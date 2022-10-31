ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4B payout

The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., asks the court to block the payment...
Voters can erase racist wording in Alabama Constitution

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — The Alabama Constitution, approved in 1901 to entrench white supremacy, still has language regarding segregated schools, poll taxes and bans on interracial marriage. But a seismic change could be in store. Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will decide whether to ratify a new constitution that...
