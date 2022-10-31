ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Mother convicted in kidnapping plot gets 60 days in jail

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman convicted of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after her teen daughter said she started associating with supporters of the Qanon conspiracy theory was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail and two years of supervised probation. During her trial in...
COLORADO STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Montanans Argue About These 5 Things Way More Than Others

If you've spent as much time on Facebook as I have, you'll know that sometimes an opinion is more controversial than others. But, it's honestly quite hilarious to read and react to the arguments I read online. Here are the subjects I think Montanans have the most arguments about. Keep in mind, I will not be sharing my viewpoints on these topics, this is just the subjects I see most often.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Top 10 Causes of Death in Montana

November 1 is Dia de Los Muertos- Day of the Dead. Today I honor my grandmother who died from respiratory illnesses, and my grandfather passed away from Dementia. My friend died by suicide ten years ago. There is a stigma around death, but we often forget no one gets out alive. We all end up passing on. I explored the top 10 causes of death in Montana to shed some light on my life and lost loved ones. Also to help promote healthy life choices.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana nurse, mom, says LR-131 makes ‘a horrible situation so much more traumatic’

Katie Samson remembers the last moment she had with her son, Cooper, as the nurse turned to take his frail body wrapped in a knitted white blanket out of the room. Cooper died just short of 17 weeks gestation. “I just remember her turning her back to walk away, and I said, ‘Oh, wait, just […] The post Montana nurse, mom, says LR-131 makes ‘a horrible situation so much more traumatic’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Homicide under investigation in Bigfork

The following is a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office:. BIGFORK, Mont. – On October 28, 2022 the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Bigfork to conduct a welfare check on the residents. Responding deputies arrived at the home and discovered a deceased 65 year old male and deceased 62 year old female inside. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division and Crime Scene Team were called out to process the scene, and interviews were conducted with a person of interest. At this time, no charges have been filed, but this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the public. Anyone with any information is asked to call the FCSO Detective Division at 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.
BIGFORK, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice

If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

The ‘Poster Child’ for Development Approval

In August of 2021, the Kalispell City Council approved 400 units of housing near the Foys Lake interchange on a failed development property. In March of 2022, the council approved 600 housing units in between Two Mile Drive and Three Mile Drive. Two years earlier, it greenlit 144 apartment units on Meridian Court, which were recently constructed on the city’s west side.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Kila Man Charged in Martin City Murder Released from Jail

A Kila man accused of shooting two Hungry Horse residents outside of a Martin City Bar, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband in August, was released from the Flathead County Detention Center yesterday after posting a substantial bond. Del Orrin Crawford, 40, posted the $750,000 bond on Oct....
MARTIN CITY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Winter weather whips western Montana

Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Groups sue Montana alleging FWP fails to count wolves accurately

Gray wolves ( Photo by Steve Jurvetson of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services | Creative Commons). Two groups have sued the State of Montana, specifically the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department, for ignoring science and adopting a wolf management plan that fails to protect gray wolves as required since Montana and Idaho took over state management.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

With less than a week left, here’s how to vote in Montana

Ballots have been out in Montana since mid-October, and Tuesday, the Secretary of State’s office reported just over 45 percent of absentee ballots it mailed were returned already. For voters who have yet to register or vote in this year’s midterm election, here’s how, according to the Secretary of State: Registered voters who are 18 […] The post With less than a week left, here’s how to vote in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

The Great Debate: What is Montana’s Oldest City?

We love learning interesting facts about Montana's history. This little gem is especially interesting, because the debate still lives today. Montana became the 41st state of the U.S. in 1889, so we are technically one of the youngest states, though the history of the region far predates its official statehood. With the region's rich history, we have to wonder: what is the oldest city in Montana?
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

The Most Powerful Man In Montana? Check Out This Amazing Story.

Montana has certainly had its fair share of rich folks over the years, however, one in particular stands out. William A. Clark was born in Pennsylvania back in 1839. He would make his way west, living in Iowa and Colorado, before settling here in Montana. Gold is what brought Clark to the area, but it was his time as a banker in Deer Lodge that kickstarted his journey to become one of the three Copper Kings.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

More than 8K residents without power in Flathead

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Electric Cooperative outage map shows around 8,400 residents are without power Wednesday evening around Flathead County. The map shows outages stretching from Lakeside to Whitefish, Bigfork to Columbia falls and west to Kila and Marion. The valley has been experiencing outages all day after...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT

