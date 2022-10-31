Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made it clear Wednesday that he won't yield in his battle to tame inflation. "We still have some ways to go, and incoming data since our last meeting suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than previously expected," Powell said after the central bank's policy makers voted to raise its benchmark rate by another three-quarters of a point. At first, it appeared the Fed was going to take a more dovish tack, indicating that it may raise rates in smaller increments. Markets jumped on the news. Then Powell delivered his hawkish message and stocks reversed course. The chairman's remarks will put even more focus on Friday's October jobs report. If it's strong, markets could be in for more turmoil. Read live market updates here.

19 HOURS AGO