San Diego, CA

San Diego Business Journal

Modular Projects Planned for Four San Diego Neighborhoods

A Los Angeles modular housing developer is planning to build workforce housing projects in four San Diego neighborhoods. The projects by Impact Housing in Stockton, North Park, the College Area and Barrio Logan would include a total of 1,330 apartments and cost an estimated $350 million in total development costs, said Drew Orenstein, CEO of Impact Housing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Affordable rental housing proposed for San Diego Unified employees

SAN DIEGO — As San Diego continues to cope with a shortage of teachers, one of the biggest challenges to recruiting new educators is our area's steep housing costs. One solution that's now being floated: building hundreds of affordable rental units, specifically for San Diego Unified School District workers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
countynewscenter.com

San Diego County COVID-19 Update – 11-3-2022

The COVID-19 virus continues to circulate in San Diego County and all people are urged to be vaccinated and receive the updated booster. Information on the virus and vaccine is available at this link. Following is this week’s COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency with data through October 29, 2022.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Reform California holds protest adjacent to Biden Oceanside appearance

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At 6 p.m. in response to President Joe Biden’s endorsement of Mike Levin, anti-tax lobbying group Reform California will held a protest adjacent to POTUS’s Oceanside Appearance. Reform California Chairman Carl DeMaio has had close contact with KUSI, and has appeared on “Good...
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

SDUSD Board President Calls for Lead Testing for Students Near Police Gun Range

San Diego Unified Board of Education President Sharon Whitehurst-Payne, Ph.D. says she’s been asking the City of San Diego to shut down the police department’s outdoor gun range in the Fairmount Park neighborhood for years. Like many, she believes the sound of gunfire is harmful for children there and in the nearby Mt. Hope neighborhood.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego

When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

$700M plan to transform the San Diego River

SAN DIEGO — A new plan by San Diego County and city officials could transform the San Diego River into a regional attraction. The plan would add bike paths, riverfront dinning and other amenities along both sides of the river. The long-term vision from officials, would develop the river...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

More Angelenos are leaving for Las Vegas, San Diego

The lack of affordable housing in Los Angeles has more Angelenos looking to relocate, according to a new analysis from the home shopping website, Redfin. LA had the second-highest number of homebuyers seeking to leave in the third quarter, the site found. Las Vegas, San Diego, Phoenix and Dallas were their top destinations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KPBS

San Diego weekend arts events: Frida, dance, puppets and more

San Diego Opera's world premiere of "El último sueño de Frida y Diego (The last dream of Friday and Diego)" is a gorgeous production. The story takes place on a Día de los Muertos after painter Frida Kahlo's death, when she returns to the world of the living for one day to paint again and reunite with her husband Diego Rivera. Composer Gabriela Lena Frank's score is astonishingly sweeping and cinematic at turns, but also subtle when needed. Instrumentation and musical cues for certain characters added texture and familiarity. Nilo Cruz's libretto — that is, the lyrics, which form the entire script in this case — is funny, endearing and approachable. The opera is sung in Spanish, with both Spanish and English supertitles above the stage.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Housing to be declared a human right in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Local leaders will gather Downtown on Monday, Oct. 31 with the purpose of declaring housing a human right. Rental prices have spiked in line with inflation, pushing families onto the streets. One way to push for the provision of affordable housing in San Diego is to declare housing a human right.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego hospital’s program ensures no one dies alone

In La Mesa one hospital has revived a program that provides comfort and support to those who have no one else. “The mission statement is no one dies alone,” said Andrew Griffice, clinical chaplain at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa. Griffice and a team of volunteers are ready...
LA MESA, CA
KPBS

Fleet Week begins in San Diego

Fleet Week San Diego is getting underway, with a boatload of events for veterans, civilians and children. “It’s just a great family event. It’s great for the community and it’s great for the military," said Larry Blumberg, a Navy veteran and the executive director of Fleet Week San Diego. “This is our opportunity here in San Diego to really connect with these young men and women who serve us on a daily basis.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations San Marcos

San Marcos, CA -On October 27, 2022, deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSD), along with agents from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and two minor decoys conducted Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations at various locations in the City of San Marcos. During the...
SAN MARCOS, CA

