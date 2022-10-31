ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Groups demand special investigation into Eliza Fletcher murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two advocacy groups are calling for a special investigation into Eliza Fletcher’s murder after what they describe as a failure by law enforcement and state prison officials. The latest on the abduction and murder of Memphis teacher and jogger Eliza Fletcher Nearly two months after Fletcher was found dead, two advocacy […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Lee distances himself from false claims on ballot proposal

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday distanced himself from a claim attributed to him falsely alleging that employees will be forced to pay union dues if the state’s so-called right-to-work law is not enshrined in the state constitution. Last week, organizers behind the proposed constitutional amendment posted a message they said came from the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
MS governor calls Steel Dynamics expansion largest development project in state history

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers Wednesday approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for a plant in Columbus, Mississippi. State officials said and expansion of Steel Dynamics is expected to bring 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 to Lowndes County, about 170 miles southeast of Memphis. The company, which located to Lowndes County in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Memphis schools work with state to launch literacy initiative

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Representatives with the Tennessee Department of Education connected with Memphis Shelby County Schools leaders Wednesday to celebrate the launch of the MSCS literacy commitment.      The state joined forces with MSCS Wednesday to encourage and empower students at Oak Forest Elementary along with the tens of thousands that make up MSCS, Tennessee’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN

