio and More
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Block — The mobile payment stock jumped 12% after Block reported third-quarter results that beat on the top and bottom lines. Block reported earnings of 42 cents per share on revenue of $4.52 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were forecasting earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.
Chime Cuts 12% of Its Workforce, Adding to Recent Wave of Tech Layoffs
Fintech company Chime is laying off 12% of its workforce, approximately 160 employees, amid a worsening economic outlook and a recent wave of cuts from both public and private companies. Throughout the pandemic, Chime experienced torrid growth, picking up millions of users and reaching a valuation of $25 billion just...
JPMorgan's Blockchain Unit CEO Says Consumer Protection Needs to Be a Priority in Digital Asset Projects
JPMorgan, DBS Bank and SBI Digital Asset Holdings successfully conducted transactions in tokenized foreign exchange and government bonds in Project Guardian, one of various blockchain initiatives kicked off by the Singapore government. JPMorgan's digital assets unit CEO, Umar Farooq, told CNBC in an interview that a lot of time was...
Inflation to Dampen Holiday Spending, Retail Trade Group Forecasts
The trade group's outlook indicates a more challenging holiday ahead for retailers, especially after two years of exceptional demand. A year ago, consumers shopped early and spent more to secure gifts as stores struggled to keep shelves stocked amid shipping delays. This year, major retailers are swimming in extra inventory...
U.S. Faces Pandemic Crossroads With Covid Deaths Still Too High and New Omicron Variants Emerging, Fauci Says
White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Covid deaths are too high heading into the winter. The U.S. also faces a challenge from emerging omicron subvariants that are resistant to antibody treatments. Hospitals could also face a resurgent flu and RSV this winter on top of Covid, Fauci...
