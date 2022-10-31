San Diego Opera's world premiere of "El último sueño de Frida y Diego (The last dream of Friday and Diego)" is a gorgeous production. The story takes place on a Día de los Muertos after painter Frida Kahlo's death, when she returns to the world of the living for one day to paint again and reunite with her husband Diego Rivera. Composer Gabriela Lena Frank's score is astonishingly sweeping and cinematic at turns, but also subtle when needed. Instrumentation and musical cues for certain characters added texture and familiarity. Nilo Cruz's libretto — that is, the lyrics, which form the entire script in this case — is funny, endearing and approachable. The opera is sung in Spanish, with both Spanish and English supertitles above the stage.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO