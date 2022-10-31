Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Unseasonably warm and dry
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In the wake of a weak cold front sunshine and pleasantly warm Tuesday afternoon. Tonight, clouds return as a disturbance passes with nothing more than a wind shift and a reinforcing shot of drier air for the week. High pressure dominates with sunny warm days as...
WALB 10
NYC traffic reporter broadcasts busy reports from Tifton home
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - New York City is known to be one of the busiest cities when it comes to traffic. Experts even say drivers are encouraged to use alternate forms of transportation, like walking, cycling, or taking mass transit. Morning traffic reporter Karen Stewart-Matzo has helped navigate New Yorkers through traffic for over 20 years.
WALB 10
As the peanut season comes to an end, how did the south Georgia crop fair?
The 8th Congressional District includes several parts of Southwest Georgia. Several Albany leaders called for the board to extend early voting hours. Several properties approved for demolition for Phoebe, Habitat for Humanity partnership. Updated: 4 hours ago. Five properties — three on Second Avenue and two on N Monroe Street...
Getting ready for the 32nd Fountain City Classic
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The 32nd Annual Fountain City Classic will kickoff at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium. The Albany State Golden Rams and the Fort Valley State Wildcats will clash once again. Fort Valley alumnus and WRBL Creative Services producer Carlos Williams stops by the studio to preview this match up. The Fountain City Classic […]
georgiatrend.com
Cordele | Crisp County: Broadening Bragging Rights
Cordele is known as the Watermelon Capital of the World, but it is broadening its bragging rights. Growth in the residential sector, expanding commercial and industrial activity and a rise in tourism attractions are all contributing to the South Georgia town’s rising reputation as a great place to live, work and visit.
Spring Run bridge to open with run, street festival at Radium Springs
ALBANY — Dougherty County is inviting everyone out on Saturday for a run, walk or bike ride on the trail and a fall festival as part of the festivities for the grand opening of the renovated Spring Run Bridge. “A big part of Saturday is for us to reintroduce...
abac.edu
Cane Grinding, Syrup Making on November 19 at
From the mule-powered sugar cane mill to the smell of syrup cooking, visitors will become immersed in the days of old in South Georgia on Nov. 19 at the annual cane grinding and syrup making event at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture. For many Southerners, cane...
Flint Entertainment Complex unveils Michelob Ultra gate
ALBANY — The Flint River Entertainment Complex unveiled the third remodeled and rebranded gate at the Albany Civic Center recently. The Michelob Ultra gate will allow patrons the opportunity to purchase pre-made bottled cocktails. These ready-to-drink options will shave off traditional carry-out wait times by adding convenience and allowing patrons the chance to experience more of the show.
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Bainbridge vs. Cairo
The final week of the high school football regular season is here, and there are still Region titles up for grabs in south Georgia.
WALB 10
Albany home hit by bullets during a drive-by shooting
Candidate Profile: Keith Jenkins running for Ga. State District 173. 2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the incident. Candidate profile: Darlene Taylor running for another term for State House District 173. Updated: 6 hours ago. She...
WALB 10
AFD: Candle causes camper fire that leaves man severely burned
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A candle severely burned a man after flames tore through his camper, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD). AFD officials said the man suffered second-degree burns and was taken to the August Burn Center for treatment. The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday in...
WALB 10
Several properties approved for demolition for Phoebe, Habitat for Humanity partnership
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Health System requested several residential structures near its main campus in Albany be demolished. Those that were approved for demolition on Wednesday are the starting point for Phoebe’s partnership with Habitat for Humanity. The health system requested several residential structures be demolished....
WALB 10
New restaurant opens in downtown Moultrie
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie community has turned out in high numbers to support a new downtown restaurant. “The crowd was incredible. This whole place was filled with people shoulder to shoulder this morning and it was incredible to see the crowd that came out to wish Baba’s opening and give us good luck on the opening. Everyone was shocked at the number of people who came out,” said Robyn Alligood, a co-owner of Baba’s.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Scenes from Mark's Melon Patch 2022
Just outside of Sasser, Georgia Mark's Melon Patch's famous roadside farm market is well known for the freshest produce around. For the past 30 years, families from across the state and country have visited the Highway 82 roadside market for our delicious fresh fruits, vegetables, and our family fun atmosphere.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Scenes from the Albany State University Ram Raid
Families gathered to trick or treat on Monday evening at Albany State University for their annual Ram Raid. College departments and student organizations were on hand with tables with candy and fun tricks for all.
WALB 10
Albany PD, Albany Tech launch safety apps
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Agencies across Albany are looking to make their community safer — the 21st century way. The Albany Police Department (APD) and Albany Technical College (ATC) both created safety apps for users in the Good Life City. ATC’s safety app offers various features and serves as...
southgatv.com
High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany
ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
WALB 10
New details emerge in recent violent crime spree in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - New details are emerging after a violent crime spree and the crimes committed in one of Albany’s busiest areas. Albany police are looking for three men wanted in a slew of crimes and two of the men were captured on surveillance video. An alleged victim...
southgatv.com
Cordele drug bust leads to multiple arrests.
CORDELE, GA – Following a joint investigation by the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Americus Police Department, Kelvin Daniels, 43, Frederick Woods, 50, and Sonny Daniels, 42, were arrested by the GBI on 11/3/2022. SWRDEO agents and Crisp County...
WALB 10
Georgia AG: 4 indicted in Dougherty Co. gang charges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four alleged members of a Dougherty County-based gang have been indicted, according to the Office for Attorney General Chris Carr. Albert Lewis Hester, aka “Cool,” 25, Williel Jermaine Harris, aka “Kodak,” 21, Kevious Demetrius Walker, aka “Kevo,” 25, and Tykeshia Shenoria Sapp, 25, are facing 32 total charges, including violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of an illegal weapon among other charges.
