ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Man Sexually Assaulted 9-Year-Old Girl Outside Long Island Elementary School, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl near a Long Island elementary school.

The assault happened shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in New Cassel, near the Park Avenue School, Nassau County Police said.

Investigators said the girl was walking north on Urban Avenue when she noticed a gray pickup truck following her at a low rate of speed.

At Park Avenue, the man reportedly got out of his truck and began following her on foot toward the school.

He eventually caught up to her and reached out, grabbing the girl inappropriately, according to police.

A 56-year-old woman who witnessed the assault yelled at the man, scaring him off.

The suspect was last seen on foot heading south on Urban Avenue, police said.

Investigators released a composite sketch of the suspect, who they described as a light-complexioned Hispanic man between 24 and 27 years old, standing approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall with a medium-heavy build.

The suspect also has black, medium-length hair with brown eyes and was reportedly wearing a yellow or lime green traffic vest at the time, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Charged With Shooting Fellow Teen In Yonkers: Police

A 19-year-old man has been charged with shooting a 15-year-old boy at least two times, according to police. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, at around 10:30 p.m., police in Westchester County responded to the reported shooting in Yonkers in the area of 290 Woodworth Ave. and found the victim suffering from two gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Yonkers Police.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Raping Child

Working on a hotline report, a New York State Police arrested a Hudson Valley man for allegedly raping a child under the age of 17.Orange County resident Eliceo Quintero Francisco, age 21, from the town of Monroe, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 22, said Trooper Steven Nevel.According to Nevel, Franci…
MONROE, NY
Daily Voice

Police Ask Public For Help Identifying Woman Accused Of Stealing $360 From Patchogue Store

Authorities asked the public for help identifying a woman who is accused of stealing about $360 from a Long Island store. At 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, a woman approached the courtesy desk at King Kullen, located at 440 Sunrise Highway in Patchogue, with a fraudulent Coinstar receipt and received the funds from the cashier, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
PATCHOGUE, NY
Daily Voice

Graphic Footage Shows Good Samaritans, Police Dragging Injured Newark Officer To Safety

Newly-released footage shows the terrifying moment one of two rookie, Newark police officers were shot by a sniper Tuesday, Nov. 1 (scroll for video). The footage apparently captured by neighbors shows a good Samaritan stop her vehicle to help one of the injured officers bleeding from his neck on the ground near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue. She appears to get some type of garment from her vehicle to stop the bleeding as other officers rush over — then gunshots ring out.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
396K+
Followers
58K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy