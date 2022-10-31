ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

KNOE TV8

KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler

Southern Rail Commission says passenger rail possible in Northeast Louisiana in two years. Monroe unveiled a proposed station with retail space and overnight parking on Desiard Street between North 3rd and 4th Streets. Red Cross urges fire safety during cooler months. Updated: 13 hours ago. A recurring recording of the...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

La. Wildlife and Fisheries warns of avian flu in the state

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Avian flu has been found in waterfowl in South Louisiana and was recently found at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. Migrating birds, such as waterfowl, are bringing the disease to Louisiana. In Southwest Louisiana, 2,3000 apparently “healthy” birds tested positive for avian flu. In Monroe,...
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Passenger rail possible in NELA, Southern Rail Commission says

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Experts say passenger rail is possible in Northeast Louisiana by 2025. The Southern Rail Commission (SRC) held a conference at the University of Louisiana Monroe on Nov. 3, and they say the community could see a passenger train in two years or less. The goal is to have two daily round-trip trains from Atlanta to Dallas.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

AARONS ACES: ANTONIO FORD

Feed Your Soul: A dash of family and a pinch of history. If you find yourself in Caldwell parish and need a bite to eat, head to Columbia to The Barn Home Cookin’ a place that is a mix between a diner and a candy shop. KNOE Halloween Night...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Grayson man dies in Caldwell Parish crash

KELLY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, shortly after 12 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165 south of Louisiana Highway 843. The crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Bobby J. Grant of Grayson, La. According to authorities, a 1994 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Grant, was traveling […]
GRAYSON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman dies in fatal Ouachita Parish crash

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, just after 1:30 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 838 at Well Road. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Kieta M. Hale. The investigation revealed that a 2011 Toyota Sienna, driven by Hale, was traveling […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana police respond to two deadly Halloween crashes in NELA

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating two deadly crashes, one in Natchitoches Parish and one in Winn Parish, that happened in the morning hours of Halloween. LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on U.S. 84 east of Clarence. Officials say the victim, Thomas Kennedy...
WINN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Winn Parish crash claims the life of Natchitoches woman

WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:30 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on US Highway 71 near the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Kelly Allen of Natchitoches, La. According to officials, a 2008 Ford F-150, driven […]
WINN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies arrest Texas man during traffic stop; allegedly possessed over 30 Xanax pills

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 2, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a gold SUV traveling on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. crossing the center yellow line. The vehicle then made a turn onto Walnut Street and crossed another center line. […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Oklahoma man found sitting next to burglarized home; arrested by Union Parish authorities

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Clay Edward Ludlow of Smithville, Okla. According to officials, Ludlow is accused of theft and a burglary spree lasting more than 10 days. He was discovered in trespassing near […]
UNION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Oak Grove defeats Vidalia, Sterlington holds off Wossman, and Delhi Charter shuts out Sicily Island

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Vidalia, missing six starters due to a fight during last week’s game against Madison, hosted Oak Grove. The Tigers started the scoring and never stopped. Oak Grove defeats Vidalia, 49-12. Sterlington and Wossman met at Panther Stadium with playoff implications at stake. The Wildcats mounted a third quarter comeback, but the Panters responded. Despite Sterlington’s five fumbles (two recovered by Wossman), the Panthers’ 444 total offensive yards carried them to a 41-28 victory over Wossman. Delhi Charter, the reigning Team of the Week, shut out Sicily Island 60-0 to improve to 9-1.
STERLINGTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Subcontractor dies in Lee Street lift station accident

A subcontractor working on the Lee Street lift station died Monday morning after a cave-in of the station. The individual has been identified by authorities as James Burch, 62. Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said this loss of life was a tragic loss. “Earlier this morning the City of Ruston learned...
RUSTON, LA

