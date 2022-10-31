ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno organization asks for shoe donations for local kids

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9qk5_0itgrKXF00

A Fresno organization is taking action to make sure kids have all the essentials for school.

The organization, Boys 2 Men-Girls 2 Women , is hosting its first-ever shoe drive.

"I'm donating these bad boys right here - the Air Jordan 1 Shadow 2.0," Sterling Griffin said in an Instagram video.

Griffin is a self-professed "sneakerhead," which is someone who collects and trades sneakers.

He's had the Jordan shoes for almost two years and has never worn them.

Soon -- one lucky Fresno kid will be able to rock them.

"I'm going to give this to a child that, again, may never have these," he said. "That's going to brighten up their day, their school year, and you know, they'll remember it for the rest of their lives."

Griffin was the first to donate to the Kicks4Kids shoe drive, put on by the organization Boys 2 Men-Girls 2 Women.

In his Instagram video, he challenged other local sneakerheads and community members to donate new or unworn pairs of shoes to the organization.

"This is really about the kids that are in our community that need our help," said Griffin. "Maybe they're going to school with holes in their shoes, or we know kids grow really fast. You got a kid who outgrew his new shoes."

The organization's executive director said shoes can boost a child's self-esteem, which helps their performance in school.

Joseph Perry recalled a young boy in the organization who was failing all his classes because he kept missing school. Perry learned it was because kids were making fun of the boy's shoes and clothes, so the organization stepped in to help.

"People bought him huge Jordan shoes," Perry explained. "Jason went from all Fs. Watch this now - I've never seen it before -- to all C's."

Perry said he also hopes the shoe drive will help alleviate expenses for a child's parent or guardian, as shoes are expensive and kids grow out of them quickly.

The non-profit is collecting shoes until November 11. There are 13 drop-off locations around Fresno.

The organization is also hosting a drive-thru collection day on November 10 from 3-6 p.m. in front of the Bethel Christian Center, located at 4665 N. First Street.

If your child is in need of shoes, call the organization at (559) 225-9300 to participate in the November 17 giveaway.

Information about the shoe drive, drop-off locations and the giveaway can be found here .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Local cookie vendor goes from tent to trailer

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local cookie vendor recently upgraded from pop-up tents to a new trailer. Dad’s Cookies is a local cookie vendor whose owner, Lance Sanchez, has been baking cookies for over 20 years. Sanchez said the beginning of his business began over the pandemic when people started ordering cookies from him daily. […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

‘Yellow Flags’ in Fresno Drive $100M Warehouse Development to Visalia

What does Visalia have over Fresno when it comes to attracting industrial warehouses?. “There’s too much yellow flags up right now,” Freddie Molina, executive officer for YS Buildings said. “I don’t want to buy a piece of land and then have to sit on it. We want to buy it, then we want to get in the building pretty fast.”
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Reward increased in Fresno mother, baby homicides

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The reward for information leading to the suspects in the deaths of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant Celine Solorio-Rivera has been increased to $25,000, according to the Fresno Police Department. On September 24, officers say they responded to a call of gunshots heard in a home and found Solorio-Rivera and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Riders prepare for the 4th annual Veterans motorcycle run

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Hundreds of motorcyclists from all over the valley will hit the roads of Fresno and the foothills this weekend, to raise thousands of dollars for veterans. The 4th Annual Clawson Motorsports Combat Veterans Motorcycle Run is happening this Saturday, November 5th. Motorcyclists will depart Clawson Motorsports on Blackstone avenue just before […]
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Senior Activity Center host annual Rummage Sale

There are many things to look forward to at the Clovis Senior Center, but the rummage sale might be one of the most exciting events of the year. It’s a way for members of the Senior Center to work in a collaborative environment while also bringing the community together.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Police gives gun locks to Valley Children’s

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has made its latest effort to prevent accidental deaths, and injuries, to children who gain access to weapons that aren’t properly stored. Tuesday, the department provided 300 free gun locks to Valley Children’s Hospital. Firearm injury is the top cause of death in children and teens around […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Housing Plan Unveiled: 1st-Time Homebuyer Grants, Tiny Homes, Less Red Tape

Standing amid a new housing development in progress on the outskirts of southwest Fresno, city councilmembers Esmeralda Soria, Miguel Arias, and Luis Chavez unveiled a new housing plan on Wednesday. The No Place Like Home initiative will be on the agenda at Thursday’s council meeting, which will focus on Fresno’s...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Candy pirates caught on camera

Fresno, Calif. — An upset FOX 26 viewer contacted us after what her surveillance cameras captured on Halloween. The video shows several children taking all the candy she set out. It took them less than 15 minutes. She took her own children trick or treating and left out three...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Caught on Camera: Teens seen stealing alcohol from store in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An ampm owner in southeast Fresno said he's concerned after a couple of alcohol thefts from teenagers this month. "These are 14-year-olds, these are minors, these crimes will escalate," said Herman Nagra, store owner of ampm in southeast Fresno. "We can stop this, this is an opportunity."
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Police put an end to active sideshow in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police put an end to an active sideshow in Fresno. Officers were patrolling through the area of Butler Avenue and Hazelwood Saturday night. Police located an active sideshow and stopped many vehicles for participating. Officials say they impounded and charged the drivers with multiple...
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy