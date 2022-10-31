Read full article on original website
KULR8
Threat made to West High School in Billings found to not be credible
BILLINGS, Mont. - A threat made to West High School Thursday has been found to not be credible. School officials and Billings police were made aware of a possible threat at the school Thursday. An investigation was launched and the Billings Police Department says the threat does not appear to...
KULR8
Billings West, Missoula Sentinel set for another clash in AA playoffs
BILLINGS- On Friday night, another chapter will be written in what's become a battle between two of the top football programs in the state, Billings West and Missoula Sentinel. When the Class AA powers clash at Daylis Stadium in this year's quarterfinals, it'll be the third straight season they've met...
KULR8
Three local volleyball teams preparing for competitive Eastern A divisional tournament
BILLINGS--The Eastern A divisional volleyball tournament starts Wednesday in Sidney, and three Yellowstone County teams are gearing up for the postseason. Billings Central, Lockwood, and Laurel are all teams with very different stories, but the same goal--advancing to State. Billings Central is coming into the divisional tournament as the number...
KULR8
High school students in Billings taken to hospital for drug related medical emergency
Billings police tell us the medical emergency that had West High School placed in a soft lockdown Wednesday was drug related. School resource officers responded to a complaint of three 14-year-old boys overdosing after ingesting a substance, the Billings Police Department (BPD) reports. Two students were taken to a local...
KULR8
Carroll-MSUB Highlights
No. 4 Carroll evens record with home-opening victory over MSU Billings; Carroll men fall to Boise State in exhibition. “We started moving the ball, getting ball reversals, getting everybody involved. We played with a lot more tempo [in the second half].” — Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers.
KULR8
Motorcyclist strikes train on King Avenue
BILLINGS - A 27-year-old motorcyclist clipped a slow moving train shortly after 9pm Wednesday night. Billings Police Sergeant Brad Mansur says the the accident happened about a block east of Daniel St. The train was moving at about 5 mph along the tracks on King Avenue E. Mansur says Montana...
KULR8
Bobcat All-Time Greats Go Head-to-Head in Exhibition Game
In his postgame press conference on Sunday, Montana State University Billings Men's Basketball Coach Mick Durham said it is hard to believe he got the chance to coach against his former player and current MSU Men's Basketball Coach Danny Sprinkle. "You know I'm just really proud of him," Durham said....
KULR8
Shooting on 2nd Ave. in Billings sends man to hospital
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was hospitalized with minor injuries after a shooting in the 3000 block of 2nd Avenue North Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter no one has been arrested at this time. There is no immediate threat to the public, and an...
KULR8
Three Billings West High students admitted to medical emergency after drug overdose
BILLINGS, Mt: Billings West High was put under a lockdown due to a medical emergency following student drug overdose on Wednesday morning. The lockdown happened around 8:30 am and lasted about an hour. Billings Police Department confirmed that three 14-year-old students overdosed after ingesting what is called a Dab, a...
KULR8
Billings Clinic ER shooting suspect ID'd, charged
BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect was shot and arrested after a shooting outside the Billings Clinic Emergency Room Sunday, according to police. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter officers responded to a report of shots fired, and the suspect and police officers exchanged fire. BPD said the suspect fired one round as officers got to the scene.
KULR8
Billings Mustangs announce 2023 schedule for 75th anniversary season
BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs will begin their 75th anniversary season in professional baseball on Tuesday, May 23, at Dehler Park against the Missoula PaddleHeads. The Pioneer League club released its 2023 schedule on Tuesday via a press release. The Mustangs first started playing in Billings in 1948 and...
KULR8
Billings Central football using bye week to get 'back to basics' ahead of first playoff matchup
BILLINGS--The Class A football playoffs are underway, and the Billings Central Rams are preparing to head into the playoffs with just one loss during the regular season. They said they've used their bye week to get back to basics. "We're not really changing too much, just kind of getting focused...
KULR8
After long-awaited playoff win, Shepherd football changing the standard
The last time the Mustangs won a playoff game came in 1995. From the start, this group says they've been determined to change the standard in Shepherd.
KULR8
Rimrock Foundation warns people about Fentanyl presence
BILLINGS, Mt: The Rimrock Foundation in Billings is seeing an increase in clients, who may have gotten started using illegal marijuana, cut with other drugs. Since Cannabis has become legalized for recreational use in the state, authorities at the Rimrock Foundation believe that there is a misconception about the authenticity of Marijuana that people have access to.
KULR8
Suspect accused of shooting at a woman in Laurel in custody
LAUREL, Mont. - People are being asked to avoid the area of the 300 block of 3rd Ave. in Laurel after a woman was shot at. The Laurel Police Department (LPD) reports they responded around 5:20 pm Thursday to a residence on 3rd Ave. where a victim said she was fired at from when she arrived.
KULR8
Section of Broadwater reopens after deadly pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
BILLINGS, Mont. - Broadwater is closed between 6th and 7th West after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle Tuesday. Lt. Brandon Wooley with the Billings Police Department said:. "This morning, shortly after 6 a.m., officers were dispatched to what initially called in as a welfare check. We believe...
KULR8
38-year-old man killed in fatal motorcycle crash
BILLINGS, Mont. - Broadwater Avenue westbound is closed from 19th Street to 21st Street Tuesday after a fatal motorcycle crash. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter drivers should seek a different route and expect delays.
