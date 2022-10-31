Read full article on original website
Related
rochesterfirst.com
State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4B payout
The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., asks the court to block the payment...
rochesterfirst.com
Voters can erase racist wording in Alabama Constitution
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — The Alabama Constitution, approved in 1901 to entrench white supremacy, still has language regarding segregated schools, poll taxes and bans on interracial marriage. But a seismic change could be in store. Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will decide whether to ratify a new constitution that...
rochesterfirst.com
Winter Weather Awareness Week in New York State: start your winter weather prep now
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — From October 30th to November 5th both the National Weather Service and New York State of Emergency Management are promoting winter safety to all New Yorkers this week with what you need to know to prepare for yet another winter ahead. When you’re in Western...
Comments / 0