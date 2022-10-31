Read full article on original website
Montana Teens Overdose On This Legal Drug. Have You Heard Of It?
Recently, three 14-year olds overdosed at Billings West High School. According to MTN News, two boys were brought to the hospital and the third was sent home with an adult. These overdoses put the school in a soft lockdown until they felt they had the safety of the students under control.
Montana ranchers seeking culprit who killed cattle
“I didn’t understand why anybody would do something like that to an animal just standing there,” Jean Loyning said
informnny.com
Mother convicted in kidnapping plot gets 60 days in jail
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman convicted of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after her teen daughter said she started associating with supporters of the Qanon conspiracy theory was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail and two years of supervised probation. During her trial in...
Montanans Argue About These 5 Things Way More Than Others
If you've spent as much time on Facebook as I have, you'll know that sometimes an opinion is more controversial than others. But, it's honestly quite hilarious to read and react to the arguments I read online. Here are the subjects I think Montanans have the most arguments about. Keep in mind, I will not be sharing my viewpoints on these topics, this is just the subjects I see most often.
Top 10 Causes of Death in Montana
November 1 is Dia de Los Muertos- Day of the Dead. Today I honor my grandmother who died from respiratory illnesses, and my grandfather passed away from Dementia. My friend died by suicide ten years ago. There is a stigma around death, but we often forget no one gets out alive. We all end up passing on. I explored the top 10 causes of death in Montana to shed some light on my life and lost loved ones. Also to help promote healthy life choices.
informnny.com
Community searches for generous trick-or-treater known as ‘Beetlejuice Girl’
OGDEN, Utah (KTVX) – A Utah family stunned by the generosity of a Halloween trick-or-treater they noticed on their doorbell camera footage, decided they would find her to thank her. With the help of social media, the family was able to find the trick-or-treater now known as “Beetlejuice Girl.”...
Montana nurse, mom, says LR-131 makes ‘a horrible situation so much more traumatic’
Katie Samson remembers the last moment she had with her son, Cooper, as the nurse turned to take his frail body wrapped in a knitted white blanket out of the room. Cooper died just short of 17 weeks gestation. “I just remember her turning her back to walk away, and I said, ‘Oh, wait, just […] The post Montana nurse, mom, says LR-131 makes ‘a horrible situation so much more traumatic’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanarightnow.com
Homicide under investigation in Bigfork
The following is a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office:. BIGFORK, Mont. – On October 28, 2022 the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Bigfork to conduct a welfare check on the residents. Responding deputies arrived at the home and discovered a deceased 65 year old male and deceased 62 year old female inside. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division and Crime Scene Team were called out to process the scene, and interviews were conducted with a person of interest. At this time, no charges have been filed, but this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the public. Anyone with any information is asked to call the FCSO Detective Division at 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
Officials Concerned About Use of Fentanyl Surging in Montana
The sale and use of fentanyl have increased drastically in Montana, and law enforcement officials are doing their part to crack down on criminals attempting to bring the deadly drug into the state. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says that law enforcement is seizing record amounts of fentanyl, a deadly...
Billings Man Gets Life In Prison For A Battery of Heinous Crimes
Press Release from Montana DOJ on Oct 27th, 2022, formatted for readability. After two years of investigation and trial, A Billings Man got life in prison for kidnapping minors, transporting a person for illegal sexual activity, drug trafficking and firearms crimes. Angelo Stackhouse, Guilty. Angelo Stackhouse was found guilty in...
Flathead Beacon
The ‘Poster Child’ for Development Approval
In August of 2021, the Kalispell City Council approved 400 units of housing near the Foys Lake interchange on a failed development property. In March of 2022, the council approved 600 housing units in between Two Mile Drive and Three Mile Drive. Two years earlier, it greenlit 144 apartment units on Meridian Court, which were recently constructed on the city’s west side.
Flathead Beacon
Kila Man Charged in Martin City Murder Released from Jail
A Kila man accused of shooting two Hungry Horse residents outside of a Martin City Bar, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband in August, was released from the Flathead County Detention Center yesterday after posting a substantial bond. Del Orrin Crawford, 40, posted the $750,000 bond on Oct....
montanarightnow.com
Winter weather whips western Montana
Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
Fairfield Sun Times
Groups sue Montana alleging FWP fails to count wolves accurately
Gray wolves ( Photo by Steve Jurvetson of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services | Creative Commons). Two groups have sued the State of Montana, specifically the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department, for ignoring science and adopting a wolf management plan that fails to protect gray wolves as required since Montana and Idaho took over state management.
Homicide investigation underway after 2 people found deceased in Bigfork home
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Bigfork residence on Friday, October 28.
With less than a week left, here’s how to vote in Montana
Ballots have been out in Montana since mid-October, and Tuesday, the Secretary of State’s office reported just over 45 percent of absentee ballots it mailed were returned already. For voters who have yet to register or vote in this year’s midterm election, here’s how, according to the Secretary of State: Registered voters who are 18 […] The post With less than a week left, here’s how to vote in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The Great Debate: What is Montana’s Oldest City?
We love learning interesting facts about Montana's history. This little gem is especially interesting, because the debate still lives today. Montana became the 41st state of the U.S. in 1889, so we are technically one of the youngest states, though the history of the region far predates its official statehood. With the region's rich history, we have to wonder: what is the oldest city in Montana?
The Most Powerful Man In Montana? Check Out This Amazing Story.
Montana has certainly had its fair share of rich folks over the years, however, one in particular stands out. William A. Clark was born in Pennsylvania back in 1839. He would make his way west, living in Iowa and Colorado, before settling here in Montana. Gold is what brought Clark to the area, but it was his time as a banker in Deer Lodge that kickstarted his journey to become one of the three Copper Kings.
NBCMontana
More than 8K residents without power in Flathead
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Electric Cooperative outage map shows around 8,400 residents are without power Wednesday evening around Flathead County. The map shows outages stretching from Lakeside to Whitefish, Bigfork to Columbia falls and west to Kila and Marion. The valley has been experiencing outages all day after...
