ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hochul, Zeldin get support from big names in politics as Election Day nears

By Ayana Harry
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uo0VE_0itgtEJJ00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As the clock ticks down toward Election Day, candidates for New York governor turned to high-profile political names to boost their campaigns.

Former President Barack Obama voiced a new radio ad for Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign. First Lady Jill Biden joined the governor on the campaign trail over the weekend.

Republican Lee Zeldin held a campaign rally with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. On Monday, he campaigned with the last Republican Governor of New York, George Pataki.

PIX11 News’s latest exclusive poll with Emerson College Polling and The Hill found 50% of New York voters support Kathy Hochul, while 44% support Lee Zeldin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
nystateofpolitics.com

Last-minute money floods New York's race for governor

Millions of dollars are flooding independent expenditure committees in New York in the final weeks of the campaign for governor as they seek to persuade — and bombard — voters with political messaging. The money comes to New York as Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin has hoped to recapture...
NEW YORK STATE
NY1

National Democrats come to rally for Hochul in New York

National Democrats are set to rally in Brooklyn on Thursday as they seek to aid Gov. Kathy Hochul in her bid to win a full, four-year term. The rally is set to include Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as New York Democrats seek to counter any suggestion that Republicans are gaining steam in an otherwise heavily Democratic state.
BROOKLYN, NY
POLITICO

Where Zeldin would steer the state

Presented by For the Many Environmental Action Inc. We’ve heard what Gov. Kathy Hochul has in mind for New York if she is reelected. Her opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, has plans too, if he becomes the first Republican elected statewide in two decades — and he filled in some details with POLITICO’s Joe Spector. (Though a more succinct version might be found on the lips of Times Square’s Naked Cowboy, who sings that he is fully Team Zeldin.)
FLORIDA STATE
PIX11

Hochul, Zeldin campaigns ramp up in final days before election

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With less than a week until Election Day, supporters rallied around Democratic candidate Kathy Hochul during an event to mobilize voters in Mount Vernon Wednesday. “The energy is exciting, its out there, as people want to believe again,” Hochul told the crowd. “They want to believe in their leaders because they […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Legislative Gazette

Polls show AG race could come down to independent and undecided voters

Independent voters may be the deciding factor in the tightening Attorney General’s race between incumbent Democrat Letitia James and Republican challenger Michael Henry. In a mid-October Siena poll, James was leading Henry 51 – 40 percent among likely voters. That was down from a Siena poll the month before, when James led Henry 53 – 37 percent.
NBC New York

Dead Heat in NY Governor's Race? 2 New GOP Polls Suggest It May Be Close

Once taken as a foregone conclusion, New York's gubernatorial race appears to be closer than most anyone expected possible with just a week until Election Day. Two new GOP-leaning polls put Rep. Lee Zeldin either slightly ahead of or slightly behind Gov. Kathy Hochul, suggesting a down-to-the-wire race. (That said, most polls still show a larger lead for Hochul, albeit smaller than it was a few weeks ago.)
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

PIX11 Poll: Hochul’s lead over Zeldin increases in NY governor’s race

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Democrat Kathy Hochul has widened her lead over Republican Lee Zeldin in the race for New York governor, according to a new PIX11 News/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released Tuesday. One week before Election Day, Hochul leads her challenger 52% to 44%, with 3% undecided. When undecided voters were asked to make […]
NEW YORK STATE
The Jewish Press

Latest Poll Shows Zeldin Ahead of Hochul in Gov Race

A Trafalgar Group poll published Monday shows Republican Lee Zeldin leading incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul by a margin of a little less than one point, 48.4% to 47.6%. The poll was conducted between October 27 and 31, with 1,198 respondents, and a margin of error of 2.9%. Virginia’s Republican...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

The 4 Ballot Questions Up for a Vote in New York in November

This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 31, 2022 By Rachel Holliday Smith. There will be more than just candidates on your ballot in November. New York City voters also will have four proposals to decide on: a statewide proposal that would boost spending in Albany on future environment-related projects plus three city proposals to create a “statement of values” for the government, form a racial equity office, and define how the cost of living is calculated.
ALBANY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

New Square Endorses Hochul and Maloney

The Village of New Square has decided to endorse Governor Kathy Hochul and Congressman Patrick Maloney in the upcoming elections. The endorsement was publicized this morning. Yesterday, leading rabbanim in Boro Park came out with their unequivocal support of Lee Zeldin. The kehillos include Boro Park’s largest communities, Belz, Bobov, Satmar (Williamsburg), and Bobov-45.
NEW SQUARE, NY
PIX11

New Jersey attorney general warns of unsolicited voting messages

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin is urging Garden State residents to double-check any unsolicited messages they may receive about their polling places or other related information ahead of the midterm elections on Nov. 8. “If you receive unsolicited outreach about your polling place this election season, check to make sure […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

PIX11

52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy