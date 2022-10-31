ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Los Angeles

Cowboys' Micah Parsons Attends and Roots for Phillies in World Series Win

Micah Parsons attends and roots for Phillies in World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Micah Parsons might play for the Dallas Cowboys, but his allegiance is firmly with the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. The Cowboys linebacker spent his bye week on site at Citizens Bank Park...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Houston Astros close in on second World Series with road win in Philadelphia

The Houston Astros moved to within one win of claiming a second World Series after they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies on the road to lead 3-2.The difference in the 3-2 victory at Citizens Bank Park was Houston rookie Jeremy Pena.The 25-year-old had three hits in four at-bats with two RBIs and a go-ahead homer, as he became the first rookie shortstop in the league’s history to record a hit in five straight World Series games.The first rookie SS with a home run EVER in the #WorldSeries: @Jpena221! pic.twitter.com/kJnKuSlj5x— MLB (@MLB) November 4, 2022His fourth-inning solo homer helped the Astros seize...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Astros' McCormick, Mancini show off glovework, stop Phils

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trey Mancini saved the Houston Astros with the play of the game. Until teammate Chas McCormick topped him with the play of a lifetime. No matter how many potential game-changers the Philadelphia Phillies smashed in the late innings during Game 5 of the World Series, the Astros simply wouldn’t let them catch up. “You have to play defense,” McCormick said Thursday night after a 3-2 win gave Houston a 3-2 edge in the Series. “I’m speechless.”
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Los Angeles

Here's How to Watch the NBA Games on Christmas Day 2022

As the months get colder, NBA basketball continues to heat up. Christmas Day basketball games have been a staple of the NBA since 1947, when the New York Knicks beat the Providence Steamrollers in the first-ever game on Dec. 25. Who can ever forget seeing those Steamrollers in action?. Now,...

