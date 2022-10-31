ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘NORTH5’ game

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Minnesota Lottery’s “NORTH5” game were:

01-12-25-30-31

(one, twelve, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $45,000

Related
CBS Minnesota

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota, still no jackpot winner

HINCKLEY, Minn. -- No one is waking up a billionaire Thursday morning, but someone in Minnesota is a million dollars richer.The Powerball jackpot is now approaching the world record, after there was no winner once again last night. A $1 million dollar ticket was sold in Hinckley, though.The second-biggest Powerball jackpot ever -- $1.5 billion -- is now up for grabs on Saturday. There have now been 39 straight drawings without a jackpot winner since the last one was hit on Aug. 3. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million. 
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Minnesota Had Six Big Powerball Winners Halloween Night

Halloween night arrived and the Powerball jackpot had risen to a whopping $1 billion. While nobody claimed that jackpot, there were other cash winners and six of them were in Minnesota. The Minnesota winners each claimed $50,000 which means they had 4 of 5 numbers correct plus the Powerball number....
MINNESOTA STATE
landgrantholyland.com

Big Ten men’s basketball team preview: Minnesota Golden Gophers

Coach: Ben Johnson (second season) 2021-22 record: 13-17 (4-16) Players returning: Jamison Battle, Parker Fox, Isaiah Ihnen, Treyton Thompson. Players departed: Payton Willis, E.J. Stephens, Luke Loewe, Eric Curry, Abdoulaye Thiam, Charlie Daniels and Sean Sutherlin. Key additions: Dawson Garcia (North Carolina), Ta’Lon Cooper (Morehead State), Taurus Samuels (Dartmouth), Pharrel...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 71-55 Exhibition Win over St. Olaf

Down five players to injury including two preseason All Big Ten honored talents, the Minnesota Gophers defeated St. Olaf 71-55 in tonight's exhibition win at Williams Arena. The Gophers were led in scoring by a trio of true freshmen (along with Ta'Lon Cooper) highlighted by 14 points from Joshua Ola-Joseph off the bench. Here are our Five Takeaways from GI.
mprnews.org

You asked: Can people convicted of a felony vote in Minnesota?

An MPR News reader messaged us on Instagram to ask if people who have been convicted of a felony or incarcerated can vote in Minnesota. We asked the experts. No. The Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State reports that you are able to vote after all parts of your sentencing is complete. Therefore, a person must be out of prison and be done with probation, parole or any form of supervised release to be able to vote.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

4 takeaways from Minnesota's spendiest congressional race

The political race between Angie Craig and challenger Tyler Kistner in Minnesota's Second Congressional District is one of the most competitive in the nation. Outside spending has reached nearly $15 million. We wanted to ask who's giving that money and how it might impact what the winner does when they...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Walz: Minnesota is envy of the nation, still has room to grow

Minnesota governor Tim Walz speaks in the State Capitol building in St. Paul Thursday, September 17, 2020. Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer. Just 62 days after Gov. Tim Walz issued a stay-at-home order to Minnesotans at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, George Floyd was murdered at the hands of police. Civil unrest ensued and a Minneapolis police precinct was torched.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold

TONKA BAY, Minn. — As Andrew Myers knocked on doors in a neighborhood with stunning views across Lake Minnetonka, the Republican state House hopeful got an earful from residents worried about crime in their far west Minneapolis suburb: a woman's body had washed up on shore a few doors down earlier in the week, and authorities hadn't said if it was foul play. Another family recently had their car stolen — something else that never happens in Tonka Bay."Public safety for sure. Taxes," resident Scott Musjerd said, as he promised Myers his support in a district that has swung between...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Cougar spotted on trail cam in Northern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A cougar was captured on camera for the first time by the Voyageurs Wolf Project, the group announced. The trail cam captured the big cat on October 20th in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. The Wolf Project says the Minnesota DNR has 59 verified...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota companies should be held accountable for PAC attack ads

In “Minnesota lawyers, companies, help fund super PACs running attack ads in attorney general’s race,” readers learn that two of the state’s largest corporations, 3M and a Wells Fargo subsidiary, contributed $80,000 and $25,000 respectively to two shameful, racially tinged, dog-whistle ads attacking Attorney General Keith Ellison.
MINNESOTA STATE
B102.7

Cost of Deer Licenses In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa

Big game is a big deal for the Upper Plains states that bring in big revenue. Not only when hunters spend money on ammunition and clothing, but for lodging and dining. And, regarding non-resident hunters, we're talking a huge bump to the state's coffers. Following the influx of pheasant hunters...
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Out-of-state money flows to Minnesota as governs race tightens

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – With one week left until the election, national groups are pouring money into Minnesota as polls suggest the race for governor is tightening.  Real Clear Politics identifies the match-up between DFL incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen as a "toss-up" with its averages of polling data showing Walz leading by 2.5 percentage points. Other election analysts predict the contest will be a likely victory for Walz.  Still, the Republican Governors Association last week donated $750,000 to a local political fund, campaign finance records show, and the money is going toward an attack ad against Walz that falsely claims...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

CONTEST: Win tickets to see Hot Wheels Monster Trucks

MINNEAPOLIS — Watch KARE 11 Sunrise or KARE 11 Saturday between Monday, Oct. 31 and Saturday, Nov. 5 for a chance to win tickets to see Hot Wheels Monster Trucks live!. One winner will receive eight main show tickets and eight Crash Zone tickets to see Hot Wheel Monster Trucks at the Target Center on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The winner will be notified by email on Monday, Nov. 7 and have 48 hours to respond.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

