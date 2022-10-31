Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Southern Rail Commission says passenger rail possible in Northeast Louisiana in two years. Monroe unveiled a proposed station with retail space and overnight parking on Desiard Street between North 3rd and 4th Streets. Red Cross urges fire safety during cooler months. Updated: 13 hours ago. A recurring recording of the...
Judge dismisses Quinton Tellis’ murder charge in the 2015 fatal stabbing of ULM graduate
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, officials announced that Quinton Tellis will not face trial for the murder of a ULM graduate. Last week, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson dismissed the indictment against Tellis on the basis of information that the State of Mississippi wanted Tellis to serve a five-year […]
KNOE TV8
Area considered safe after Carroll Jr. High/High School placed on lockdown
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department said Carroll Junior High School and Carroll High School were placed under lockdown after reports of a possible armed individual nearby, but the areas are clear of any threat at this time. On Nov. 3, 2022, shortly before 11 a.m., MPD was alerted...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana police respond to two deadly Halloween crashes in NELA
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating two deadly crashes, one in Natchitoches Parish and one in Winn Parish, that happened in the morning hours of Halloween. LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on U.S. 84 east of Clarence. Officials say the victim, Thomas Kennedy...
Monroe woman dies in fatal Ouachita Parish crash
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, just after 1:30 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 838 at Well Road. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Kieta M. Hale. The investigation revealed that a 2011 Toyota Sienna, driven by Hale, was traveling […]
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance locating Downsville woman
DOWNSVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing Downsville woman. Gloria Hattaway is described as a 91-year-old white female, standing at five feet and six inches and weighing in at about 163 pounds. Hattaway is believed to be traveling in the white 2016 GMC Terrain […]
KNOE TV8
Monroe Police Department searching for alleged burglary suspects
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying multiple suspects regarding several burglaries. If you have any information of the suspects pictured below, call MPD at (318)-329-2600. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH(2274).
Winn Parish man dies in Natchitoches Parish crash
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 31, 2022, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 84. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Thomas Kennedy of Winnfield, La. During the investigation, officials discovered that a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Kennedy, was westbound on US Highway […]
KNOE TV8
Monroe woman awarded grant for supporting children of NELA
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe resident has been awarded $25,000 in recognition of her extraordinary work for the children of Louisiana. Jan B. Daniels won the Blue Cross Foundation Angel Award. Daniels, one of nine Louisiana residents to receive the award, is the youth development coordinator at the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana.
MISSING PERSON: Monroe Police searching for runaway juvenile
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police are searching for runaway juvenile, Tia McFarland. If you know the whereabouts of McFarland, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.
KNOE TV8
Food Bank of NELA helps families for Thanksgiving time
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is open to helping families this season. The agency normally sees an increase in demand for food around the holidays. Marketing and Communications Officer Taylor Costa of the food bank says their staff understands the financial crunch a lot of people are facing around this time of year.
KNOE TV8
Passenger rail possible in NELA, Southern Rail Commission says
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Experts say passenger rail is possible in Northeast Louisiana by 2025. The Southern Rail Commission (SRC) held a conference at the University of Louisiana Monroe on Nov. 3, and they say the community could see a passenger train in two years or less. The goal is to have two daily round-trip trains from Atlanta to Dallas.
KNOE TV8
Street lighting project underway along U.S. Hwy. 165 South
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - Construction for a street lighting project will begin in the Town of Richwood by either the end of this month or early Dec. 2022. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development estimates $2.2 million for the cost of the project. Town of Richwood Mayor Gerald Brown says it gets extremely dark at night on U.S. Highway 165 South, and it’s difficult for pedestrians to watch their surroundings when they have to walk to the store or even walk to begin their shift at work.
Winnsboro Mayor Alice Wallace to host 1st Annual Senior Citizens and Veterans Pancake Breakfast on November 9th
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Mayor of Winnsboro, Alice Wallace, will host the first Annual Senior Citizens and Veterans Pancake Breakfast on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 9 AM. The breakfast will take place at the Jack Hammons Center located at 810 Adams Street in Winnsboro, La. For more information about the event, be sure […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Convicted felon found with gun at university
A Monroe man was arrested on the Grambling State University campus Saturday after he was found with drugs and a handgun. GSU Police received a call Saturday evening regarding a man with a firearm on campus. The witness told officers the man gestured that he had a gun in his vehicle. A vehicle description was obtained, and the area was canvassed.
KNOE TV8
Grayson man strikes tree, dies in car crash
KELLY, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that happened on Nov. 2, 2022, claiming the life of Bobby J. Grant, 60. LSP Troop F responded to the crash that happened shortly after noon on U.S. Hwy. 165 south of La. Hwy. 843. Officials say Grant was driving a Chevrolet going south on U.S. 165 when, for unknown reasons, the truck went off-road and hit a tree.
KNOE TV8
Grambling State University increasing security for homecoming week
Feed Your Soul: A dash of family and a pinch of history. If you find yourself in Caldwell parish and need a bite to eat, head to Columbia to The Barn Home Cookin’ a place that is a mix between a diner and a candy shop. KNOE Halloween Night...
Search warrant lands West Monroe woman in jail for narcotics and stolen firearms, deputies say
Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant for 21-year-old Shameka Andrea Holloman's apartment on October 27, 2022.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Altercation on I-20 draws motorist’s attention
A Bossier City man was arrested Friday after reports of an altercation at roadside on Interstate 20. At about 7:00 a.m. Friday, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned motorist about a man attempting to hit a woman on Interstate 20 near milepost 74. When...
Mental health care at David Wade Correctional Center ruled unconstitutional
A federal judge ruled on Tuesday evening that David Wade Correctional Center, a state prison in Homer, Louisiana, has violated the constitutional rights of prisoners by housing them in inhumane conditions and failing to provide adequate mental health care. In a 165-page ruling, Western District of Louisiana Judge Elizabeth Foote...
