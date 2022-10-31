Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Pancreatic cancer could be detected up to three years earlier than current diagnoses
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
News-Medical.net
Properties of dense breasts promote cancer growth, study suggests
The risk of developing breast cancer is higher in what are known as dense breasts, which appear white in mammograms, than in nondense breasts, which appear grey. Researchers at Linköping University, Sweden, have now shown that there are major biological differences dense breasts and nondense breasts. The results, published in the British Journal of Cancer, suggest that the properties of dense breasts promote cancer growth.
Incredible scans reveal how new drugs reverse deadliest cancer for first time
Pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed too late as people with it tend to show little to no symptoms. The cancer has the lowest survival rate of any common cancer in the UK - with more than half of patients dying within three months of diagnosis. Experts at Florida University in...
Healthline
Immunotherapy Drug Opdivo Shows Promise in Treating Advanced Skin Cancer
Researchers report that the immunotherapy drug Opdivo was effective against an advanced form of skin cancer in a clinical trial involving older adults. They said the drug boosted the immune system response against cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. Experts say immunotherapy is showing promise in treating a variety of cancers. The...
myscience.org
Fatty liver is increasingly the cause of liver cell cancer
MHH research team has published current review on hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in The Lancet. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide. In Germany, there are currently around 9,000 new HCC diagnoses per year, and almost 8,000 people affected do not survive the disease. Before the tumour develops in the liver, the organ is often already damaged by chronic inflammation. The "traditional" causes of chronic liver damage include, in particular, infections with hepatitis viruses or excessive alcohol consumption. In the meantime, however, obesity and metabolic diseases, which include diabetes mellitus and lead to a so-called fatty liver, are becoming increasingly important.
MedicalXpress
Blood tests could offer smarter treatment for children's cancer
A simple blood test could help guide the treatment of children with the cancer rhabdomyosarcoma, a new study reports. Researchers found that "liquid biopsy" blood tests could pick up signs that a cancer had returned, assess the severity of the disease, and help guide choice of drugs. About three-quarters of...
Medical News Today
Lung cancer: Novel drug shows promise in early-stage clinical trials
Fusion of the ROS-1 gene with other genes accounts for about 0.9–2.6% of non-small cell lung cancers, the most common form of lung cancer. FDA-approved drugs, such as crizotinib and entrectinib, that target the ROS-1 fusion protein show antitumor activity, but the emergence of resistance to these drugs is common.
MedicalXpress
Reprogramming of immune cells shown to fight off melanoma
A new way of reprogramming our immune cells to shrink or kill off cancer cells has been shown to work in the otherwise hard to treat and devastating skin cancer, melanoma. The University of Bristol-led discovery, published in Advanced Science today, demonstrates a new way to clear early stage pre-cancerous and even late-stage tumor cells.
Healthline
Bladder Cancer Mortality: Causes and Risks
Age, smoking, and exposure to toxins are just some of the factors that increase your risk of dying from bladder cancer. But many of the known risks are preventable. type of cancer in the United States, but it ranks eighth in terms of types of cancer that lead to death.
Healthline
How Does Kidney Cancer Affect Children?
Though rare, kidney cancer is one of several types of cancer that may affect children. The outlook for this type of cancer will depend on the type and stage of a child’s cancer. Overall, cancer is uncommon in children. The. American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that 10,470 children in...
What Are The Treatments For Skin Cancer?
Skin cancer is a dangerous illness that causes abnormal skin cell growth, and it can be fueled by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun, explains the Mayo Clinic. It is among the most common types of cancer, affecting approximately every 1 in 5 people in the U.S. by age 70, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. In addition, people who have had more than five sunburns have an even greater risk of melanoma. The American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) states that around 9,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer daily.
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
curetoday.com
Screening for Pancreatic Cancer Improves Outcomes
Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is the most common type of pancreatic cancer. About 17 in 1,000 people with average risk will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in their lifetime. However, people with inherited mutations have a much higher risk. How much higher depends on the mutation a person inherits. For example, 1 in 10 people with a BRCA1 mutation are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in their lifetime. Among those with an inherited STK11 mutation, up to 35 in 100 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
curetoday.com
Liquid Biopsies May Identify Risk for Blood Cancers and Personalize Care for Patients With Solid Tumors
Compared with tissue biopsies, liquid biopsies performed with blood samples may inform cancer teams of a patient’s increased risk for blood cancers, although all patients may not have this risk. Liquid biopsies may identify patients with solid tumors who are recommended for additional tests to determine whether they’re at...
cohaitungchi.com
Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in the Heart-to-Lung System
These lifestyle changes can improve your symptoms:. Pulmonary hypertension (PHT) is high blood pressure in the heart-to-lung system that delivers fresh (oxygenated) blood to the heart while returning used (oxygen-depleted) blood back to the lungs. You are reading: Hypertension vs pulmonary hypertension | Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in...
technologynetworks.com
How "Chameleon Cancers" Change To Survive Treatment
Some leukemias evade treatment by changing their appearance and identity through changing the read-out of their DNA, a new study has found. Prof. dr. Olaf Heidenreich, research group leader at the Princess Máxima Center for pediatric oncology and co-lead of the study: "Our new research will help us in the future to pick out those children with leukemia who are at greatest risk of their cancer coming back, so we can adjust and personalize their treatment."
technologynetworks.com
Potential Drug Targets Discovered for Rare, Deadly Nerve Tumors
Very few people, other than professionals and those close to the young people who have this rare form of cancer have ever heard of a malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumor (MPNST). Across the United States population of nearly 331 million people, about 13,000 people a year will be diagnosed with...
aao.org
Tumor size confirmed as a risk factor for metastasis in patients with uveal melanoma
Review of: Predicted vs observed metastasis-free survival in individuals with uveal melanoma. Singh A, Binkley E, Wrenn J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, September 2022. A retrospective chart review of patients with uveal melanoma confirmed that basal diameter is an independent risk factor for metastasis in patients with class 2 tumors and was the only significant difference in those who developed metastasis.
News-Medical.net
Blood clotting protein found to play a new role in repairing damaged blood vessels
Research by RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences has discovered a new role for the blood clotting protein, von Willebrand Factor (VWF), that could lead to the development of new treatments for patients with inflammatory and blood clotting disorders. Published in Nature Communications, the research finds that VWF plays...
Hair Relaxers Linked to Higher Risk for Uterine Cancer
A study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found a link between uterine cancer and chemical hair straightening products. The Sister Study, led by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), observed 33,497 women ages 35 to 74 over the course of 11 years to identify risk factors for breast cancer and other health complications. Throughout the study, 378 participants were diagnosed with uterine cancer.
