ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

How to watch tonight's episodes of 'Bachelor in Paradise,' 'The Good Doctor'

By News 5 Staff
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05wrG6_0itgr9uV00

Due to News 5’s coverage of the Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns, “Bachelor and Paradise” and “The Good Doctor” will not be shown at their regular times.

Both shows will air back-to-back starting at 1:07 a.m. Tuesday morning with "Bachelor in Paradise" followed by "The Good Doctor at 3:07 a.m. and ending at 4:07 a.m. Viewers can set their DVRs to record those shows at that time.

You can also watch these episodes online on the “Bachelor in Paradise” and “The Good Doctor” pages on ABC.com and on Hulu.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

53K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy