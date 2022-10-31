ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Meet Ella, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Ella is a 3- or 4-month-old long-haired Chihuahua mix looking for lots of love and cuddles. She’s around 5 pounds but will grow to about 15 pounds. If you’re thinking about adopting her, head to Capital Humane Society and meet her. If you’re...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska woman shares story after long battle with lung cancer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kimberly Buchmeier of Auburn was a 37-year-old wife and mother of two in 2011 when she got news that would change her life. She had lung cancer, but she had never smoked. In Nebraska, more than 650 people died of lung cancer this year alone,...
AUBURN, NE
klkntv.com

Percussion show comes to Food Bank of Lincoln to ‘Stomp Out Hunger’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Food Bank of Lincoln was filled with steady beats Wednesday as the Lied Center presented “Stomp Out Hunger.”. Six dance studios participated in a two-week food drive, with some collecting donations for even longer. On Wednesday, the cast of “Stomp,” which is on...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Dinner and fundraiser thanks Lancaster County firefighters

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An appreciation dinner and fundraiser was held on Thursday to thank all of the volunteers who battled Lancaster County’s historic wildfires last month. Everyone was invited to join and contribute to the community meal at Hallam Auditorium. The firefighters enjoyed burgers, hot dogs, side...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
cbs2iowa.com

Nebraska couple shares love story with Chipotle-ever after

LINCOLN, NEB. — A love story that begins with a tasty burrito and chips. Who knew the recipe to love was so simple? For one Nebraska couple, all it took was a chip and some cheese dip. You won’t catch these lovebirds at any other food chain because it’s...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Meet Officer Hunk, newest member of Crete Police

CRETE, Neb. (KLKN) – Crete is welcoming the newest member of its police department, Officer Hunk. Hunk is a 1-year-old purebred Belgian Malinois and the only police dog in Crete. He came from Europe and was trained in the Czech language, so his handler in Crete gives commands in...
CRETE, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to health reasons. Now she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro is...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska organizations fill 40 backpacks for foster kids

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For children in the foster care system, change happens at the snap of a finger. Many have to leave their homes in the middle of the night to seek safety. And in that rush, many personal items are left behind or shoved into a garbage...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Tickets now on sale for Lincoln’s annual Zoo Lights holiday event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Tickets went on sale Thursday for the Lincoln Children’s Zoo’s annual holiday event, Zoo Lights by Lincoln Electric System. From Nov. 25 to Dec. 30, the zoo will be transformed into one of the largest light displays in the Midwest. The display includes...
LINCOLN, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Walmart hosts grand reopening celebration in Nebraska City

After several months of being “under construction,” the Nebraska City Walmart Supercenter hosted a grand reopening celebration on Friday, Oct. 28. The event kicked off with a performance by the Nebraska City High School band, who played a variety of music, from “Thriller” to “Sweet Caroline.”
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
klkntv.com

First Black woman to have theater named after her on Broadway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A history making moment on Broadway. The late actress Lena Horne now has a theater named after her. The Brooks Atkinson theater was renamed in her honor on Tuesday. She is the first Black woman to ever have her name etched on a theater on...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Assaulted While Walking His Dog

A frightening ordeal for a 31 year old Lincoln man near 32nd and Folkways Blvd Tuesday night. “The victim said he was walking his dog in the. area when he heard footsteps running up behind him,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. “He was struck in the head, fell to the ground and.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hit-and-run causes damage to home, suspect unknown

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities were called to a hit-and-run where a car hit a home in Lincoln causing thousands in damages. The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to a hit-and-run near 28th and orchard Street. It was reported the victim was inside her house and heard a loud...
LINCOLN, NE

