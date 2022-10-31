Read full article on original website
Connecticut children’s hospitals seeing record number of RSV cases; Yale bringing in extra medical staff
EW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Record numbers of children with RSV have now been seen at both Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital and Connecticut Children’s. “We’ve never seen the numbers we’re seeing at this time of the year. Usually, this is a seasonal cold virus that only affects about 1 to 2 out of 100 […]
NBC Connecticut
What to Know About Flu Season in Connecticut This Year
As respiratory illnesses continue to rise, doctors are also seeing an increase in influenza cases for this time of year. “There are definitely probably a little more earlier than we are normally used to, but that was to be expected,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare.
fox61.com
Daughter's birthday present is Middletown dad's release from spinal rehab
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Mauricio Espinoza, a father of four from Middletown, estimated he fell more than 22 feet from a ladder when he was trimming tree limbs back in September. Espinoza has spent the past two months intensely rehabbing at Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford. Two months ago, Espinoza could...
milfordmirror.com
9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
I Asked for a New Cashier- What Would You Do?
I was sitting in my veterinarian’s waiting room the other day when I couldn’t help but notice that there was a man who kept coughing. He didn’t even cover his mouth. I was wearing a mask, so I felt more protected, but I thought to myself that in this day and age of covid, who just coughs without covering their mouth? He didn’t seem embarrassed, even though I kept giving him dirty looks.
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
newcanaanite.com
PHOTOS: Wild River Otters in New Canaan
Adam Biren had been living in his house on the Noroton River in southwestern New Canaan for about five years when he saw an animal along the water that looked like a small dog with a long tail. It was this past summer when the family of five river otters...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Greenwich woman charged with misusing gift cards donated to family of child who died of cancer
GREENWICH — A 37-year-old Byram woman is facing a larceny charge after police said she mismanaged gift cards that had been donated to support a local family who had lost a child to cancer. When a 9-year-old Greenwich youngster died of cancer this summer, Stephanie Fox began soliciting gift-card...
darientimes.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
themainewire.com
Trinity College Orders Tear Down of “Blue Lives Matter” American Flag
Trinity College in Hartford, CT, ordered the removal of a student’s American flag and attempted to confiscate the flag, according to a viral video depicting the incident. In the video, an unknown woman who appears to work for the college removes a student’s flag, citing a request from an unspecified dean’s office. The American flag is stylized with blue, green, and red stripes, a nod to members of law enforcement, service members, and firefighters.
Old UConn West Hartford campus could become apartment buildings, stores
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An eyesore at the center of a West Hartford neighborhood has plans to become much more. The former University of Connecticut West Hartford campus is fenced off, boarded up, and has a cracked foundation. But, in the near future, a developer plans to put in six apartment and condo buildings, […]
Connecticut’s 1st Congressional District race between John Larson and Larry Lazor focuses on social security and health care
The 1st Congressional District includes 27 towns and cities in Connecticut. Democratic incumbent John Larson has held the seat since 1999. He is being challenged by Republican Dr. Larry Lazor, a doctor of obstetrics and gynecology at Hartford Hospital.
helihub.com
Sikorsky awarded $280M contract for long-lead CH-53K work
Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $280,946,361 firm-fixed-price modification (P00004) to a previously awarded contract (N0001922C0004). This modification exercises an option to procure long lead items in support of full rate production Lot 8, CH-53K aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $230,000,000 and Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $50,946,361 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.
travelyouman.com
Lake Waramaug (Everything You Need To Know)
The 95-acre Lake Waramaug State Park is a public recreation facility in Kent, Litchfield County, Connecticut, on the lake’s northwest side. The state acquired the first 75 acres (30 ha) of the state park in 1920. Swimming, fishing, picnics, camping, and a launch for canoeing and car-top boats are all available at the park. From this article, we are going to share all details that you need to know about Lake Waramaug.
Haunting in the Hat City – Deer Hill Avenue is Halloween in Danbury
Danbury, CT is a small city located in Fairfield County, CT and bordering New York State. Like all small New England towns/cities, it has a heartbeat, a long history. A lot of that history lies in the old mansions that line Deer Hill Avenue. So, it makes sense that these beautiful dwellings would serve as the backdrop for one of Danbury's most popular events. Halloween on Deer Hill Avenue IS an event, every year and 2022 was no exception.
Italian Family Sues New York Boarding School After Son’s Suicide
The devastated family of an Italian teenager who died by suicide at a private boarding school in New York state is accusing the school of causing his wrongful death, alleging in a new lawsuit that their son’s time in “solitary confinement” there, among other avoidable factors, contributed to the tragedy. Claudio Mandia was found on Feb. 17—just shy of his 18th birthday—after being expelled for cheating on a math assignment at EF Academy in Westchester County. According to the family’s suit, the 17-year-old had been ordered to move out of his dorm room and into a “stark, bare” one while...
'It has to stop' | Wallingford police, neighbors upset by issues at Doolittle Park
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A play set at Doolittle Park in Wallingford was set on fire Saturday night and is now closed off as the town works to replace the equipment. The slides have been melted and the wooden frame is burnt. Richelle Stainton said it’s sad to see. She...
Lush ‘Storybook’ House In Connecticut On The Market For $795K
I've always imagined what it would be like to live in The Shire. I found something close here in Connecticut, I can't afford it, but you might be able to. If you have $800,000 in your spare change jar, a beautiful property with lush gardens, ponds, and an old English cottage/Storybook design just went on the market in Canaan, Connecticut. It went up 12 days ago on Zillow, and it's listed by Stephen M Drezen of William Pitt/Sotheby's Int'l. The house is 80 years old, it was built in 1942, and it oozes charm and beauty.
Historical home in Norwalk demolished without a permit
Officials say the owners had a permit to do renovations but not tear the house down, which would require review by the historical commission.
NECN
DNA Test Reveals Connecticut Woman's Best Friend Is Actually Her Sister
Two friends who worked alongside each other at a Connecticut restaurant made a remarkable discovery: DNA testing revealed they are biological sisters. Julia Tinetti and Cassandra Madison met in 2013 while working at the same New Haven restaurant. The two women shared many similarities. They grew up in Connecticut — Tinetti in New Haven and Madison in Ansonia — and both women were adopted from the Dominican Republic.
