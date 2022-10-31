ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Democrats hope Barack Obama can seal the deal with Arizona voters

By Mark Phillips
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
As statewide races tighten in Arizona, Democrats are hoping their party's best communicator can make a difference in the final days leading up to the November 8 election.

Former President Barack Obama is coming to Phoenix on Wednesday. Democrats are hoping he can provide the spark for Senator Mark Kelly and Katie Hobbs and seal the deal with undecided voters.

"We're seeing a lot of people are holding on to their ballots. Presumably because of the length of the ballot. You are going to have a lot of election day turnout," said Chuck Coughlin, President and CEO of HighGround, a political consulting group.

The former president is campaigning in battleground states. Appearing at rallies in Georigia, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

"I think you talk about democracy being at stake," Coughlin said, "you talk about election denialism."

Coughlin says there are signs early ballot returns are not favorable for Democrats. "Democrats need a hard showing on election day to remain competitive, "Coughlin said.

Democrats hope Obama can be a difference maker in Arizona by getting Democratic voters to the polls and convince undecided and unaffiliated voters to vote Democrat.

"It really has nothing to do with Obama," said Joyce Obiru, a registered Independent.

Obiru says her vote will go to the candidates who best align with her views.

Maribel Mendoza hasn't voted yet either. She says an Obama endorsement is not likely to influence her. "I feel like Mark Kelly has to show what he can do. Katie Hobbs has to show what she can do," Mendoza said.

At his previous stops, Obama has made the case that democracy is on the ballot.

In Arizona, where every statewide Republican candidate is an election denier, Democrats hope that message will resonate.

Comments / 43

Deborah Martin
3d ago

hahahahahaha hahahahahaha OBUMMER NEEDS TO STAY IN MARTHA'S VINYARD, HE'S AS CLUELESS AS A ROCK. Remember in MARTHA'S VINYARD they got 50 ILLEGALS and marched them out the next day. He's a friggen HYPOCRITE!! He's just stumping for CARTEL Kelly who has only shown up since reelection, rest of the time he's a ghostly figure in DC and Arizona.

Reply(3)
32
B C
3d ago

During Muslim Barry's years in the White House, Dems lost over 1,000 elected seats in government throughout the US. Americans became sick of his self-important attitude. What delusion do people have that now he'll be some form of electoral savior? Brain dead Biden can't do anything right and Barry won't help the situation.

Reply
9
Charlie Frey
3d ago

it's about time they came out and said steel the deal steel that goes right along with the Democrats right to the t

Reply
6
Related
CNN

Opinion: The one word that defines Arizona politics

Arizona has a long history of "leave-me-the-hell-alone contrarianism," writes political commentator Jon Gabriel. The politicians and voters reflect this defiance. "They love nothing more than tweaking the noses of outsiders, even if it means cutting off their own in the process."
ARIZONA STATE
CNN

Warnings about a fragile democracy hit home for some Arizona voters as election deniers compete for key offices

CNN — The voters who poured into a Phoenix high school to hear from former President Barack Obama were looking to send a message of defiance Wednesday night. They said they are determined to defeat former President Donald Trump’s hand-picked slate of election deniers – including gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, Senate nominee Blake Masters and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem – and will not allow their state’s voters to be intimidated by activists who turned up to monitor ballot drop boxes late last month – some of them armed, masked and wearing camouflage.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads Hobbs in governor's race by 3 points, Senate race tied

PHOENIX - A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor and U.S. Senate is coming down to the wire. With just days to go before voters head to the polls, Republican Kari Lake is leading Democrat Katie Hobbs by 3 percentage points. Roughly 1% of voters are either undecided or have no opinion. Last week, the same InsiderAdvantage poll showed Lake up by 11 points. Pollster, Matt Towery, believes it may have been an anomaly. He says in this latest poll, Lake is leading among self-identifying Independents by roughly 7 points.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Arizona Senate, governor’s races tighten: Fox News poll

The Senate and gubernatorial races in Arizona are appearing to tighten just a week ahead of this month’s midterm elections, according to a new Fox News poll. The poll, released Tuesday, puts Sen. Mark Kelly (D) ahead of Republican Blake Masters by 2 points, with 47 percent of Arizona voters saying they’ll back the Democrat incumbent and 45 percent saying they’ll cast their ballot for the challenger. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Here’s what we know about Barack Obama’s Phoenix rally for Democrats

PHOENIX – Details about former President Barack Obama’s rally Wednesday in Phoenix for Arizona Democratic candidates have been released. The “Arizona Get Out The Vote Rally with President Obama!” event, which was announced on Sunday without a location, will be held at Cesar Chavez High School at 3921 W. Baseline Road in the city’s Laveen neighborhood, the Arizona Democratic Party revealed Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Increase in young voters could have significant impact on election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This year, there are more young people voting than ever before and it could have a huge impact on the election. As a swing state, a lot of eyes are on Arizona for the general election next week and an increase in young voters going to the polls may help sway the vote in one party’s favor.
ARIZONA STATE
Mother Jones

How One Group Is Tackling Voter Intimidation In Arizona

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Mari Alvarado, a retired public school teacher, has served as an election poll worker in Arizona’s Maricopa County for more than a decade, but she’s never experienced anything like she has in the last two years.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Poll: Most Arizona races too close to call before election

Arizona’s election races are close up and down the ballot, according to the newest and last poll of likely voters before the election from OH Predictive Insights. The firm polled 600 people last week, through calls and texts. Almost all the polls showed results within the 4% margin of...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Kari Lake has slight edge in Arizona governor’s race, poll shows

(The Center Square) – If a recent poll has it right, then Kari Lake will be the next governor of Arizona. The Republican nominee holds a two-point lead in an Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights. The poll shows that 49% of likely voters say they plan to support Lake, while 47% back Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee. Four percent of voters told the pollsters that they remained undecided. The poll has a four-point margin of error.
ARIZONA STATE
azmarijuana.com

Here Are Arizona Governor Candidates’ Views on Marijuana

In 36 states, Americans will be voting to choose their next governor on Election Day — Tuesday, November 8. In many races, there is a big contrast between the candidates’ stance on marijuana laws. Governors have a tremendous impact on cannabis policies in their states, including signing or...
ARIZONA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Cities in Arizona

Arizona has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Arizona, USA.By U.S. Government - ATSDR (part of the CDC) series of state-specific fact sheets. Public Domain.
ARIZONA STATE
