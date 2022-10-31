ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

MN Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Gopher 5

02-04-06-17-44

(two, four, six, seventeen, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $330,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 87,000,000

NORTH5

01-12-25-30-31

(one, twelve, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $45,000

Pick 3

4-0-2

(four, zero, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 1,000,000,000

Comments / 0

 

