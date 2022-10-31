The Houston Astros moved to within one win of claiming a second World Series after they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies on the road to lead 3-2.The difference in the 3-2 victory at Citizens Bank Park was Houston rookie Jeremy Pena.The 25-year-old had three hits in four at-bats with two RBIs and a go-ahead homer, as he became the first rookie shortstop in the league’s history to record a hit in five straight World Series games.The first rookie SS with a home run EVER in the #WorldSeries: @Jpena221! pic.twitter.com/kJnKuSlj5x— MLB (@MLB) November 4, 2022His fourth-inning solo homer helped the Astros seize...

