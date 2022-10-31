ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

brownsnation.com

3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals

The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Trade of the year? Browns hit jackpot with WR Amari Cooper

The Browns sat out the record-breaking NFL trade deadline day Tuesday. Is it because they already made the trade of the year?. In acquiring WR Amari Cooper in March, Cleveland gave up a fifth-round pick and swapped positions of sixth-rounders with the Cowboys. On Tuesday. the Steelers sent WR Chase Claypool to the Bears for a second-round pick.
CLEVELAND, OH
Big Blue View

Giants news, 11/3: Giants awarded Bills WR, a look at the rookie class, more headlines

The New York Giants 2022 rookie class positively influenced the team’s success through the first eight weeks of the season. The inaugural draft for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll resulted in 11 draft picks and several undrafted free agents, most of whom are on the practice squad. UDFA edge defender Tomon Fox earns a spot on the list with 146 defensive snaps to his name so far this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Big Blue View

Giants news, 11/2: Schoen talks, team passes on trades, more headlines

On a day that a record 10 trades were made, Giants general manager Joe Schoen said there was just not a right fit for the team to make a trade. “We had several conversations with teams on multiple positions, but the price point didn’t match up,” he said in his meeting with the media after the trade deadline passed Nov. 1.
NEW YORK STATE
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Bass: Who's smiling now, Bengals fans?

Sometimes, you just need to find a way to smile. Losing 32-13 at Cleveland on Monday night was shocking, demoralizing, deflating, frustrating, angering, saddening, crappy ... must I continue? After winning two straight and four out of five, the Bengals TP’d you on Halloween. It was painful to watch....
CINCINNATI, OH
Big Blue View

Shaking my head crazy comments

To say that Joe Shoen has been a disaster concerning WRs, has got to be an uninformed joke. Shoen didn't sign Golladay, he didn't draft Toney and he didn't get Sheppard hurt. What he has done is to come up with the best he can for now without trading away a king's ransom in draft choices for available guys who are either too expensive or who might end up being short term rentals. Yesterday they signed Isaiah Hodgins off waivers from where else? Buffalo! Most don't know much about this guy, but he is a potentially great get. He is 6'4'' and 210 Lbs. He isn't a flyer, but he can run and plays faster than his times. As one site put it yesterday, you can go over a whole lot of film before you'll see him drop a ball. He just doesn't do it! I'm not sure about his blocking but he was a Biletnikoff finalist in both 2018 and 2019. He missed his Rookie year with a shoulder injury and then last year hurt a knee. He works hard has a great attitude brings some real game and both the coaches and fans love the guy. He could end up being a bigger but surely not better (Dare I Say/ Dream) Victor Cruz.
ARIZONA STATE
Big Blue View

Giants’ GM Joe Schoen hints at possible extensions for Andrew Thomas, others

When it comes to the long-term make-up of the New York Giants’ roster, the focus has been on the futures of quarterback Daniel Jones and star running back Saquon Barkley. That is understandable with both players potentially heading to free agency during the coming offseason. During an appearance this...
Big Blue View

Peter King: Giants’ Brian Daboll is NFL Coach of the Year at midseason

The New York Giants are in an unaccustomed position midway through the season, 6-2, in contention, and receiving national praise. Peter King had several things to say about the Giants in this week’s ‘Football Morning in America’ column. King has the Giants ranked No. 12 in his...
Big Blue View

The Chris and Nick Show - Talking trade deadline and Giants at Seattle

Week 8 certainly didn’t turn out the way many New York Giants fans hoped. First the Giants fell to the Seattle Seahawks 27-13 going into their bye week. Then the Giants opted to stand pat at the trade deadline and not acquire a wide receiver — a move many Giants’ fans wanted to see.
SEATTLE, WA
Big Blue View

Joe Schoen on Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley: ‘We’d like to keep him around here’

There has been a fierce debate amongst fans and the media about what the New York Giants should do with Saquon Barkley before the season. Coming off back-to-back years of injuries and ineffective rushing, it looked like both parties were destined for a breakup. Fast forward to November and the Giants are 6-2 and Barkley has been a big reason why.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/1/22)

That same fire needs to be carried into every game after the bye week. Kareem Hunt has been the subject of trade speculation for the past few days. No one really knows if he will be a member of the Browns at the end of today. Some speculated he would...

