Man Sexually Assaulted 9-Year-Old Girl Outside Long Island Elementary School, Police Say

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl near a Long Island elementary school.

The assault happened shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in New Cassel, near the Park Avenue School, Nassau County Police said.

Investigators said the girl was walking north on Urban Avenue when she noticed a gray pickup truck following her at a low rate of speed.

At Park Avenue, the man reportedly got out of his truck and began following her on foot toward the school.

He eventually caught up to her and reached out, grabbing the girl inappropriately, according to police.

A 56-year-old woman who witnessed the assault yelled at the man, scaring him off.

The suspect was last seen on foot heading south on Urban Avenue, police said.

Investigators released a composite sketch of the suspect, who they described as a light-complexioned Hispanic man between 24 and 27 years old, standing approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall with a medium-heavy build.

The suspect also has black, medium-length hair with brown eyes and was reportedly wearing a yellow or lime green traffic vest at the time, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.