MSNBC
Wisconsin elections official fired after fraudulently requesting absentee ballots
The deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission was fired after fraudulently requesting absentee ballots. Kimberly Zapata requested military ballots using a state website. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident and charges are likely to be filed. Nov. 3, 2022.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin State Patrol's November Law of the Month
Emergency responders put their community first every day. Those who work on our highways directing traffic, providing critical care, or making repairs are risking their lives to ensure all travelers are safe on the roads. Since 2017, preliminary data shows 377 first responders have been hurt and eight were killed while working in an emergency vehicle or at a crash scene.
WBAY Green Bay
Two people fined for Center for COVID Control sites in Wisconsin
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been fined for misleading advertising while running COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reached a stipulated consent judgment in Dane County with Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed. Siyaj and Syed were ordered to pay...
Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit?
Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels has proposed a “flat tax” for Wisconsin if he’s elected. When pressed for details, his only answer has been that after the election he’s “going to sit down with all the smart tax people,” and “figure out how low we can get the tax…” Fortunately the smart people at […] The post Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Political analysis of Wisconsin poll
Lily Peters, murdered at age 10, wanted to make a difference in the world. Her family is making that happen. Firefighters say neighbors were cleaning up the yard by burning some leaves when flames got out of control. Updated: 3 hours ago. Wisconsin's senior senator lays out his pitch to...
Is It Illegal In Wisconsin To Dispose Of Leaves In Garbage Cans?
Your first impulse after raking your yard may be to toss all your leaves in the trash and send them to the landfill, but there are a few reasons why you should not do that. Place yard waste such as leaves, grass clippings, brush, or other lawn material in your garbage can.
Wisconsin Public Service proposing a 14 percent energy bill increase
Wisconsin Public Service is proposing an energy rate hike of 14 percent for the average residential customer. The average customer could be spending roughly $170 extra on their electric bill.
WBAY Green Bay
WPS requests 14% electricity rate hike
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Electric bills could go up next year in Northeast Wisconsin more than anticipated. Wisconsin Public Service submitted a new rate proposal for 2023 to the state’s Public Service Commission. If you’re a customer, you may have received a flier from WPS in the mail...
WBAY Green Bay
DNR reminds hunters to check their gear for safety
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The opening of Wisconsin’s gun-deer hunting season is just 16 days away. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to check their gear now to make sure it’s in proper working order before the season begins. The DNR recommends when inspecting your...
WBAY Green Bay
Inside Wisconsin’s investigation of ‘Center for COVID Control’
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A coronavirus testing center scrutinized nationwide for its testing practices has paid a $22,500 fine in Dane County, a state official said Tuesday. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) launched an investigation into the Center for COVID Control (CCC) months ago, receiving more than two dozen complaints about the company, Michael Domke said.
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
WBAY Green Bay
Gubernatorial candidates make campaign stops in Northeast Wisconsin
FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Both gubernatorial candidates were in Northeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, as Marquette University Law School polls on the election were being released. Tony Evers rallied supporters in Kewaunee, while Tim Michels made an appearance in Oshkosh. Two candidates, two cities, two rallies -- both in locally-owned...
WBAY Green Bay
Many speak out against proposed WPS electricity rate hike
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Public Service got an earful after announcing a proposed 14-percent electricity rate hike for the upcoming year, with customers and two politicians calling for the proposal to be rejected. The biggest question coming from all of them to WPS was, “Why now?”. It...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin DOJ further investigates alleged robocallers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two companies allegedly involved in making illegal robocalls will come under more scrutiny from a national task force dedicated to stopping the practice, Wisconsin’s Department of Justice announced. The national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force revealed that it had filed civil investigative demands (CIDs) against two...
Tax Foundation
A Flat Tax in Wisconsin Can Deliver Tax Relief for Everyone
As Wisconsin’s gubernatorial election draws near, the spotlight is on a potential flat individual income tax—and its effects on the state’s taxpayers and economy. Unfortunately, there has been much confusion, with bold claims being made based on plans that don’t exist, including claims that a flat tax “would increase taxes on the middle class and working poor.” It’s worth taking a step back to understand what is and isn’t under consideration in Wisconsin—and what the ramifications might be. It is especially important for stakeholders to know that a flat tax can indeed be adopted without raising taxes on low-income households.
WBAY Green Bay
Donald Driver shares ownership of Cousins Subs stores in Northeast Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs is partnering with former Green Bay Packers player Donald Driver to share ownership of six sandwich shops in Northeast Wisconsin. Cousins Subs, which is family-owned, expressed its excitement over the collaboration, citing Driver’s sincerity and drive to help others as a big reason...
‘Ballot spoiling’ no longer allowed for Wisconsin absentee voters
In the 2020 presidential election, the Associated Press reports nearly 33,000 voters spoiled their ballots and cast new ones. President Joe Biden won the state by less than 21,000 votes.
WBAY Green Bay
IN-DEPTH: The Wisconsin attorney general’s race
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - In the race for Wisconsin attorney general, incumbent Josh Kaul, a Democrat, is facing a challenge from Eric Toney, a Republican. Despite having opposing views on a number of issues, they share some common ground -- literally. The one common denominator? Fond du Lac....
WISN
Lottery fever hits southeast Wisconsin ahead of $1.2 billion Powerball
NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Wednesday's Powerball Jackpot stands at a whopping $1.2 billion, the second-largest jackpot in Powerball's 30-year history. At the BP on National Avenue in New Berlin, shoppers played their luck, hoping to cash in on the prize. Just last fall, David Larsen of New Berlin bought...
wizmnews.com
LISTEN: GOP governor candidate Michels on Wisconsin’s multi-billion-dollar budget surplus
The Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin may be hoping history repeats itself at the polls next week. GOP candidate Tim Michels is pledging to reduce a multi-billion-dollar budget surplus, a situation similar to the 1978 election, when Republican outsider Lee Dreyfus unseated Democratic Gov. Martin Schreiber. “We know that...
