Two Phoenix police officers placed on leave after viral arrest video

By Zach Crenshaw, Melissa Blasius, Clayton Klapper
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
Two Phoenix police officers have been placed on administrative leave after video shows them kicking a handcuffed suspect.

The incident took place Thursday night at a QuickTrip store near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

According to police, 38-year-old Harry Denman was speaking with the officers in the parking lot when the officers started to leave to respond to a call.

As they were backing out of a spot, Denman pulled out a handgun and allegedly fired twice at the vehicle from behind it. One bullet hit the ground, and the other hit the vehicle's spotlight, according to officers.

Denman then ran into the QT, while still armed, and officers followed.

The segment in the player below contains a clip of the video shared by a citizen on social media. WARNING: The video is graphic and viewer discretion is advised.

Phoenix officers placed on leave after video showing aggressive arrest

Video taken by a citizen, then shows Denman being taken into custody. As the man is dropping to the ground with his hands up, one officer forces him down and he hits his head on a cabinet. Both officers hit the man in the back of the head with their gun barrels. After the man is handcuffed, he is kicked again.

Denman suffered injuries during the altercation and was hospitalized and then booked into jail on several charges.

Neither of the officers suffered injuries in the incident.

Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan, who was sworn in last week, says both officers have been placed on leave while the department investigates the video.

“On Friday, at my swearing in, I challenged my command staff to guide our department to be self-assessing and self-correcting and to never ignore misconduct. As soon as additional information regarding this incident came to my attention, immediate action was taken,” said Chief Michael Sullivan. “What is depicted in the video is not how we train and is not aligned with the core values of the Phoenix Police Department.”

Phoenix police have refused to release the names of either officer, citing the Arizona Officers' Bill of Rights.

ABC15, though, has identified the Phoenix police officer with the rifle as Eddie Becerra.

We have also learned the Phoenix Police Department has formally submitted charges to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for Denman.

Denman was initially booked into an MCSO jail on multiple counts of aggravated assault on an officer, as well as discharging a firearm, resisting arrest, criminal damage, and drug possession.

An MCAO spokesperson said prosecutors will likely make a charging decision by "close of business" Tuesday. If they do not, Denman would be released without bond or conditions.

ABC15 has also learned that on Friday, just hours after the incident, Chief Sullivan invited Interim Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell to view the cell phone video of the arrest, as well as body camera footage and QT surveillance video.

Comments / 30

