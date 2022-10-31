ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

spmetrowire.com

Rain, heavy winds expected this weekend

The National Weather Service in Green Bay said Portage and all surrounding counties this weekend can expect rain and heavy wind gusts. A slow-moving low-pressure system will bring a soaking rain to the area, with most locations receiving one-to-three inches on the evening of Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 5.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wortfm.org

Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
MADISON, WI
handluggageonly.co.uk

11 Very Best Places in Wisconsin To Visit

Nestled on the shorelines of two Great Lakes, Wisconsin is a great state to road trip around and explore. with protected parks, gorgeous hiking routes and cities that are great for a weekend retreat, it’s a US state that’s well worth exploring as you head across the north of the country. That being said, there are heaps of the best places in Wisconsin to visit dotted all across the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Central Wisconsin family farm issues Class I recall of frozen pizzas

ATHENS, Wis. (WFRV) – A family farm in central Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold at retail stores in the state. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, issued the recall on products purchased on or after October 11.
ATHENS, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Commodity Prices for September

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The average price received by farmers for corn during September in Wisconsin was $7.12 per bushel, according to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that was 17-cents above the August price and $1.30 more than September 2021. Soybeans were $1.60 lower...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

USDA expands Rural Partners Network to Menominee County

NEOPIT (WLUK) -- Menominee County is now part of a federal network that helps local people create new and lasting economic opportunities. The USDA expanded its Rural Partners Network to 12 Wisconsin counties Thursday. This includes the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and Menominee County. “Rural America is full of...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

International fireworks convention may not return to WIR as expected

BUCHANAN (WLUK) -- Fireworks may not be going off in Buchanan next year as originally expected. The Wisconsin International Raceway was expected to host its fourth Pyrotechnics Guild International convention next August. However, the PGI Convention posted on its website Wednesday, saying it can't commit to the Fox Cities community after all.
BUCHANAN, WI
Fox11online.com

Chase through 4 Wisconsin counties exceeds 85 mph

(WLUK) -- A man will likely face felony charges in multiple counties after leading officers on a chase through four Wisconsin counties Thursday morning. According to Green Lake County sheriff's officials, the chase began in Dane County. By 11 a.m., the driver was in Columbia County and headed toward Green Lake County.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin hospitals survived the worst of the pandemic. But a new report shows challenges ahead

Wisconsin hospitals rebounded from the pandemic, but staffing shortages, worker burnout and record inflation could spell trouble, according to an industry report. The state's largest healthcare systems posted $4 billion in profits last year, buoyed by COVID-19 relief aid, strong investments and the return of delayed elective operations, according to the report by the Wisconsin Hospital Association. But this year's financial outlook is uncertain.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit?

Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels has proposed a “flat tax” for Wisconsin if he’s elected. When pressed for details, his only answer has been that after the election he’s “going to sit down with all the smart tax people,” and “figure out how low we can get the tax…”  Fortunately the smart people at […] The post Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Want to Live Off the Grid? Wisconsin is a Good Choice

Ever want to get away from it all? Live off the land, drink rainwater, and read by candlelight?. Some states are better for a life among the trees. To help you find your own remote slice of heaven, LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Best States to Live Off the Grid. They compared the 50 states based on 23 key factors, such as the cost of farmland, legality of self-generated utilities, and availability of renewable energy. They also considered indicators like climate, phone connectivity, and access to rural hospitals.
WISCONSIN STATE
MLive

Human skeleton discovered in woods near U.P. border

Authorities are investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains found in northern Wisconsin near the border with Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. On Friday morning, Oct. 28, a hunter came across a human skeleton in a rural, wooded area of Florence County, Wisconsin, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI

