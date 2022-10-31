Monsters, ninjas and princesses descend on downtown Helena for Halloween

It was quite the sight in Downtown Helena Monday afternoon as some of Helena’s smallest trick-or-treaters descended upon the area for the Little Tykes Trick or Treat.

“I think it’s really nice especially after COVID not being able to be out and about and see people and do things. It’s a fun, safe opportunity for kids to get together and get candy and enjoy the beautiful weather,” said Samantha Reiter who was out with her family.

Over 70 downtown businesses and organizations handed out candy for the annual event.

“It’s great. I love that all the businesses come together and put it together for all the kids,” said Jamie who was out enjoying the event with young Elodie. The pair were a caterpillar and a butterfly respectively.

The event is intended as a safe way for smaller trick-or-treaters to get out and get candy before it gets dark. Halloween is one of the most dangerous nights for children due to vehicle accidents and collisions with pedestrians.