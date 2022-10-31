Read full article on original website
Related
Pair linked to 5 murders in cross-country crime spree plead guilty in SC
CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, the pair linked to five murders and the subjects of a multi-state manhunt in 2021, pleaded guilty Wednesday. The pair was sentenced to life in prison by a Chester County judge. Simpson and Terry were both charged with the murder of Eugene O’Brien Simpson, […]
Groups demand special investigation into Eliza Fletcher murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two advocacy groups are calling for a special investigation into Eliza Fletcher’s murder after what they describe as a failure by law enforcement and state prison officials. The latest on the abduction and murder of Memphis teacher and jogger Eliza Fletcher Nearly two months after Fletcher was found dead, two advocacy […]
Snoop Dogg lends support to Arkansas recreational marijuana ballot Issue 4
A well-known entertainer and marijuana “enthusiast” has lent his support to the effort to legalize recreational use for adults in Arkansas.
Ark. fentanyl dealer sentenced to 18 years in federal prison
The final defendant in a 17-person drug indictment was sentenced in federal court to a lengthy prison sentence Tuesday.
Lee distances himself from false claims on ballot proposal
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday distanced himself from a claim attributed to him falsely alleging that employees will be forced to pay union dues if the state’s so-called right-to-work law is not enshrined in the state constitution. Last week, organizers behind the proposed constitutional amendment posted a message they said came from the […]
MS governor calls Steel Dynamics expansion largest development project in state history
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers Wednesday approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for a plant in Columbus, Mississippi. State officials said and expansion of Steel Dynamics is expected to bring 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 to Lowndes County, about 170 miles southeast of Memphis. The company, which located to Lowndes County in […]
Biden touts student loan forgiveness plan during New Mexico stop
The president is also scheduled to make appearances in California, Illinois and Pennsylvania over the weekend.
Memphis schools work with state to launch literacy initiative
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Representatives with the Tennessee Department of Education connected with Memphis Shelby County Schools leaders Wednesday to celebrate the launch of the MSCS literacy commitment. The state joined forces with MSCS Wednesday to encourage and empower students at Oak Forest Elementary along with the tens of thousands that make up MSCS, Tennessee’s […]
Governor Asa Hutchinson to expand Arkansas ARHOME program with Life360 services
Arkansas residents could soon have increased access to health care in the state.
Comments / 0