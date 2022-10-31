Fresno organization asks for shoe donations for local kids

A Fresno organization is taking action to make sure kids have all the essentials for school.

"I'm donating these bad boys right here - the Air Jordan 1 Shadow 2.0," Sterling Griffin said in an Instagram video.

Griffin is a self-professed "sneakerhead," which is someone who collects and trades sneakers.

He's had the Jordan shoes for almost two years and has never worn them.

Soon -- one lucky Fresno kid will be able to rock them.

"I'm going to give this to a child that, again, may never have these," he said. "That's going to brighten up their day, their school year, and you know, they'll remember it for the rest of their lives."

Griffin was the first to donate to the Kicks4Kids shoe drive, put on by the organization Boys 2 Men-Girls 2 Women.

In his Instagram video, he challenged other local sneakerheads and community members to donate new or unworn pairs of shoes to the organization.

"This is really about the kids that are in our community that need our help," said Griffin. "Maybe they're going to school with holes in their shoes, or we know kids grow really fast. You got a kid who outgrew his new shoes."

The organization's executive director said shoes can boost a child's self-esteem, which helps their performance in school.

Joseph Perry recalled a young boy in the organization who was failing all his classes because he kept missing school. Perry learned it was because kids were making fun of the boy's shoes and clothes, so the organization stepped in to help.

"People bought him huge Jordan shoes," Perry explained. "Jason went from all Fs. Watch this now - I've never seen it before -- to all C's."

Perry said he also hopes the shoe drive will help alleviate expenses for a child's parent or guardian, as shoes are expensive and kids grow out of them quickly.

The non-profit is collecting shoes until November 11. There are 13 drop-off locations around Fresno.

The organization is also hosting a drive-thru collection day on November 10 from 3-6 p.m. in front of the Bethel Christian Center, located at 4665 N. First Street.

If your child is in need of shoes, call the organization at (559) 225-9300 to participate in the November 17 giveaway.