Billings, MT

Threat made to West High School in Billings found to not be credible

BILLINGS, Mont. - A threat made to West High School Thursday has been found to not be credible. School officials and Billings police were made aware of a possible threat at the school Thursday. An investigation was launched and the Billings Police Department says the threat does not appear to...
Billings West, Missoula Sentinel set for another clash in AA playoffs

BILLINGS- On Friday night, another chapter will be written in what's become a battle between two of the top football programs in the state, Billings West and Missoula Sentinel. When the Class AA powers clash at Daylis Stadium in this year's quarterfinals, it'll be the third straight season they've met...
Carroll-MSUB Highlights

No. 4 Carroll evens record with home-opening victory over MSU Billings; Carroll men fall to Boise State in exhibition. “We started moving the ball, getting ball reversals, getting everybody involved. We played with a lot more tempo [in the second half].” — Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers.
Motorcyclist strikes train on King Avenue

BILLINGS - A 27-year-old motorcyclist clipped a slow moving train shortly after 9pm Wednesday night. Billings Police Sergeant Brad Mansur says the the accident happened about a block east of Daniel St. The train was moving at about 5 mph along the tracks on King Avenue E. Mansur says Montana...
Bobcat All-Time Greats Go Head-to-Head in Exhibition Game

In his postgame press conference on Sunday, Montana State University Billings Men's Basketball Coach Mick Durham said it is hard to believe he got the chance to coach against his former player and current MSU Men's Basketball Coach Danny Sprinkle. "You know I'm just really proud of him," Durham said....
Shooting on 2nd Ave. in Billings sends man to hospital

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was hospitalized with minor injuries after a shooting in the 3000 block of 2nd Avenue North Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter no one has been arrested at this time. There is no immediate threat to the public, and an...
Billings Clinic ER shooting suspect ID'd, charged

BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect was shot and arrested after a shooting outside the Billings Clinic Emergency Room Sunday, according to police. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter officers responded to a report of shots fired, and the suspect and police officers exchanged fire. BPD said the suspect fired one round as officers got to the scene.
Billings Mustangs announce 2023 schedule for 75th anniversary season

BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs will begin their 75th anniversary season in professional baseball on Tuesday, May 23, at Dehler Park against the Missoula PaddleHeads. The Pioneer League club released its 2023 schedule on Tuesday via a press release. The Mustangs first started playing in Billings in 1948 and...
Rimrock Foundation warns people about Fentanyl presence

BILLINGS, Mt: The Rimrock Foundation in Billings is seeing an increase in clients, who may have gotten started using illegal marijuana, cut with other drugs. Since Cannabis has become legalized for recreational use in the state, authorities at the Rimrock Foundation believe that there is a misconception about the authenticity of Marijuana that people have access to.
Suspect accused of shooting at a woman in Laurel in custody

LAUREL, Mont. - People are being asked to avoid the area of the 300 block of 3rd Ave. in Laurel after a woman was shot at. The Laurel Police Department (LPD) reports they responded around 5:20 pm Thursday to a residence on 3rd Ave. where a victim said she was fired at from when she arrived.
Section of Broadwater reopens after deadly pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

BILLINGS, Mont. - Broadwater is closed between 6th and 7th West after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle Tuesday. Lt. Brandon Wooley with the Billings Police Department said:. "This morning, shortly after 6 a.m., officers were dispatched to what initially called in as a welfare check. We believe...
38-year-old man killed in fatal motorcycle crash

BILLINGS, Mont. - Broadwater Avenue westbound is closed from 19th Street to 21st Street Tuesday after a fatal motorcycle crash. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter drivers should seek a different route and expect delays.
