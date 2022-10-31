Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
It’s what’s for dinner; annual Meat Fest giving away beef, poultry, and chicken
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s what’s for dinner; beef, pork, poultry. Whichever is your go-to, an event this weekend will have your freezer stuffed full of steaks, burgers, Hutterite turkeys, and more for the annual Naja Shriners and Black Hills Harley Davidson Meat Fest. The event is...
newscenter1.tv
Things to do this weekend in Rapid City: A classic 80s movie turned musical and craft beer and bingo
Are you having a hard time thinking of things to do this weekend? How about catching a classic 80’s movie turned musical? Or what about getting a head start on that Christmas shopping at a local bazaar? Check out these events happening in and around Rapid City. Grubby Games...
KEVN
Thanks to warm weather, Rapid City gets an early start to holiday decorating
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Are you guilty of decorating early? Rapid City has already started decorating for the holiday season. Crews took advantage of the warm weather and got a head start on decorating for the holiday season. New decorations are expected to debut after a 4-year project to...
KEVN
Raising the walls for affordable homes in Sturgis
The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN.
KEVN
Feeding South Dakota is preparing to distribute Thanksgiving meals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With soaring food prices across the Black Hills, Feeding South Dakota is getting ready to distribute thousands of meals to families. “Our thanksgiving distribution we are anticipating about six-thousand meals across the state, between Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls. But here in Rapid City we are going to focus on fifteen hundred,” Volunteer Coordinator Kimberly Wallace stated.
KEVN
Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With lights on the house and decorations adorning the yard and roof, it’s the most magical time of the year. And while some may be thinking of Christmas, one Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween. Holly Cava says her loyalty to Halloween...
kotatv.com
Feeding South Dakota provides 6,000 Thanksgiving meals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Feeding South Dakota will, for the 12th year in a row, providing food for Thanksgiving meals. Feeding South Dakota will distribute enough supplies for 6,000 meals. This is 1,000 meals more than what the organization gave last year. In Rapid City, Feeding South Dakota plans on distributing 1,500 meals.
605magazine.com
On The Menu // Juniper
“We think that Juniper is a ‘neighborhood’ restaurant, or that we feel like if you know us, you are family,” said Alexis Sullivan, co-owner and manager of Juniper in Rapid City. The “elevated comfort food” restaurant made the move from Sheridan Lake Road to Canal Street in...
kotatv.com
Saving the planet, one wrapper at a time
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After Halloween you might recycle costumes, decorations, or leave your jack-o-lanterns for the critters to eat; but do you recycle your Halloween candy wrappers? Rapid City Waste Management is encouraging people to recycle those candy wrappers instead of just throwing them in the trash. By...
KEVN
Firefighters successfully hold containment lines as they continue to work Palmer Gulch Wildfire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday evening, firefighters successfully held the containment lines as they continue to fight the Palmer Gulch Wildfire. A Red Flag Warning was put into effect starting noon Tuesday and will continue through Wednesday night. Firefighters continue to eliminate hazard trees (known as snags), strengthen lines, and mop up hot spots.
KEVN
Sturgis deer harvest controls urban deer population, helps feed community
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The sizable urban deer population is causing more deer-car collisions and problems in people’s yards and gardens, but the Sturgis Police Department is trying to fix the problem. This year’s deer harvest is underway in the city of Sturgis. The practice started in 2019 to...
Stunning SoDak Ranch For Sale Is Named After This NoDak City
This ranch would definitely give the Dutton Ranch on the Yellowstone River In Montana a run for its money. This ranch was named after the trail that brought people to the Black Hills Goldrush from Bismarck, North Dakota to Deadwood, South Dakota. Introducing, "The Bismarck Trail Ranch" located 8 miles...
newscenter1.tv
Who are the costume winners from Deadweird 2022?
DEADWOOD, S.D. – Deadweird! It’s how Deadwood does Halloween. Deadweird featured the 10th Annual Monster Ball on Friday, October 28. Located at Saloon 10, this event included live music from Cowardly Lions, as well as, a people’s choice costume contest. On Saturday, Deadweird provided a family-friendly activity...
newscenter1.tv
Live in the heart of the Black Hills in this $1.2 million luxury home in Lead, SD
LEAD, S.D. – Get out of the city and surround yourself with the beauty of the Black Hills in this luxury home located in Lead, S.D. The breathtaking view from the rim of Spearfish Canyon is one of the many attributes this home has to offer. Conveniently located all of your outdoor recreation begins at the doorstep.
KEVN
Community organizations gather for ‘Glow Walk’ to highlight youth homelessness, runaways
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mayor Steve Allender, along with a number of community organizations kicked-off Runaway Prevention Month with a Glow Walk at Main Street Square. The mayor welcomed the organizations, and kids and teens in the community, and made the official proclamation declaring Runaway Prevention Month in Rapid City.
Moose on the Loose in South Dakota City Avoids Capture for a Week
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City, South Dakota, and she’s been leading residents and officials on a wild, weeklong chase. The cow moose seemingly came out of nowhere, and no one can quite figure out how or why she’s laid roots in Rapid City. Mike Klosowski, a regional wildlife supervisor with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP), said that there is a very small population living about 50 miles away in the Black Hills. However, the state’s climate is typically too hot for moose. Furthermore, he’s never seen a moose migrate so far—or on its own.
KELOLAND TV
How big is the Palmer Gulch Fire?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Black Hills between Hill City and the Black Elk Peak Wilderness Area has grown to 91 acres as of Monday morning. The U.S. Forest Service notes that the fire, now 40% contained, is currently burning along...
kotatv.com
Trio of fires in Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -On Wednesday in Box Elder, 3 home fires were reported. Luckily firefighters were able to contain these fires and stopped the spreading of flames to surrounding structures. One man was sent to the hospital with burns, and it is unknown If any other injuries were sustained in the fires.
KEVN
National Runaway Prevention Month shines spotlight on problem
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In 2021 there were approximately 600 reports of runaways in Rapid City, and so far this year, 478 have been reported. According to empoweringparents.com adolescents run away because they don’t have good problem-solving skills and they don’t want to face anything which includes emotions they don’t want to deal with.
KEVN
Mines looks to keep winning streak going against CSU-Pueblo
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota Mines football team has won two in a row and three of its last four and is 6-3 on the season. The Hardrockers have already clinched back to back winning seasons for the first time since 1985. They will look to keep things rolling when they play at CSU-Pueblo on Saturday.
Comments / 0