Read full article on original website
Related
KNOE TV8
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Southern Rail Commission says passenger rail possible in Northeast Louisiana in two years. Monroe unveiled a proposed station with retail space and overnight parking on Desiard Street between North 3rd and 4th Streets. Red Cross urges fire safety during cooler months. Updated: 13 hours ago. A recurring recording of the...
KNOE TV8
La. Wildlife and Fisheries warns of avian flu in the state
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Avian flu has been found in waterfowl in South Louisiana and was recently found at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. Migrating birds, such as waterfowl, are bringing the disease to Louisiana. In Southwest Louisiana, 2,3000 apparently “healthy” birds tested positive for avian flu. In Monroe,...
KNOE TV8
Passenger rail possible in NELA, Southern Rail Commission says
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Experts say passenger rail is possible in Northeast Louisiana by 2025. The Southern Rail Commission (SRC) held a conference at the University of Louisiana Monroe on Nov. 3, and they say the community could see a passenger train in two years or less. The goal is to have two daily round-trip trains from Atlanta to Dallas.
Judge dismisses Quinton Tellis’ murder charge in the 2015 fatal stabbing of ULM graduate
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, officials announced that Quinton Tellis will not face trial for the murder of a ULM graduate. Last week, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson dismissed the indictment against Tellis on the basis of information that the State of Mississippi wanted Tellis to serve a five-year […]
KNOE TV8
Grambling State University increasing security for homecoming week
Feed Your Soul: A dash of family and a pinch of history. If you find yourself in Caldwell parish and need a bite to eat, head to Columbia to The Barn Home Cookin’ a place that is a mix between a diner and a candy shop. KNOE Halloween Night...
KNOE TV8
AARONS ACES: ANTONIO FORD
Feed Your Soul: A dash of family and a pinch of history. If you find yourself in Caldwell parish and need a bite to eat, head to Columbia to The Barn Home Cookin’ a place that is a mix between a diner and a candy shop. KNOE Halloween Night...
KNOE TV8
State and local leaders participate in groundbreaking for Biomedical Research and Innovation Park
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An exciting day at the Biomedical Research and Innovation Park (BRIP) on the ULM College of Pharmacy campus. “It’s gonna really provide a lot more opportunity in this area for people to realize their dreams without having to go somewhere else,” Governor John Bel Edwards told KNOE.
Grayson man dies in Caldwell Parish crash
KELLY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, shortly after 12 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165 south of Louisiana Highway 843. The crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Bobby J. Grant of Grayson, La. According to authorities, a 1994 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Grant, was traveling […]
Monroe woman dies in fatal Ouachita Parish crash
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, just after 1:30 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 838 at Well Road. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Kieta M. Hale. The investigation revealed that a 2011 Toyota Sienna, driven by Hale, was traveling […]
Louisiana man found by deputies sitting inside vehicle in his underwear
West Carroll Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man sitting in his car, in his underwear.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 838 After Running Stop Sign
Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 838 After Running Stop Sign. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 1, 2022, that on October 31, 2022, just after 1:30 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 838 at Well Road. Kieta M. Hale, 45, of Monroe, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
KNOE TV8
Louisiana police respond to two deadly Halloween crashes in NELA
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating two deadly crashes, one in Natchitoches Parish and one in Winn Parish, that happened in the morning hours of Halloween. LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on U.S. 84 east of Clarence. Officials say the victim, Thomas Kennedy...
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance locating Downsville woman
DOWNSVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing Downsville woman. Gloria Hattaway is described as a 91-year-old white female, standing at five feet and six inches and weighing in at about 163 pounds. Hattaway is believed to be traveling in the white 2016 GMC Terrain […]
Winn Parish crash claims the life of Natchitoches woman
WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:30 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on US Highway 71 near the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Kelly Allen of Natchitoches, La. According to officials, a 2008 Ford F-150, driven […]
Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies arrest Texas man during traffic stop; allegedly possessed over 30 Xanax pills
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 2, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a gold SUV traveling on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. crossing the center yellow line. The vehicle then made a turn onto Walnut Street and crossed another center line. […]
Oklahoma man found sitting next to burglarized home; arrested by Union Parish authorities
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Clay Edward Ludlow of Smithville, Okla. According to officials, Ludlow is accused of theft and a burglary spree lasting more than 10 days. He was discovered in trespassing near […]
Winnsboro Mayor Alice Wallace to host 1st Annual Senior Citizens and Veterans Pancake Breakfast on November 9th
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Mayor of Winnsboro, Alice Wallace, will host the first Annual Senior Citizens and Veterans Pancake Breakfast on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 9 AM. The breakfast will take place at the Jack Hammons Center located at 810 Adams Street in Winnsboro, La. For more information about the event, be sure […]
KNOE TV8
Oak Grove defeats Vidalia, Sterlington holds off Wossman, and Delhi Charter shuts out Sicily Island
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Vidalia, missing six starters due to a fight during last week’s game against Madison, hosted Oak Grove. The Tigers started the scoring and never stopped. Oak Grove defeats Vidalia, 49-12. Sterlington and Wossman met at Panther Stadium with playoff implications at stake. The Wildcats mounted a third quarter comeback, but the Panters responded. Despite Sterlington’s five fumbles (two recovered by Wossman), the Panthers’ 444 total offensive yards carried them to a 41-28 victory over Wossman. Delhi Charter, the reigning Team of the Week, shut out Sicily Island 60-0 to improve to 9-1.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Subcontractor dies in Lee Street lift station accident
A subcontractor working on the Lee Street lift station died Monday morning after a cave-in of the station. The individual has been identified by authorities as James Burch, 62. Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said this loss of life was a tragic loss. “Earlier this morning the City of Ruston learned...
KNOE TV8
Area considered safe after Carroll Jr. High/High School placed on lockdown
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department said Carroll Junior High School and Carroll High School were placed under lockdown after reports of a possible armed individual nearby, but the areas are clear of any threat at this time. On Nov. 3, 2022, shortly before 11 a.m., MPD was alerted...
Comments / 0