Hochul, Zeldin get support from big names in politics as Election Day nears

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As the clock ticks down toward Election Day, candidates for New York governor turned to high-profile political names to boost their campaigns.

Former President Barack Obama voiced a new radio ad for Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign. First Lady Jill Biden joined the governor on the campaign trail over the weekend.

Republican Lee Zeldin held a campaign rally with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. On Monday, he campaigned with the last Republican Governor of New York, George Pataki.

PIX11 News’s latest exclusive poll with Emerson College Polling and The Hill found 50% of New York voters support Kathy Hochul, while 44% support Lee Zeldin.

