MN Lottery

GALLIANO, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose, was arrested Thursday, the day deputies responded to a 4:30 a.m. report of the boy’s apparent overdose and, hours later, to the girl’s death at different homes in Galliano, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said in a news release. Investigators believe both thought they were taking Percocet, a brand of oxycodone, said Capt. Brennan Matherne, a spokesperson for Webre. Sergio Perez, 18, of Cut Off, was arrested Thursday night and Anthony Francis, 21, of Larose, on Monday, Webre said.
