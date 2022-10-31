Read full article on original website
Modular Projects Planned for Four San Diego Neighborhoods
A Los Angeles modular housing developer is planning to build workforce housing projects in four San Diego neighborhoods. The projects by Impact Housing in Stockton, North Park, the College Area and Barrio Logan would include a total of 1,330 apartments and cost an estimated $350 million in total development costs, said Drew Orenstein, CEO of Impact Housing.
News 8 KFMB
Affordable rental housing proposed for San Diego Unified employees
SAN DIEGO — As San Diego continues to cope with a shortage of teachers, one of the biggest challenges to recruiting new educators is our area's steep housing costs. One solution that's now being floated: building hundreds of affordable rental units, specifically for San Diego Unified School District workers.
kusi.com
Armed guards enter California Theatre building to clear out homeless inhabitants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The decaying of the “California Theatre” building was swept by a private armed security team at the direction of the new ownership. The new property owners cleared the building of homeless trespassers and secured the doors and windows. The City of San Diego,...
countynewscenter.com
San Diego County COVID-19 Update – 11-3-2022
The COVID-19 virus continues to circulate in San Diego County and all people are urged to be vaccinated and receive the updated booster. Information on the virus and vaccine is available at this link. Following is this week’s COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency with data through October 29, 2022.
Biden attends event for Levin in Oceanside
President Joe Biden traveled to San Diego Thursday evening to attend a get-out-the-vote event for Rep. Mike Levin in Oceanside.
kusi.com
Gov. Gavin Newsom rejects all state funding requests to address homeless crisis
SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom has rejected every local California jurisdiction’s state funding requests, for the moment. Newsom’s office says they will meet with local leaders in mid-November to “identify new strategies to better address the growing homelessness crisis. Here in San Diego, the...
San Diego native opening 10 Randy's Donuts across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Donut worry! World renown Randy's Donuts is coming to San Diego. You may recognize the iconic company by a gigantic donut perched atop its flagship location in the Inglewood neighborhood of Los Angeles County. The building was also featured in films like Iron Man 2, California...
kusi.com
Reform California holds protest adjacent to Biden Oceanside appearance
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At 6 p.m. in response to President Joe Biden’s endorsement of Mike Levin, anti-tax lobbying group Reform California will held a protest adjacent to POTUS’s Oceanside Appearance. Reform California Chairman Carl DeMaio has had close contact with KUSI, and has appeared on “Good...
NBC San Diego
SDUSD Board President Calls for Lead Testing for Students Near Police Gun Range
San Diego Unified Board of Education President Sharon Whitehurst-Payne, Ph.D. says she’s been asking the City of San Diego to shut down the police department’s outdoor gun range in the Fairmount Park neighborhood for years. Like many, she believes the sound of gunfire is harmful for children there and in the nearby Mt. Hope neighborhood.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego
When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
$700M plan to transform the San Diego River
SAN DIEGO — A new plan by San Diego County and city officials could transform the San Diego River into a regional attraction. The plan would add bike paths, riverfront dinning and other amenities along both sides of the river. The long-term vision from officials, would develop the river...
spectrumnews1.com
More Angelenos are leaving for Las Vegas, San Diego
The lack of affordable housing in Los Angeles has more Angelenos looking to relocate, according to a new analysis from the home shopping website, Redfin. LA had the second-highest number of homebuyers seeking to leave in the third quarter, the site found. Las Vegas, San Diego, Phoenix and Dallas were their top destinations.
KPBS
San Diego weekend arts events: Frida, dance, puppets and more
San Diego Opera's world premiere of "El último sueño de Frida y Diego (The last dream of Friday and Diego)" is a gorgeous production. The story takes place on a Día de los Muertos after painter Frida Kahlo's death, when she returns to the world of the living for one day to paint again and reunite with her husband Diego Rivera. Composer Gabriela Lena Frank's score is astonishingly sweeping and cinematic at turns, but also subtle when needed. Instrumentation and musical cues for certain characters added texture and familiarity. Nilo Cruz's libretto — that is, the lyrics, which form the entire script in this case — is funny, endearing and approachable. The opera is sung in Spanish, with both Spanish and English supertitles above the stage.
NBC San Diego
Several SDG&E Customers Impacted by Power Outages Around San Diego County
Nearly 1,000 customers were without power due to several outages across San Diego County that were first reported on Wednesday, according to San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E). Residents in Sorrento, Kensington, Clairemont and nearly a dozen other communities in San Diego experienced outages that lasted from Wednesday to early...
kusi.com
Housing to be declared a human right in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Local leaders will gather Downtown on Monday, Oct. 31 with the purpose of declaring housing a human right. Rental prices have spiked in line with inflation, pushing families onto the streets. One way to push for the provision of affordable housing in San Diego is to declare housing a human right.
KPBS
San Diego hospital’s program ensures no one dies alone
In La Mesa one hospital has revived a program that provides comfort and support to those who have no one else. “The mission statement is no one dies alone,” said Andrew Griffice, clinical chaplain at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa. Griffice and a team of volunteers are ready...
KPBS
Wooden high rises? San Diego hopes 'mass timber' can help with climate goals
On the western edge of Scripps Ranch, just off I-15, construction crews are assembling a 10-story building made entirely out of wood. But the building won't ever be inhabited — in fact, crews will be tearing it down next year. That's because the building, officially called the NHERI Tall...
Reports of groping at Halloween party near San Diego State University
SAN DIEGO — There are new reports of out-of-control parties near San Diego State University. On Halloween night, police were called to a cul-de-sac known as "Greek Circle." The reporting party said 50 men were trying to grab a woman on the street, according to San Diego Police Department dispatch audio recordings.
KPBS
Fleet Week begins in San Diego
Fleet Week San Diego is getting underway, with a boatload of events for veterans, civilians and children. “It’s just a great family event. It’s great for the community and it’s great for the military," said Larry Blumberg, a Navy veteran and the executive director of Fleet Week San Diego. “This is our opportunity here in San Diego to really connect with these young men and women who serve us on a daily basis.”
northcountydailystar.com
Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations San Marcos
San Marcos, CA -On October 27, 2022, deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSD), along with agents from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and two minor decoys conducted Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations at various locations in the City of San Marcos. During the...
