Democrats hope Barack Obama can seal the deal with Arizona voters

As statewide races tighten in Arizona, Democrats are hoping their party's best communicator can make a difference in the final days leading up to the November 8 election.

Former President Barack Obama is coming to Phoenix on Wednesday. Democrats are hoping he can provide the spark for Senator Mark Kelly and Katie Hobbs and seal the deal with undecided voters.

"We're seeing a lot of people are holding on to their ballots. Presumably because of the length of the ballot. You are going to have a lot of election day turnout," said Chuck Coughlin, President and CEO of HighGround, a political consulting group.

The former president is campaigning in battleground states. Appearing at rallies in Georigia, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

"I think you talk about democracy being at stake," Coughlin said, "you talk about election denialism."

Coughlin says there are signs early ballot returns are not favorable for Democrats. "Democrats need a hard showing on election day to remain competitive, "Coughlin said.

Democrats hope Obama can be a difference maker in Arizona by getting Democratic voters to the polls and convince undecided and unaffiliated voters to vote Democrat.

"It really has nothing to do with Obama," said Joyce Obiru, a registered Independent.

Obiru says her vote will go to the candidates who best align with her views.

Maribel Mendoza hasn't voted yet either. She says an Obama endorsement is not likely to influence her. "I feel like Mark Kelly has to show what he can do. Katie Hobbs has to show what she can do," Mendoza said.

At his previous stops, Obama has made the case that democracy is on the ballot.

In Arizona, where every statewide Republican candidate is an election denier, Democrats hope that message will resonate.