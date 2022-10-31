Read full article on original website
spmetrowire.com
Rain, heavy winds expected this weekend
The National Weather Service in Green Bay said Portage and all surrounding counties this weekend can expect rain and heavy wind gusts. A slow-moving low-pressure system will bring a soaking rain to the area, with most locations receiving one-to-three inches on the evening of Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 5.
wortfm.org
Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters
It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
wpr.org
Class discovers trace fossil in rocks dating back more than 500M years in northern Wisconsin
A class at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University recently discovered evidence of creatures that once thrived along an ancient seashore half a billion years ago in northern Wisconsin. Mike Heim, the university’s natural sciences professor, takes students in his Earth Science class on field trips every fall to visit geological...
handluggageonly.co.uk
11 Very Best Places in Wisconsin To Visit
Nestled on the shorelines of two Great Lakes, Wisconsin is a great state to road trip around and explore. with protected parks, gorgeous hiking routes and cities that are great for a weekend retreat, it’s a US state that’s well worth exploring as you head across the north of the country. That being said, there are heaps of the best places in Wisconsin to visit dotted all across the state.
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin family farm issues Class I recall of frozen pizzas
ATHENS, Wis. (WFRV) – A family farm in central Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold at retail stores in the state. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, issued the recall on products purchased on or after October 11.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Commodity Prices for September
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The average price received by farmers for corn during September in Wisconsin was $7.12 per bushel, according to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that was 17-cents above the August price and $1.30 more than September 2021. Soybeans were $1.60 lower...
Fox11online.com
USDA expands Rural Partners Network to Menominee County
NEOPIT (WLUK) -- Menominee County is now part of a federal network that helps local people create new and lasting economic opportunities. The USDA expanded its Rural Partners Network to 12 Wisconsin counties Thursday. This includes the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and Menominee County. “Rural America is full of...
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
Fox11online.com
International fireworks convention may not return to WIR as expected
BUCHANAN (WLUK) -- Fireworks may not be going off in Buchanan next year as originally expected. The Wisconsin International Raceway was expected to host its fourth Pyrotechnics Guild International convention next August. However, the PGI Convention posted on its website Wednesday, saying it can't commit to the Fox Cities community after all.
This Wisconsin City Is One Of The Most Friendly-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
Fox11online.com
Chase through 4 Wisconsin counties exceeds 85 mph
(WLUK) -- A man will likely face felony charges in multiple counties after leading officers on a chase through four Wisconsin counties Thursday morning. According to Green Lake County sheriff's officials, the chase began in Dane County. By 11 a.m., the driver was in Columbia County and headed toward Green Lake County.
wpr.org
Wisconsin hospitals survived the worst of the pandemic. But a new report shows challenges ahead
Wisconsin hospitals rebounded from the pandemic, but staffing shortages, worker burnout and record inflation could spell trouble, according to an industry report. The state's largest healthcare systems posted $4 billion in profits last year, buoyed by COVID-19 relief aid, strong investments and the return of delayed elective operations, according to the report by the Wisconsin Hospital Association. But this year's financial outlook is uncertain.
Wisconsin Beef Council shares pair of recipes perfect for fall
With cooler temps creeping closer, Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council breaks down some essential beef recipes perfect for fall weather. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit?
Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels has proposed a “flat tax” for Wisconsin if he’s elected. When pressed for details, his only answer has been that after the election he’s “going to sit down with all the smart tax people,” and “figure out how low we can get the tax…” Fortunately the smart people at […] The post Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
cwbradio.com
Want to Live Off the Grid? Wisconsin is a Good Choice
Ever want to get away from it all? Live off the land, drink rainwater, and read by candlelight?. Some states are better for a life among the trees. To help you find your own remote slice of heaven, LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Best States to Live Off the Grid. They compared the 50 states based on 23 key factors, such as the cost of farmland, legality of self-generated utilities, and availability of renewable energy. They also considered indicators like climate, phone connectivity, and access to rural hospitals.
WISN
Lottery fever hits southeast Wisconsin ahead of $1.2 billion Powerball
NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Wednesday's Powerball Jackpot stands at a whopping $1.2 billion, the second-largest jackpot in Powerball's 30-year history. At the BP on National Avenue in New Berlin, shoppers played their luck, hoping to cash in on the prize. Just last fall, David Larsen of New Berlin bought...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
Wisconsin's 'Move Over' law: Trooper explains what many drivers miss
While enforcing the speed limit or helping a motorist, Trooper Knowlton says drivers should move over or slow down for emergency vehicles. It's the law here in Wisconsin.
Human skeleton discovered in woods near U.P. border
Authorities are investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains found in northern Wisconsin near the border with Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. On Friday morning, Oct. 28, a hunter came across a human skeleton in a rural, wooded area of Florence County, Wisconsin, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
